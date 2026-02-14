UNDEFINABLE AND EXPANSIVE INC

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UNDEFINABLE AND EXPANSIVE INC

About this event

Sunday Service

RSVP for location or zoom

#3 Contributing Admission
$33.33

Entry instructions will be emailed to you. Thank you for the tax-deductible support!

#2 Contributing Admission
$22.22

Entry instructions will be emailed to you. Thank you for the tax-deductible support!

#1 Contributing Admission
$11.11

Entry instructions will be emailed to you. Thank you for the tax-deductible support!

Complimentary Admission
Free

For those who need it. Entry instructions will be emailed to you.Thank you for joining us!

Supportive Admission
Pay what you can

Thank you for helping others join this event! Entry instructions will be emailed to you.Thank you for joining us!

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