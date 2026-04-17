Summit Around the World Online Auction

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Starting bid
There’s an opening in the Head’s office for a day this spring, and your child could be the one to fill it!
Job Requirements: Appreciation for the finer tuning of the Head of School’s responsibilities such as choosing a theme for the day (pajama day? space day? bring your favorite stuffed animal day? The sky’s the limit!). Then there’s the proclamation that you’ll make to all classrooms. And a decision about which treat to share with the whole school at day’s end. And, oh, did we forget to add that your child will choose a suitable area restaurant for lunch with the regular Head of School and a friend? Legal Seafood anyone? Bertucci’s? You'll come back to campus and Ms. Kira will read a story or host a short activity with your class.
Bid early, bid often! This will be a great way for your child to close out the school year - and your opportunity to win bragging rights as the first to win this item with Ms. Kira! Who will be the first Head of School for the Day under her leadership!?
Starting bid
A true taste of Summit! This 12 oz bottle of pure maple syrup was crafted from trees tapped right here on campus, then lovingly boiled down and bottled by Ms. Liz herself. Rich, golden, and unmistakably local, this small-batch syrup is a sweet reminder of the magic that happens when learning, nature, and community come together.
Starting bid
A true taste of Summit! This 12 oz bottle of pure maple syrup was crafted from trees tapped right here on campus, then lovingly boiled down and bottled by Ms. Liz herself. Rich, golden, and unmistakably local, this small-batch syrup is a sweet reminder of the magic that happens when learning, nature, and community come together.
Starting bid
A true taste of Summit! This 12 oz bottle of pure maple syrup was crafted from trees tapped right here on campus, then lovingly boiled down and bottled by Ms. Liz herself. Rich, golden, and unmistakably local, this small-batch syrup is a sweet reminder of the magic that happens when learning, nature, and community come together.
Starting bid
This basket will bring you and your toddler joy all season long as you wait for the birds to join the party! Each of our BG1 toddlers helped to shape and mold these delightful ornaments.
Starting bid
These carefully selected rocks were transformed through the work of the BG2 students - each rock a student or teacher hanging stars in the tree.
The 2026 Beginners 2 auction piece reflects a collaborative creative process rooted in exploration, community, and early childhood wonder. Each child contributed a hand-painted pebble—smooth stones foraged from a local beach by one of their classmates—transforming natural materials into representations of themselves. The tree, painted by a student’s mother, becomes a symbolic site of aspiration, where the depicted children “reach for the stars” by placing their own gold star among its branches. Campus-foraged twigs form the ledge and ladder within the composition, integrating the school environment directly into the artwork. Together, these elements honor the children’s authentic engagement with nature, their emerging artistic identities, and the shared care of the adults who support them. Made with love by our Beginners 2 community.
Starting bid
What’s in a name? It turns out - community! Each Children’s House 1 student stitched their initial into this darling quilt which was then put together by a class parent. It is sure to be a treasured item for years to come. On the back are Lumpoon and Adriana’s initials - the teachers who always have your children’s back. The even'ts top bidder was $450 - will you outbid them to take home this precious item?
Starting bid
The Stacked with Fun Tower is a fun take on the game of Jenga, with blocks decorated and stamped by the Children’s House 3 students. Play this classic game in your backyard or supersize your living room model! Fun for the whole family. The auction's top bidder sits at $200, you could be the lucky one to take it home!
Starting bid
Up, up, and away! The dreams of Lower Elementary students are taking flight across the sky! Each child’s decorated hot air balloon will be a cherished memory of the year together. Just as they are in their transitional childhood years, this piece will remind you of this fleeting time. Saturday night's top bidder was at $400, don't let them take it away so easily!
Starting bid
The original may have already gone out the door at the auction, but you can get your hands on a print of this Keith Haring inspired work by the Upper Elementary class. The students learned about the artist and his life and created their own representations. This poster is sure to brighten any room! (If more than 5 bidders are interested, we can open bidding higher).
Starting bid
Embrace the beauty of memories captured through the lens during a professional photography session. See her beautiful work here: www.marieltenneywood.com - whether you're looking to commemorate a milestone, celebrate your family bonds, or simply capture the magic of the everyday, this mini session is tailored to your vision.
Starting bid
Before she was a Montessori teacher, Ms. Swetha nearly opened up an Indian restaurant - lucky for us she didn't.
