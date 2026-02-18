Suncoast Chapter of Jack and Jill's Silent Auction 2026 (Extended)

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Suncoast Chapter Meeting - Sun Feb 22, 2026 at 3 pm at the Lakewood Ranch Library.
Starting bid
Outdoor Science Lab has more than 21 hands-on activities for kids to identify, classify, measure, test, and analyze the world around them. The kit features a clip-on macro lens for smartphones and comes with a 32-page science book.
Paired with the MicroBrite Pocket Microscope (60-120x magnification), kids will be equipped to discover the tiniest details of the wonders all around them using this powerful portable tool.
Value: $59.98
Starting bid
Make your Gamer Room truly shine with Razer Aether Lights. Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, customize and control them all from one convenient app to create the perfect setting for any scenario. It features multi-zone lighting and tactile controls.
Value: $129.99
Starting bid
Get fit with this gift voucher to "Body by DJ Studios" for 1 month of unlimited fitness classes. Address: 1574 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698
Value: $200
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!