Sunday at the Farm- Outdoor Market Vendors

4613 Laurel Rd

Brunswick, OH 44212, USA

2025 Vendor Registration Fee item
2025 Vendor Registration Fee
$20

This is a non-refundable fee. $10 will go towards your first set-up at the market.

Pre-pay for any date for Current Vendors
$10

This is only for our current Vendors. If you wish to pre-pay for any specific date. Here is where you will do that. It is $10 per Sunday. You will be asked for the dates during check out. If we cancel, that specific date for any reason it can be applied to your next set-up.

Fall Festival - Oct. 11th ONLY item
Fall Festival - Oct. 11th ONLY
$30

This is for new Vendors attending only on Saturday, Oct. 11th

Fall Festival - Oct. 12th ONLY item
Fall Festival - Oct. 12th ONLY
$30

This is for NEW Vendors attending only on Sunday, Oct. 12th

Fall Festival - BOTH DAYS item
Fall Festival - BOTH DAYS
$50

This is for NEW Vendors attending Sat., Oct. 11 & Sun. Oct. 12,

Fall Festival - Non-Profit Groups/Org. item
Fall Festival - Non-Profit Groups/Org.
$20

This is for Non-Profits attending only on Saturday, Oct. 11th.

Fall Festival - Non-Profit Groups/Org. item
Fall Festival - Non-Profit Groups/Org.
$20

This is for Non-Profits attending only on Sunday, Oct. 12th

Fall Festival - Non-Profit Groups/Org. item
Fall Festival - Non-Profit Groups/Org.
$40

This is for Non-Profits attending Sat., Oct 11 & Sun, Oct. 12th.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing