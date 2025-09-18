Hosted by

The Artful Hound Auction

Postcards from Palm Beach item
Postcards from Palm Beach
$50

Starting bid

Decoupage - scenes from early days of Palm Beach, FL

Value: Priceless!

Blue Dog Blues item
Blue Dog Blues
$50

Starting bid

Cyanotype, or "sun print" with carnations

Value: Priceless!

Mountain Muse item
Mountain Muse
$50

Starting bid

Painted mountain scene

Value: Priceless!

Basco item
Basco
$50

Starting bid

Paper quilling creates texture & color

Value: Priceless!

Bloomhound item
Bloomhound
$50

Starting bid

Decoupage - photos of orchids

Value: Priceless!

The Low Rider item
The Low Rider
$50

Starting bid

Basset with skateboard

Value: Priceless!

Coastal Companion item
Coastal Companion
$50

Starting bid

Paint & real shells

Value: Priceless!

Flutterhound item
Flutterhound
$50

Starting bid

Paint and applied decoration

Value: Priceless!

You're A Star Baby - You Oughta Be in Pictures! item
You're A Star Baby - You Oughta Be in Pictures!
$50

Starting bid

Decoupage and real lights

Value: Priceless!

Pawradise Pup item
Pawradise Pup
$50

Starting bid

Painted beach scene

Value: Priceless!

Tile Tails item
Tile Tails
$50

Starting bid

Mosaic tiled basset.

Value: Priceless!

Cent Hound item
Cent Hound
$50

Starting bid

Pennies and felt

Value: Priceless!

Salty Dog item
Salty Dog
$50

Starting bid

Paint & applied objects, including a rare Junonia shell!

Value: Priceless!

Cute as a Button! item
Cute as a Button!
$50

Starting bid

Assorted buttons

Value: Priceless!

Basset Blossoms item
Basset Blossoms
$50

Starting bid

Painted flowers

Value: Priceless!

Seasons of the Hound item
Seasons of the Hound item
Seasons of the Hound
$100

Starting bid

Two-sided basset on walnut stand, acrylic paint.

Value: Priceless!

Pop-Top Pup item
Pop-Top Pup
$50

Starting bid

Found materials & paint

Value: Priceless!

Basset Botanica item
Basset Botanica
$50

Starting bid

Botanic tiles

Value: Priceless!

Fred Basset item
Fred Basset
$50

Starting bid

Decoupage of Fred Basset cartoons

Value: Priceless!

Adolpho item
Adolpho
$50

Starting bid

Glass mosaic

Value: Priceless!

Bloomin' Basset item
Bloomin' Basset
$60

Starting bid

Quilted tray / center piece; the flower on the basset is a trivet. Includes 4 matching placemats!

Value: Priceless!

Superbasset item
Superbasset item
Superbasset
$50

Starting bid

For the superbasset in your life! Modified template, paint, other materials

Value: Priceless!

In Memory of Ginger item
In Memory of Ginger
$50

Starting bid

Paint & applied objects

Value: Priceless!

The Flowhound item
The Flowhound
$50

Starting bid

Acrylic pours mounted on black canvas

Value: Priceless!

Best in Showcase item
Best in Showcase
$50

Starting bid

Fabric covered hound with 3 magnetic frames - awaiting photos of your hound!

Value: Priceless!

Ohana Hound item
Ohana Hound
$50

Starting bid

Paint & applied objects

Value: Priceless!

Knight Hound item
Knight Hound
$50

Starting bid

Calling all University of Central FL fans!

Value: Priceless!

House of Basset item
House of Basset
$50

Starting bid

Write your name (or your dog's) on this basset chalkboard!

Value: Priceless!

