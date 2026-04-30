Summerween Adult Summer Camp

About this event
Tyler, TX
Register for the whole week and get an extra special, advanced camp on Friday, July 10 from 6:30PM – 10:30PM as we design Tarot cards for a collaborative deck to be printed and passed on to each participant!
Monday, July 6, 2026 from 6:30PM – 9:30PM
Come make a custom grimoire with us, adorn the pages and covers of your journals to create something truly spellbinding!
Tuesday, June 7, 2026 from 6:30PM – 9:30PM
Join us in creating some truly cruelty-free, stuffed animal taxidermy.
Wednesday, July 8, 2026 from 6:30PM – 9:30PM
We're getting ready for tea in the graveyard with a tiny graveyard terrarium and victorian tea hat!
Thursday, July 9, 2026 from 6:30PM – 9:30PM
Join us as we adventure to a local graveyard (with permission, of course) to enjoy a tea with the dead & a victorian style spooky photoshoot with that girl... photography!
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