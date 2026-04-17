Summit Around the World Online Auction

Before she was a Montessori teacher, Ms. Swetha nearly opened up an Indian restaurant - lucky for us she didn't.



She would have done well though, her food is delicious! Ms. Swetha will prepare delicious Indian cuisine to take with you on the go for home or the office! On the day of your meal, you'll pick up from Summit and your mouth is sure to be watering! Each offering includes an expansive box of food, enough to feed your family for dinner or lunch! The menu reflects the celebratory wedding meal with a sweet starter, a savory main dish, and a sweet dessert. Enjoy some curries, Indian breads, and something delicious to finish it off like a mango lassi or chai!



Ms. Swetha will arrange the date for pick up with all three winners for a one-time pick up.