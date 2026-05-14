Sunbeam Nature School

Hosted by

Sunbeam Nature School

About this event

Sunbeam Fair!

1002 Bodega Ave

Petaluma, CA 94952, USA

Free Ticket for Afternoon Program Families
Free

For families who are or have enrolled in Sunbeam Afternoon Program 25-26 school year. Provides entry to event and access to food, drinks, and exhibits.

Ride tickets
$5

Provides entry for one person age 4+ to enjoy the Top of Hill attractions, which include a tire swing and a derby cart ride.

Raffle Tickets
$20

Raffle tickets provide one entry to win an art piece in the art show.

General Admission Rate A: reduced community rate
$10

For persons age 2+ (babies free). Please choose this option if you are experiencing financial strain. Provides entry to event and access to food, drinks, and exhibits.

General Admission Rate B: standard rate
$20

For persons age 2+ (babies free). Provides entry to event and access to food, drink, and exhibits.

General Admission Rate C: standard rate + ride and raffle
$45

Provides entry to event and access to food, drinks, and exhibits for persons over age 2 (babies free) PLUS one ride ticket and one raffle ticket to enter the art show raffle.

General Admission Rate D: Group rate
$65

For a group of 4-5 people age 2+ (babies free). Provides entry to event and access to food, drinks, and exhibits.

Add a donation for Sunbeam Nature School

$

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