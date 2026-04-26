Sun-Kissed Style ☀️

This bag is a structured, medium-to-large satchel in a rich, warm orange tone that instantly stands out. It has a clean, minimal design with smooth leather (or leather-like) texture and subtle grain, giving it a polished, high-end feel without being flashy.





The silhouette is slightly rounded yet firm, holding its shape well—perfect for someone who likes a bag that looks put together at all times. It features dual top handles with a comfortable drop, designed for hand or forearm carry, and includes a matching leather tag detail that adds a refined touch.