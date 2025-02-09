Sumner Theatre Booster Concessions

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About this shop
Assorted Home-Baked Goods
Nerds Gummy Clusters
2 for $1.00
Small "bouquet" of 3 candy flowers and a "sweet" note to leave for your favorite star/s!
Support your star and cheer them on! These notes will be posted in the showcase and given to your star at the end of the performances!
Enter to win one of two fabulous gift baskets full of wonderful items! Please see raffle counter for ticket after purchase!
Deal alert! You can purchase 3 raffle tickets for $25! Please see raffle counter for ticket after purchase!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!