The Women Veterans Company & Friends

Hosted by

The Women Veterans Company & Friends

About this event

Sunday Reset Meditation Experience

Sunday Reset Meditation
Pay what you can

Join us for the Glow Theory™ Sunday Reset Meditation Experience. This is a free offering for April as we introduce this space for rest, reflection, and realignment.


If you feel called to support, you’re welcome to contribute any amount that feels aligned for you. Your support helps us continue offering accessible wellness experiences to our community.


Come as you are. Breathe. Reset.


Add a donation for The Women Veterans Company & Friends

$

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