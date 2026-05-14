Sunbeam Fair!

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About this event
For families who are or have enrolled in Sunbeam Afternoon Program 25-26 school year. Provides entry to event and access to food, drinks, and exhibits.
Provides entry for one person age 4+ to enjoy the Top of Hill attractions, which include a tire swing and a derby cart ride.
Raffle tickets provide one entry to win an art piece in the art show.
For persons age 2+ (babies free). Please choose this option if you are experiencing financial strain. Provides entry to event and access to food, drinks, and exhibits.
For persons age 2+ (babies free). Provides entry to event and access to food, drink, and exhibits.
Provides entry to event and access to food, drinks, and exhibits for persons over age 2 (babies free) PLUS one ride ticket and one raffle ticket to enter the art show raffle.
For a group of 4-5 people age 2+ (babies free). Provides entry to event and access to food, drinks, and exhibits.
$
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