Hosted by

Gar Post 25 Inc

About this event

Sumner Hall "Iconic Necklace" Silent Auction

Pick-up location

206 S Queen St, Chestertown, MD 21620, USA

Iconic Necklace #1 - Knot item
Iconic Necklace #1 - Knot
$25

Starting bid

The Knot Necklace - handmade with authentic african print cloth.

Iconic Necklace # 2 - Rope item
Iconic Necklace # 2 - Rope
$50

Starting bid

Rope Necklace with six layers -

Iconic Necklace #3 - Long String item
Iconic Necklace #3 - Long String
$25

Starting bid

Long string cloth ball necklace

Iconic Necklace #4 - Large Ball item
Iconic Necklace #4 - Large Ball
$25

Starting bid

Medium length necklace with large fabric balls

Iconic Necklace # 5 - Tie item
Iconic Necklace # 5 - Tie
$25

Starting bid

Handcrafted with large cloth balls and tie bow

Iconic Necklace #6 - Long item
Iconic Necklace #6 - Long
$50

Starting bid

Handmade with large fabric balls and wicker

Iconic Necklace #7 item
Iconic Necklace #7
$25

Starting bid

Handmade african fabric large ball necklace

Iconic Necklace #8 item
Iconic Necklace #8
$25

Starting bid

Handcrafted african print ball necklace

Iconic Necklace #9 item
Iconic Necklace #9
$25

Starting bid

Handcrafted african cloth ball necklace

Iconic Necklace #10 - Collar item
Iconic Necklace #10 - Collar
$50

Starting bid

Handcrafted from authentic african fabric, this stunning collar necklace will be sure to WOW at any ocasion.

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