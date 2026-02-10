Suncoast Chapter of Jack and Jill's Silent Auction 2026

Outdoor Science Lab has more than 21 hands-on activities for kids to identify, classify, measure, test, and analyze the world around them. The kit features a clip-on macro lens for smartphones and comes with a 32-page science book.





Paired with the MicroBrite Pocket Microscope (60-120x magnification), kids will be equipped to discover the tiniest details of the wonders all around them using this powerful portable tool.





Value: $59.98