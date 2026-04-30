recraft & co

Hosted by

recraft & co

About this event

Summerween Adult Summer Camp

The Children's Village School House

Tyler, TX

Summerween! July 6-10
$100

Register for the whole week and get an extra special, advanced camp on Friday, July 10 from 6:30PM – 10:30PM as we design Tarot cards for a collaborative deck to be printed and passed on to each participant!

Custom Grimoire
$25

Monday, July 6, 2026 from 6:30PM – 9:30PM

Come make a custom grimoire with us, adorn the pages and covers of your journals to create something truly spellbinding!

Stuffed Animal Taxidermy
$25

Tuesday, June 7, 2026 from 6:30PM – 9:30PM

Join us in creating some truly cruelty-free, stuffed animal taxidermy.

Graveyard Terrarium & Victorian Tea Hat
$25

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 from 6:30PM – 9:30PM

We're getting ready for tea in the graveyard with a tiny graveyard terrarium and victorian tea hat!

Graveyard Tea & Photoshoot with DaShown (that girl...)
$25

Thursday, July 9, 2026 from 6:30PM – 9:30PM

Join us as we adventure to a local graveyard (with permission, of course) to enjoy a tea with the dead & a victorian style spooky photoshoot with that girl... photography!

Add a donation for recraft & co

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!