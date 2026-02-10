Suncoast Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Suncoast Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Suncoast Chapter of Jack and Jill's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

Suncoast J&J Cultural Gala Fundraiser, 4200 34th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711, USA

Woodhouse Day Spa Gift Card item
Woodhouse Day Spa Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to a relaxing day at the spa with this gift card.


Value: $50

"Seasons 52" Gift Card item
"Seasons 52" Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to a lovely meal Seasons 52 restaurant!


Value: $50

Mazarro's Gift Card item
Mazarro's Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to a lovely Italian meal or groceries at Mazarro's!


Value: $50

Outdoor Science Lab & Pocket Microscope item
Outdoor Science Lab & Pocket Microscope item
Outdoor Science Lab & Pocket Microscope
$36

Starting bid

Outdoor Science Lab has more than 21 hands-on activities for kids to identify, classify, measure, test, and analyze the world around them. The kit features a clip-on macro lens for smartphones and comes with a 32-page science book.


Paired with the MicroBrite Pocket Microscope (60-120x magnification), kids will be equipped to discover the tiniest details of the wonders all around them using this powerful portable tool.


Value: $59.98

Hershey's Kisses Candy Dish with Gift Box item
Hershey's Kisses Candy Dish with Gift Box item
Hershey's Kisses Candy Dish with Gift Box
$36

Starting bid

These unique Hershey's Kisses shaped crystal candy jars make the perfect gift for chocolate enthusiasts and a delightful addition to any home or office. Comes as a set of 2 in a gift box.


Value: $60

The Ultimate Morning item
The Ultimate Morning item
The Ultimate Morning
$36

Starting bid

The best part of waking up will be this coffee basket. Arranged in a decorative and reusable wooden basket, coffee lovers will have at their fingertips high-quality coffee beans, gourmet biscotti, coffee-flavored chocolates and a pair of beautiful gold handled coffee mugs; but the easy to store or carry portable expresso maker included is the real showstopper!


Value: $60

Autographed "Hall McRae" Baseball and Card item
Autographed "Hall McRae" Baseball and Card
$40

Starting bid

Perfect gift for your baseball fan!


Value: Priceless!

Signed "Hall McRae" Baseball and Card item
Signed "Hall McRae" Baseball and Card
$40

Starting bid

Perfect gift for your baseball fan!


Value: Priceless!

Charcuterie & Wine Basket item
Charcuterie & Wine Basket
$45

Starting bid

This elegant basket includes a beautiful charcuterie board set, a wine bottle sleeve and four bottles of wine. Sweet & spicy red pepper jelly and crackers also included. Perfect for entertaining or a cozy night in.


Value: ~$75

"The Movies" Gift Basket item
"The Movies" Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Features:
- $50 Gift Card to Lakewood Ranch Cinema, 10715 Rodeo Drive, Sarasota, FL 34202.
- 2 Free Refillable Popcorn Buckets (Expires Dec. 19, 2026)
- 2 Free Refillable Drink Cups (Expires Dec. 19, 2026)
- Assorted Movie Candies

Value:$100

"Ocean Prime" Gift Card item
"Ocean Prime" Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to a lovely meal at Ocean Prime!


Value: $100

2025 Golf Masters Tournament Jute Bag and Collectible Gifts item
2025 Golf Masters Tournament Jute Bag and Collectible Gifts
$75

Starting bid

Exclusive 2025 Golf Masters Tournament tote bag with other collectibles. Features:

  • 2025 Masters Augusta Golf Tote Jute Burlap Bag Green, Pink & Blue
  • Masters set of 2 Wine Glasses 14 Oz
  • Set of drink coasters
  • Ladies Hat
  • Can Cooler

Value: $122+

Razer Aether Lamp Pro with Multi Zone RGB LED Lighting: Blue item
Razer Aether Lamp Pro with Multi Zone RGB LED Lighting: Blue
$65

Starting bid

Make your Gamer Room truly shine with Razer Aether Lights. Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, customize and control them all from one convenient app to create the perfect setting for any scenario. It features multi-zone lighting and tactile controls.


Value: $129.99

Mighty Clean Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner item
Mighty Clean Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner
$65

Starting bid

Versatile household carpet and upholstery cleaner!


Value: $149

"Body by DJ Studios" Gym Gift Voucher item
"Body by DJ Studios" Gym Gift Voucher
$100

Starting bid

Get fit with this gift voucher to "Body by DJ Studios" for 1 month of unlimited fitness classes.


Value: $200

Versus Versace Watch and Bracelet item
Versus Versace Watch and Bracelet item
Versus Versace Watch and Bracelet
$135

Starting bid

With embossing at the leather strap, this elegant Versus Versace timepiece, with a goldtone lion's head at the center, can be worn with a coordinating bolo bracelet. Features: Japanese quartz movement, scratch-resistant mineral crystal, goldtone indices hour markers, stainless steel/leather, and Tang closure.


Value: $270

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!