2026 Inside Poverty & Silicon Valley Kindness Awards

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About this event
10 tickets · Lifetime Achievement Award presentation · logo on all materials · speaking opportunity · tabletop display · pre-event reception
5 tickets · premier logo on all materials · tabletop display · pre-event reception · program & website recognition
3 tickets · logo on signage/program/website · verbal recognition · tabletop display · social media recognition
2 tickets · logo in program and website · social media recognition
Logo on website · recognition in program
Recognition on website · open to individuals, families, small businesses
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