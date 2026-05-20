Sumner Hall "Iconic Necklace" Silent Auction

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The Knot Necklace - handmade with authentic african print cloth.
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Rope Necklace with six layers -
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Long string cloth ball necklace
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Medium length necklace with large fabric balls
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Handcrafted with large cloth balls and tie bow
Starting bid
Handmade with large fabric balls and wicker
Starting bid
Handmade african fabric large ball necklace
Starting bid
Handcrafted african print ball necklace
Starting bid
Handcrafted african cloth ball necklace
Starting bid
Handcrafted from authentic african fabric, this stunning collar necklace will be sure to WOW at any ocasion.
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