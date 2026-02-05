SAINT ABANOUB COPTIC ORTHODOX CHURCH

Hosted by

SAINT ABANOUB COPTIC ORTHODOX CHURCH

About this event

Sunday School Building Furniture List

850 S Main St

Euless, TX 76040, USA

Infant Chairs item
Infant Chairs
$25

Stackable Infant 14 inch Height Chairs

Need 150

Standard Chairs item
Standard Chairs
$30

Stackable Standard Height Chairs

Need 320

Foldable Tables item
Foldable Tables
$60

6 ft Rectangle Foldable Tables

Need 60

Erase Boards item
Erase Boards
$75

4x6 Dry Erase Boards

Need 14

Bulletin Board item
Bulletin Board
$75

4x6 Cork Bulletin Board

Need 14

Round Folding Table item
Round Folding Table
$170

72 Inch Round Folding Table

Need 18

65 inch Smart TV item
65 inch Smart TV
Pay what you can

65 inch 4k Smart TV $450.00

Need 18

85 inch Smart TV item
85 inch Smart TV
Pay what you can

85 inch 4k Smart TV $750.00

Need 3

Classroom Trash Cans item
Classroom Trash Cans
$45

Stainless 13 Gallon Trash Cans

Need 28

Commercial Trash Cans item
Commercial Trash Cans
$150

Stainless 30 Gallon Commercial Trash Cans

Need 6

Add a donation for SAINT ABANOUB COPTIC ORTHODOX CHURCH

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!