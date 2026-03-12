Sunday Supper for Family Farms

At CFA, we all enjoy a good cup of relaxing tea. A set of some of our favorite herbal teas for rest and relaxation, from Among the Oaks! It is packaged in a cute gift box with info card & cotton reusable tea bag. Contains one of each of the following teas: Queen of Peace, Flower Power, Dream Tender

INGREDIENTS

Queen of Peace: lemonbalm, chamomile flowers, peppermint

Flower Power: holy basil, lemonbalm, rose petals, hibiscus, calendula blooms

Dream Tender: skullcap, chamomile flowers, cornflowers, lavender

AtO teas are blended with majority herbs lovingly grown on their farm in the hills of eastern Kentucky.