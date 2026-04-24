Southeastern Massachusetts Festival Chorus Inc
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Southeastern Massachusetts Festival Chorus Inc

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Southeastern Massachusetts Festival Chorus Inc

About this event

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Sunday Jockey Club Wrap Party

115 New State Hwy

Raynham, MA 02767, USA

Dinner and soft drinks
$32

Rolls and butter
House Caesar Salad
Italian Meatballs w/House marinara sauce
Stuffed mushrooms w/shallot sauce
Boneless buffalo chicken w/blue cheese dressing
Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti

Vegetarian and gluten free pasta options available.

Price includes tax and tip. Percentage requested by Zeffy is for their own fundraising and does n it go to SMFC or the venue, not is it required.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!