She would have done well though, her food is delicious! Ms. Swetha will prepare delicious Indian cuisine to take with you on the go for home or the office! On the day of your meal, you'll pick up from Summit and your mouth is sure to be watering! Each offering includes an expansive box of food, enough to feed your family for dinner or lunch! The menu reflects the celebratory wedding meal with a sweet starter, a savory main dish, and a sweet dessert. Enjoy some curries, Indian breads, and something delicious to finish it off like a mango lassi or chai!
Ms. Swetha will arrange the date for pick up with all three winners for a one-time pick up.
Starting bid
Bring the comfort of an Italian-inspired dinner home with this deliciously curated Pasta Dinner Meal Kit! Enjoy everything you need for a cozy, crowd-pleasing meal featuring artisan pasta, flavorful sauce, and a freshly baked loaf of sourdough bread perfect for dipping, sharing, and savoring.
Whether it’s a family dinner, date night, or gathering with friends, this package delivers all the ingredients for a warm evening around the table — no passport required. Buon appetito!
Starting bid
At least a dozen players from Paris Saint-Germain F.C. will be participating in this summer's highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup. Dress up your rising soccer star in this brand-new, official Nike training jersey kit to show their support. [Fit: Slim; Size: Medium - perfect sizing for a Children's House or Lower Elementary child!]
Starting bid
Before she was a Montessori teacher, Ms. Swetha nearly opened up an Indian restaurant - lucky for us she didn't.
She would have done well though, her food is delicious! Ms. Swetha will prepare delicious Indian cuisine to take with you on the go for home or the office! On the day of your meal, you'll pick up from Summit and your mouth is sure to be watering! Each offering includes an expansive box of food, enough to feed your family for dinner or lunch! The menu reflects the celebratory wedding meal with a sweet starter, a savory main dish, and a sweet dessert. Enjoy some curries, Indian breads, and something delicious to finish it off like a mango lassi or chai!
Ms. Swetha will arrange the date for pick up with all three winners for a one-time pick up.
Starting bid
Before she was a Montessori teacher, Ms. Swetha nearly opened up an Indian restaurant - lucky for us she didn't.
She would have done well though, her food is delicious! Ms. Swetha will prepare delicious Indian cuisine to take with you on the go for home or the office! On the day of your meal, you'll pick up from Summit and your mouth is sure to be watering! Each offering includes an expansive box of food, enough to feed your family for dinner or lunch! The menu reflects the celebratory wedding meal with a sweet starter, a savory main dish, and a sweet dessert. Enjoy some curries, Indian breads, and something delicious to finish it off like a mango lassi or chai!
Ms. Swetha will arrange the date for pick up with all three winners for a one-time pick up.
Starting bid
A one-of-a-kind guitar customized by Summit 4th grader Susanna Reigstad and her dad, Kjell. Starting from a Squier Mini Jazzmaster in Sonic Blue, its 22.5” scale is ideal for a young player or anyone who loves a shorter, comfortable feel. The pickups were hand-wound in Amesbury, MA by luthier Nate Lord, and feature one-of-a-kind fabric art inserts hand-stitched by Boston-based artist Komai. The headstock was refinished by Susanna and Kjell and features a custom Summit script logo they designed specifically for this guitar. A commemorative engraved neck plate seals it as a genuine piece of Summit history. The guitar comes with a perfectly-fitted Fender gig bag and is ready to play!
Starting bid
Sharon Kreitman (Madison’s mom in BG1) is offering 2 dozen cupcakes (any buttercream frosting and cake flavor) or a 6” cake (any buttercream frosting, color, and cake flavor) for any special upcoming occasion you may have… or just for fun (because it is never a bad time for cake)! All she needs is 30 days notice and together you can design anything your heart desires! Sharon dreams of opening her own bakery someday, but in the meantime you get the benefit of her creative and delicious efforts!
Starting bid
Win this item and you get to have your very own parking spot in the Summit parking lot for special events! Never be relegated to overflow parking at the Back to School Picnic, Halloween Event, Spring Tea, Rising Up Ceremony, or any other event! There will be a sign placed in your spot all year long with your name (or your child(ren)'s if you chose) on it! Always crowded in the lot? No more! You'll pull right into your own space and know it's there for you whenever you arrive at a weekend, evening, or other special event.
Starting bid
Summit's community room is all yours for a 2 hour weekend birthday party any day it is available between now and March 2027! Want to invite everyone in the class to a party, but just don't have the room at home to host? Looking to personalize a space for a theme or have a room that everyone's comfortable in? This is just the ticket! Use of space also comes with Summit's playgrounds for the party, the prep room fridge and microwave for food set up/storage, sound equipment for ambient music, and chairs/tables. Pair it with Sharon's custom cake also on offer in the auction for a full package guaranteed to be a fun time!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!