Sunday Jockey Club Wrap Party

Rolls and butter

House Caesar Salad

Italian Meatballs w/House marinara sauce

Stuffed mushrooms w/shallot sauce

Boneless buffalo chicken w/blue cheese dressing

Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti

Vegetarian and gluten free pasta options available.

Price includes tax and tip. Percentage requested by Zeffy is for their own fundraising and does n it go to SMFC or the venue, not is it required.