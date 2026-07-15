A panel of speakers sits on a stage in front of a large audience seated at elegantly decorated tables.
AprilRoses Tea Brunch

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AprilRoses Tea Brunch

About this event

Sunday Supper Couple's Experience

6888 Goodman Rd Suite 108-110

Olive Branch, MS 38654, USA

Table for Two
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Admission for one couple (2 guests). Includes a chef-prepared supper, live music, engaging panel discussions, interactive table conversations, and an inspiring afternoon designed to strengthen your relationship.

Table for Eight
$600

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Admission for four couples (8 guests). Includes a chef-prepared supper, live music, engaging panel discussions, interactive table conversations, and an inspiring afternoon designed to strengthen your relationship. Please add the name of each ticket holder below.

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