Sun State Culinary Supply Shop

With enough power to fry a variety of popular appetizers and entrees like french fries, onion rings, and hot wings, this fryer features a durable stainless steel and galvanized exterior to stand up to the daily demands of your busy kitchen. This unit features a cool zone in its fry tank, which collects excess batter and crumbs and allows them to sink to the bottom of the tank for easy cleaning. Its 70-100 lb. capacity makes this unit a great choice for restaurants, bars, or high-volume applications.
MoTak 6 Burner Gas Range
$2,329
MoTak MR10-RGB24-N-C-S gas range with griddle & broiler combines six burners, a raised griddle broiler, and two standard ovens to support high-volume cooking. This convertible unit operates with natural gas or liquid propane for flexible installation. Six 30,000 BTU cast iron burners handle boiling, sautéing, and searing, while a right-side 24-inch raised griddle broiler expands cooking versatility.
Designed for convenience, the dual full-size ovens each provide 30,000 BTU and feature thermostatic controls for consistent baking and roasting. Four adjustable racks accommodate different pan sizes, and two broiler rack positions enhance cooking flexibility. The MoTak MR10-RGB24-N-C-S gas range with griddle & broiller includes a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning and a 24-3⁄4-inch back riser with a built-in shelf for storage.
48" Commercial Griddle
$2,829
A combination of open top burners, a 48" griddle, and a spacious oven make this liquid propane range a tremendous asset to your commercial kitchen! You can effortlessly boil, saute, simmer, and perform a variety of other cooking tasks on the heavy-duty cast iron grates while grilling on the rugged steel griddle. The oven also provides you with a convenient way to warm your delicious foods or even do some baking for your dessert menu!
Hoodmart Kiddie Fire System
$2,865
Piping, Conduit, Nozzles and Detection brackets affixed to the hood, Micro Switch, Remote Pull Station, Gas Shut off Valve, Control Heads, Tanks and Brackets, NYC Fire Department COA, NFPA 96 & NFPA 17A Compliant, UL & ULC Listed to UL 300 test Standard.
