Summerville MayFest 2026 Auction

Create a space you’ll actually use—and love. This beautiful outdoor set includes a comfortable loveseat, two matching chairs, and a coordinating table, making it perfect for morning coffee, relaxed evenings, or hosting friends and family.





It’s the kind of upgrade that instantly makes your backyard feel more inviting—and once it’s gone, it’s gone.





✨ Includes: Loveseat, 2 chairs, and table

✨ Perfect for patios, porches, and outdoor gathering spaces





Winner of this item will collect your new furniture set directly from Leisure Depot - we will provide the voucher for pickup.





Donated by Leisure Depot – thank you for supporting local families through Parents Partnership.

Retail value: $1,999