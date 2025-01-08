Summit Recreation Membership

This membership entitles you to use the Summit Recreation Facilities during all "Open Recreation Hours." Leagues and Summit Rentals take presidece over all open hours. Open Recreation Hours: https://sites.google.com/view/bancroftcf-rentals/education-recreation/summit-open-recreation?authuser=0 Please remember to wear clean gym shoes. We ask the member to inspect for the shoes for rocks and cleanliness. Contact us to rent a locker Lockers are available for $25 from Jan to June and/or July to Dec

This membership entitles you to use the Summit Recreation Facilities during all "Open Recreation Hours." Leagues and Summit Rentals take presidece over all open hours. Open Recreation Hours: https://sites.google.com/view/bancroftcf-rentals/education-recreation/summit-open-recreation?authuser=0 Please remember to wear clean gym shoes. We ask the member to inspect for the shoes for rocks and cleanliness. Contact us to rent a locker Lockers are available for $25 from Jan to June and/or July to Dec

More details...