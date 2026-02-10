Suncoast Chapter of Jack and Jill's Silent Auction 2026

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Suncoast J&J Cultural Gala Fundraiser, 4200 34th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711, USA
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a relaxing day at the spa with this gift card.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a lovely meal Seasons 52 restaurant!
Value: $50
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a lovely Italian meal or groceries at Mazarro's!
Value: $50
Starting bid
Outdoor Science Lab has more than 21 hands-on activities for kids to identify, classify, measure, test, and analyze the world around them. The kit features a clip-on macro lens for smartphones and comes with a 32-page science book.
Paired with the MicroBrite Pocket Microscope (60-120x magnification), kids will be equipped to discover the tiniest details of the wonders all around them using this powerful portable tool.
Value: $59.98
Starting bid
These unique Hershey's Kisses shaped crystal candy jars make the perfect gift for chocolate enthusiasts and a delightful addition to any home or office. Comes as a set of 2 in a gift box.
Value: $60
Starting bid
The best part of waking up will be this coffee basket. Arranged in a decorative and reusable wooden basket, coffee lovers will have at their fingertips high-quality coffee beans, gourmet biscotti, coffee-flavored chocolates and a pair of beautiful gold handled coffee mugs; but the easy to store or carry portable expresso maker included is the real showstopper!
Value: $60
Starting bid
Perfect gift for your baseball fan!
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Starting bid
This elegant basket includes a beautiful charcuterie board set, a wine bottle sleeve and four bottles of wine. Sweet & spicy red pepper jelly and crackers also included. Perfect for entertaining or a cozy night in.
Value: ~$75
Starting bid
Features:
- $50 Gift Card to Lakewood Ranch Cinema, 10715 Rodeo Drive, Sarasota, FL 34202.
- 2 Free Refillable Popcorn Buckets (Expires Dec. 19, 2026)
- 2 Free Refillable Drink Cups (Expires Dec. 19, 2026)
- Assorted Movie Candies
Value:$100
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a lovely meal at Ocean Prime!
Value: $100
Starting bid
Exclusive 2025 Golf Masters Tournament tote bag with other collectibles. Features:
Value: $122+
Starting bid
Make your Gamer Room truly shine with Razer Aether Lights. Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, customize and control them all from one convenient app to create the perfect setting for any scenario. It features multi-zone lighting and tactile controls.
Value: $129.99
Starting bid
Versatile household carpet and upholstery cleaner!
Value: $149
Starting bid
Get fit with this gift voucher to "Body by DJ Studios" for 1 month of unlimited fitness classes.
Value: $200
Starting bid
With embossing at the leather strap, this elegant Versus Versace timepiece, with a goldtone lion's head at the center, can be worn with a coordinating bolo bracelet. Features: Japanese quartz movement, scratch-resistant mineral crystal, goldtone indices hour markers, stainless steel/leather, and Tang closure.
Value: $270
