Colorful vertical bars and stylized figures of people with raised arms are in the foreground, with the text "Sunday Friends" in green to the right, all against a white background.
Sunday Friends Foundation

Hosted by

Sunday Friends Foundation

About this event

2026 Inside Poverty & Silicon Valley Kindness Awards

345 Park Ave

San Jose, CA 95110, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 tickets · Lifetime Achievement Award presentation · logo on all materials · speaking opportunity · tabletop display · pre-event reception

Impact Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

5 tickets · premier logo on all materials · tabletop display · pre-event reception · program & website recognition

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

3 tickets · logo on signage/program/website · verbal recognition · tabletop display · social media recognition

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets · logo in program and website · social media recognition

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Logo on website · recognition in program

Kindness Sponsor
$250

Recognition on website · open to individuals, families, small businesses

Add a donation for Sunday Friends Foundation

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