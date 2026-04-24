Sunday Jockey Club Wrap Party

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About this event
Rolls and butter
House Caesar Salad
Italian Meatballs w/House marinara sauce
Stuffed mushrooms w/shallot sauce
Boneless buffalo chicken w/blue cheese dressing
Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti
Vegetarian and gluten free pasta options available.
Price includes tax and tip. Percentage requested by Zeffy is for their own fundraising and does n it go to SMFC or the venue, not is it required.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!