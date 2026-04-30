Stillwater Girls Incorporated

Hosted by

Stillwater Girls Incorporated

About this event

Sun, Sand & Scouts Week at Lake Carl Blackwell

Lake Carl Blackwell

Stillwater, OK

Scout
$50

Use this option for any registered Scout, regardless of troop number!

Tagalong
$50

Non-Scout friend or family members

Optional Thursday Overnight
$10

Must be 3rd grade

or above. The additional fee covers the cost for Thursday dinner, Friday breakfast, and Friday lunch.

Support a Scout’s Week at the Waterfront
Pay what you can

Your support can help a Scout experience the Week at the Waterfront. If you’re able to contribute to our scholarship fund, please enter your donation amount below—no gift is too small to make a big impact.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!