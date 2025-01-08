Summit Recreation Membership

This membership entitles you to use the Summit Recreation Facilities during all "Open Recreation Hours." Leagues and Summit Rentals take presidece over all open hours.
Open Recreation Hours: https://sites.google.com/view/bancroftcf-rentals/education-recreation/summit-open-recreation?authuser=0
Please remember to wear clean gym shoes. We ask the member to inspect for the shoes for rocks and cleanliness.
Contact us to rent a locker
Lockers are available for $25 from Jan to June and/or July to Dec
This membership entitles you to use the Summit Recreation Facilities during all "Open Recreation Hours." Leagues and Summit Rentals take presidece over all open hours.
Open Recreation Hours: https://sites.google.com/view/bancroftcf-rentals/education-recreation/summit-open-recreation?authuser=0
Please remember to wear clean gym shoes. We ask the member to inspect for the shoes for rocks and cleanliness.
Contact us to rent a locker
Lockers are available for $25 from Jan to June and/or July to Dec
Summit Rec Annual Membership-Single
$300
Valid for one year
This membership entitles you to use the Summit Recreation Facilities during all "Open Recreation Hours." Leagues and Summit Rentals take presidece over all open hours.
Open Recreation Hours: https://sites.google.com/view/bancroftcf-rentals/education-recreation/summit-open-recreation?authuser=0
Please remember to wear clean gym shoes. We ask the member to inspect for the shoes for rocks and cleanliness.
Contact us to rent a locker
Lockers are available for $25 from Jan to June and/or July to Dec
This membership entitles you to use the Summit Recreation Facilities during all "Open Recreation Hours." Leagues and Summit Rentals take presidece over all open hours.
Open Recreation Hours: https://sites.google.com/view/bancroftcf-rentals/education-recreation/summit-open-recreation?authuser=0
Please remember to wear clean gym shoes. We ask the member to inspect for the shoes for rocks and cleanliness.
Contact us to rent a locker
Lockers are available for $25 from Jan to June and/or July to Dec
Summit Rec Monthly Membership-Family
$50
Renews monthly
This membership entitles you to use the Summit Recreation Facilities during all "Open Recreation Hours." Leagues and Summit Rentals take presidece over all open hours.
Open Recreation Hours: https://sites.google.com/view/bancroftcf-rentals/education-recreation/summit-open-recreation?authuser=0
Please remember to wear clean gym shoes. We ask the member to inspect for the shoes for rocks and cleanliness.
Contact us to rent a locker
Lockers are available for $25 from Jan to June and/or July to Dec
This membership entitles you to use the Summit Recreation Facilities during all "Open Recreation Hours." Leagues and Summit Rentals take presidece over all open hours.
Open Recreation Hours: https://sites.google.com/view/bancroftcf-rentals/education-recreation/summit-open-recreation?authuser=0
Please remember to wear clean gym shoes. We ask the member to inspect for the shoes for rocks and cleanliness.
Contact us to rent a locker
Lockers are available for $25 from Jan to June and/or July to Dec
Summit Rec Annual Membership-Family
$600
Valid for one year
This membership entitles you to use the Summit Recreation Facilities during all "Open Recreation Hours." Leagues and Summit Rentals take presidece over all open hours.
Open Recreation Hours: https://sites.google.com/view/bancroftcf-rentals/education-recreation/summit-open-recreation?authuser=0
Please remember to wear clean gym shoes. We ask the member to inspect for the shoes for rocks and cleanliness.
Contact us to rent a locker
Lockers are available for $25 from Jan to June and/or July to Dec
This membership entitles you to use the Summit Recreation Facilities during all "Open Recreation Hours." Leagues and Summit Rentals take presidece over all open hours.
Open Recreation Hours: https://sites.google.com/view/bancroftcf-rentals/education-recreation/summit-open-recreation?authuser=0
Please remember to wear clean gym shoes. We ask the member to inspect for the shoes for rocks and cleanliness.
Contact us to rent a locker
Lockers are available for $25 from Jan to June and/or July to Dec
Friends & Family Passes
$25
No expiration
Friends and Family Daily Pass 9 Passes for $25
This pass welcomes members to bring a guest(s) to enjoy the Summit Recreation Facilities during posted open recreation hours.
Friends and Family Daily Pass 9 Passes for $25
This pass welcomes members to bring a guest(s) to enjoy the Summit Recreation Facilities during posted open recreation hours.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!