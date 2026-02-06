Sumter County Gallery of Art

Offered by

Sumter County Gallery of Art

About the memberships

Sumter County Gallery of Art Memberships

Individual Member (one adult)
$50

Valid until May 7, 2027

Annual dues from members of the Sumter County Gallery of Art provide critical financial support for all gallery programs and partnerships.  Annual Membership includes:

  • Invitations to all gallery events
  • Catered opening receptions for all exhibitions
  • Member discounts on special gallery events
  • 10% discount in the gallery gift shop
  • Member discounts on all youth and adult classes
  • Semiannual Newsletter
  • Memberships are 100% tax deductible
Military Member and Family
$50

Valid until May 7, 2027

Annual dues from members of the Sumter County Gallery of Art provide critical financial support for all gallery programs and partnerships.  Annual Membership includes:

  • Invitations to all gallery events
  • Catered opening receptions for all exhibitions
  • Member discounts on special gallery events
  • 10% discount in the gallery gift shop
  • Member discounts on all youth and adult classes
  • Semiannual Newsletter
  • Memberships are 100% tax deductible
Senior Member (one senior adult)
$50

Valid until May 7, 2027

Annual dues from members of the Sumter County Gallery of Art provide critical financial support for all gallery programs and partnerships.  Annual Membership includes:

  • Invitations to all gallery events
  • Catered opening receptions for all exhibitions
  • Member discounts on special gallery events
  • 10% discount in the gallery gift shop
  • Member discounts on all youth and adult classes
  • Semiannual Newsletter
  • Memberships are 100% tax deductible
Family Membership (includes grandchildren)
$75

Valid until May 7, 2027

Annual dues from members of the Sumter County Gallery of Art provide critical financial support for all gallery programs and partnerships.  Annual Membership includes:

  • Invitations to all gallery events
  • Catered opening receptions for all exhibitions
  • Member discounts on special gallery events
  • 10% discount in the gallery gift shop
  • Member discounts on all youth and adult classes
  • Semiannual Newsletter
  • Memberships are 100% tax deductible
Patron ($100 - $149)
Pay what you can

Valid until May 7, 2027

Annual dues from members of the Sumter County Gallery of Art provide critical financial support for all gallery programs and partnerships.  Annual Membership includes:

  • Invitations to all gallery events
  • Catered opening receptions for all exhibitions
  • Member discounts on special gallery events
  • 10% discount in the gallery gift shop
  • Member discounts on all youth and adult classes
  • Semiannual Newsletter
  • Memberships are 100% tax deductible
  • NARM (North American Reciprocal Museum Association) membership privileges at over 1000 museums across the country.
  • 10% discount at modular Framery
Friend ($150 - $249)
Pay what you can

Valid until May 7, 2027

Annual dues from members of the Sumter County Gallery of Art provide critical financial support for all gallery programs and partnerships.  Annual Membership includes:

  • Invitations to all gallery events
  • Catered opening receptions for all exhibitions
  • Member discounts on special gallery events
  • 10% discount in the gallery gift shop
  • Member discounts on all youth and adult classes
  • Semiannual Newsletter
  • Memberships are 100% tax deductible
  • NARM (North American Reciprocal Museum Association) membership privileges at over 1000 museums across the country.
  • 10% discount at modular Framery
Bronze ($250 - $499)
Pay what you can

Valid until May 7, 2027

Annual dues from members of the Sumter County Gallery of Art provide critical financial support for all gallery programs and partnerships.  Annual Membership includes:

  • Invitations to all gallery events
  • Catered opening receptions for all exhibitions
  • Member discounts on special gallery events
  • 10% discount in the gallery gift shop
  • Member discounts on all youth and adult classes
  • Semiannual Newsletter
  • Memberships are 100% tax deductible
  • NARM (North American Reciprocal Museum Association) membership privileges at over 1000 museums across the country.
  • 10% discount at modular Framery
Silver ($500 - $999)
Pay what you can

Valid until May 7, 2027

Annual dues from members of the Sumter County Gallery of Art provide critical financial support for all gallery programs and partnerships.  Annual Membership includes:

  • Invitations to all gallery events
  • Catered opening receptions for all exhibitions
  • Member discounts on special gallery events
  • 10% discount in the gallery gift shop
  • Member discounts on all youth and adult classes
  • Semiannual Newsletter
  • Memberships are 100% tax deductible
  • NARM (North American Reciprocal Museum Association) membership privileges at over 1000 museums across the country.
  • 10% discount at modular Framery
  • Provides one need-based scholarship for a child to attend an art class
Gold ($1,000 - $1,999)
Pay what you can

Valid until May 7, 2027

Annual dues from members of the Sumter County Gallery of Art provide critical financial support for all gallery programs and partnerships.  Annual Membership includes:

  • Invitations to all gallery events
  • Catered opening receptions for all exhibitions
  • Member discounts on special gallery events
  • 10% discount in the gallery gift shop
  • Member discounts on all youth and adult classes
  • Semiannual Newsletter
  • Memberships are 100% tax deductible
  • NARM (North American Reciprocal Museum Association) membership privileges at over 1000 museums across the country.
  • 10% discount at modular Framery
  • Provides two need-based scholarships for two (2) children to attend an art class
Platinum ($2,000 +)
Pay what you can

Valid until May 7, 2027

Annual dues from members of the Sumter County Gallery of Art provide critical financial support for all gallery programs and partnerships.  Annual Membership includes:

  • Invitations to all gallery events
  • Catered opening receptions for all exhibitions
  • Member discounts on special gallery events
  • 10% discount in the gallery gift shop
  • Member discounts on all youth and adult classes
  • Semiannual Newsletter
  • Memberships are 100% tax deductible
  • NARM (North American Reciprocal Museum Association) membership privileges at over 1000 museums across the country.
  • 10% discount at modular Framery
  • Provides three need-based scholarships for three (3) children to attend an art class
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