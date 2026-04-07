Summerville MayFest 2026 Auction

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Starting bid
Create a space you’ll actually use—and love. This beautiful outdoor set includes a comfortable loveseat, two matching chairs, and a coordinating table, making it perfect for morning coffee, relaxed evenings, or hosting friends and family.
It’s the kind of upgrade that instantly makes your backyard feel more inviting—and once it’s gone, it’s gone.
✨ Includes: Loveseat, 2 chairs, and table
✨ Perfect for patios, porches, and outdoor gathering spaces
Winner of this item will collect your new furniture set directly from Leisure Depot - we will provide the voucher for pickup.
Donated by Leisure Depot – thank you for supporting local families through Parents Partnership.
Retail value: $1,999
Starting bid
This is more than a photo session—it’s a one-of-a-kind portrait experience designed to create a timeless piece of art for your home.
The winning bidder will receive a $1,500 certificate toward a custom portrait, including:
✨ A full studio portrait session (no limit on who can be included)
✨ A guided design and viewing session with the artist
✨ A handcrafted 11x14” Legacy Portrait with full artistic finishing
NUVO Portrait Art specializes in museum-quality artwork that blends photography with hand-applied artistic techniques, creating a piece that is both personal and truly unique.
Each portrait is custom-designed and finished to reflect your family, your style, and your story.
This certificate can also be applied toward larger pieces or alternative finishes if you choose to expand your artwork.
Donated by NUVO Portrait Art – thank you for supporting local families through Parents Partnership.
Voucher provided to you by Parents Partnership
Starting bid
Get ready for nonstop fun with this action-packed experience bundle—perfect for families, date nights, or a group of friends looking to mix competition with adventure.
This package includes:
🏒 Tickets to see the South Carolina Stingrays in action
🪓 Axe Throwing experience at Lumber Jills Axe Throwing
🎯 Passes to Outdoor Extreme Sports for paintball and airsoft (includes rental equipment)
⚾Tickets to a Charleston RiverDogs game
Whether you're cheering from the stands, testing your aim, or diving into high-energy outdoor play, this package delivers a full lineup of unforgettable experiences.
Perfect for making memories, trying something new, and maybe a little friendly competition along the way.
Donated by our generous local partners – thank you for supporting families through Parents Partnership.
⚠️ Please review each item for specific redemption details, scheduling, and availability.
Starting bid
Enjoy a charming day in downtown Charleston with this thoughtfully curated experience for two—perfect for a date, a special outing, or simply slowing down and enjoying the Lowcountry.
This package includes:
🐠 Admission for two to the South Carolina Aquarium
🐎 A guided historic tour with Old South Carriage Company
🍽️ Lunch for two at Lillian's Petite Market & Eatery
Stroll through the city, take in Charleston’s rich history, and enjoy a relaxed meal together—it’s the kind of day you don’t rush.
Perfect for couples, friends, or even a parent-child outing.
Donated by our generous local partners – thank you for supporting families through Parents Partnership.
⚠️ Please review each item for redemption details and scheduling.
Starting bid
Keep the kids moving, laughing, and off their screens this summer with the ultimate indoor adventure bundle—perfect for beating the heat while still having a blast.
This growing package includes:
🎠 Passes to Charleston Fun Park
🤸 Jump time at Sky Zone Trampoline Park
➕ More jumping at Charleston Flight Adventure Park!
From trampolines and climbing to games and high-energy play zones, this package is packed with ways for kids (and adults!) to stay active and have fun—without worrying about the heat.
Perfect for families, birthday outings, or stocking up on fun experiences for the months ahead.
Donated by our generous local partners – thank you for supporting families through Parents Partnership.
⚠️ Please review each item for specific redemption details and availability. Additional items may be added to this package.
Starting bid
Luxury Spa & Self-Care Package ✨🧖♀️
Take a break, slow down, and enjoy some well-deserved time to recharge. This spa and wellness package is designed to help you relax, reset, and feel your best.
This growing package includes:
💆♀️ A gift card to Urban Nirvana
🌿 A one-hour massage from Massage Envy
✨ Potential services may include massages, facials, or other rejuvenating treatments
Whether you’re looking for a quiet escape, a little self-care, or the perfect gift for someone who deserves it, this package offers a chance to unwind and be taken care of.
Perfect for busy parents, a thoughtful gift, or anyone who could use a reset.
Donated by our generous local partners – thank you for supporting families through Parents Partnership.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!