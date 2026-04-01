Sunday Club Elective Signup - Spring 2026

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Learn the fundamentals and rules of ping pong while competing in both singles and doubles tournaments, with teams divided by gender.
Introduction to the fundamentals of design through the hands-on process of creating a birdhouse. Students will learn basic drafting techniques, explore how to plan and visualize their ideas, and develop foundational building skills. By the end of the 5 week session, each student will have designed and constructed their own birdhouse, gaining a practical understanding of how ideas move from concept to built form
Learn how to hand crochet their own chunky blanket using simple finger-loop techniques and oversized yarn. They’ll build foundational skills, develop patience and focus, and create a cozy blanket from start to finish.
Explore Islamic values in modern pop culture through storytelling, focusing on themes like resilience, friendship, justice, family, and tawakkul. Through discussion, media analysis, and creative workshops, they will learn storytelling skills and create their own original work.
*Age Limit: Middle School & High School ONLY
Learn how to work with wool fibers, explore core needle felting techniques, practice safety guidelines, and create both 2D and 3D felted projects.
To learn more about needle felting, check out the cool projects below: https://www.instagram.com/observernatureartschool?igsh=bHBoeTZ5M3hlMW9w&utm_source=qr
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