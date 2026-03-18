Hosted by
About this event
Join us for the Glow Theory™ Sunday Reset Meditation Experience. This is a free offering for April as we introduce this space for rest, reflection, and realignment.
If you feel called to support, you’re welcome to contribute any amount that feels aligned for you. Your support helps us continue offering accessible wellness experiences to our community.
Come as you are. Breathe. Reset.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!