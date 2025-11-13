Sundale Foundation Merch

Offered by
Limited edition!
These Sundale foundation mugs are the perfect go to mug for your morning coffee! Get them while they last!
YXS
YS
S
M
L
XL
Out of stock
None
A soft and comfortable t-shirt designed for everyday wear—and perfect for showing school pride every Friday. Durable, lightweight, and easy to style, it’s the go-to shirt for students, staff, and supporters who want to represent with pride.
2XL
Out of stock
3XL
A soft and comfortable t-shirt designed for everyday wear—and perfect for showing school pride every Friday. Durable, lightweight, and easy to style, it’s the go-to shirt for students, staff, and supporters who want to represent with pride.
L
XL
Out of stock
YXS
YS
S
M
A soft, comfortable hoodie made for everyday wear. It features a cozy fleece interior, roomy front pocket, and a relaxed fit—perfect for staying warm and showing your Sundale Foundation pride!
Out of stock
2XL
3XL
A soft, comfortable hoodie made for everyday wear. It features a cozy fleece interior, roomy front pocket, and a relaxed fit—perfect for staying warm and showing your Sundale Foundation pride!
YXS
YS
YM
S
M
L
XL
Out of stock
None
Our cozy crewneck sweatshirts are available in both kids and adult sizes, making them perfect for the whole family. Soft, durable, and designed for everyday comfort, each sweatshirt features a classic fit and a warm fleece interior. Great for school, events, or casual wear—all while showing your support in style.
2XL
Out of stock
3XL
A soft and durable crew neck sweatshirt made for everyday comfort. It features a relaxed fit, cozy fleece interior, and clean finish—perfect for staying warm!
XL
Out of stock
YXS
YS
S
M
L
A soft, durable zip-up hoodie designed for everyday comfort. It features a smooth front zipper, cozy fleece lining, and roomy pockets. Perfect for layering, staying warm, and showing your support in style.
Out of stock
2XL
3XL
A soft, durable zip-up hoodie designed for everyday comfort. It features a smooth front zipper, cozy fleece lining, and roomy pockets. Perfect for layering, staying warm, and showing your support in style.
Out of stock
Keep little ones warm with our children’s navy beanie featuring an embroidered Sundale Foundation logo. Soft, cozy, and perfectly sized for kids!
Out of stock
Classic trucker style with breathable mesh, snapback fit, and a clean embroidered logo. Perfect for everyday wear.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!