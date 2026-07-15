Sunday Supper Couple's Experience

About this event
Admission for one couple (2 guests). Includes a chef-prepared supper, live music, engaging panel discussions, interactive table conversations, and an inspiring afternoon designed to strengthen your relationship.
6 left!
Admission for four couples (8 guests). Includes a chef-prepared supper, live music, engaging panel discussions, interactive table conversations, and an inspiring afternoon designed to strengthen your relationship. Please add the name of each ticket holder below.
$
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