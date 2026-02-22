BARAKA FOUNDATION BD CORP

Sunday April 19 Annual Spring Deep Sea Fishing Tour

25 Causeway Blvd Slip #50 & 51

Clearwater Beach, FL 33767, USA

ADULT ticket (early seabird PROMO)
$175
Available until Apr 1

You are the breadwinner fisherman!

ADULT ticket (regular price)
$200

You are the breadwinner fisherman!

STUDENT/FAMILY/SENIOR ticket (early seabird PROMO)
$125
Available until Apr 1

Any of the following are eligible! student from a K-12, college, technical or any accredited institution; child coming with a parent; spouse coming with an Adult ticket; retired or the elderly.

STUDENT/FAMILY/SENIOR ticket (regular price)
$150

Eligibility: (1) student from a K-12, college, technical or any accredited institution. (2) child coming with a parent. (3) spouse coming with an Adult ticket. (4) retired/elder.

FISHINGFURQAN Performance Fishing Shirt
$20

- available sizes (S, M, L, XL, XXL)
- 2 way mechanical stretch performance
- set in sleeve design & two needle neck
- tag-less label for neck comfort
- 140 GSM 100% sport knit polyester

