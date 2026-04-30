Sun, Sand & Scouts Week at Lake Carl Blackwell

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About this event
Stillwater, OK
Use this option for any registered Scout, regardless of troop number!
Non-Scout friend or family members
Must be 3rd grade
or above. The additional fee covers the cost for Thursday dinner, Friday breakfast, and Friday lunch.
Your support can help a Scout experience the Week at the Waterfront. If you’re able to contribute to our scholarship fund, please enter your donation amount below—no gift is too small to make a big impact.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!