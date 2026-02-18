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Suncoast Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Suncoast Chapter of Jack and Jill's Silent Auction 2026 (Extended)

Pick-up location

Suncoast Chapter Meeting - Sun Feb 22, 2026 at 3 pm at the Lakewood Ranch Library.

Outdoor Science Lab & Pocket Microscope item
Outdoor Science Lab & Pocket Microscope item
Outdoor Science Lab & Pocket Microscope
$20

Starting bid

Outdoor Science Lab has more than 21 hands-on activities for kids to identify, classify, measure, test, and analyze the world around them. The kit features a clip-on macro lens for smartphones and comes with a 32-page science book.


Paired with the MicroBrite Pocket Microscope (60-120x magnification), kids will be equipped to discover the tiniest details of the wonders all around them using this powerful portable tool.


Value: $59.98

Razer Aether Lamp Pro with Multi Zone RGB LED Lighting: Blue item
Razer Aether Lamp Pro with Multi Zone RGB LED Lighting: Blue
$36

Starting bid

Make your Gamer Room truly shine with Razer Aether Lights. Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, customize and control them all from one convenient app to create the perfect setting for any scenario. It features multi-zone lighting and tactile controls.


Value: $129.99

"Body by DJ Studios" Gym Gift Voucher item
"Body by DJ Studios" Gym Gift Voucher
$40

Starting bid

Get fit with this gift voucher to "Body by DJ Studios" for 1 month of unlimited fitness classes. Address: 1574 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698


Value: $200

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!