Sunday Supper for Family Farms

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About this event
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The Wrigley is a locally owned and operated restaurant in Corbin, Kentucky. Owner & Chef, Kristin M Smith, sources the freshest, local ingredients daily to a rotating selection of craft beer, 60+ Kentucky bourbons, and our craft cocktail menu – you’ll have a different dining experience every visit. The Wrigley has been featured in multiple publications, most notably, Time Magazine, Food & Wine, and Forbes.
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On May 9, 2026 enjoy a spectacular evening of dinner and storytelling from all six storytellers under a tent in the backyard of the historic Wallis House. Dinner is at 6:00pm EST and the event ends at 9:00pm EST.
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Enjoy a cozy night in reading a book written by a Kentucky Author!
From CoffeeTree Books and The Fuzzy Duck in Morehead, KY:
Basket Also Includes:
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Unplug for a weekend and enjoy a cozy cabin stay with a $500 gift certificate from Red River Gorgeous Cabin Rentals!
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Get hands-on with this one-of-a-kind experience from Slak Market Farm in Lexington, KY! Here, you are welcomed into the quiet rhythms of the farm—where, as the milkmaid, you step into the milking house ready to both give and receive, hands steady and heart attentive, honoring the animals, the process, and the simple grace of nourishment drawn directly from the land.
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This assorted basket from Mt. Folly Farm includes Laura's Hemp Chocolate Wafers, Mt. Folly Dog Treats (Full Sprectrum CBD), Mt. Folly Dark Chocolate (Full Spectrum CBD), Laura's Hemp Chocolates, and a "Whiskey, Beef, Hemp" t-shirt.
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At CFA, we all enjoy a good cup of relaxing tea. A set of some of our favorite herbal teas for rest and relaxation, from Among the Oaks! It is packaged in a cute gift box with info card & cotton reusable tea bag. Contains one of each of the following teas: Queen of Peace, Flower Power, Dream Tender
INGREDIENTS
Queen of Peace: lemonbalm, chamomile flowers, peppermint
Flower Power: holy basil, lemonbalm, rose petals, hibiscus, calendula blooms
Dream Tender: skullcap, chamomile flowers, cornflowers, lavender
AtO teas are blended with majority herbs lovingly grown on their farm in the hills of eastern Kentucky.
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Great "Local" gift basket from Local's Food Hub and Pizza Pub! It includes a pizza crust mix, Oyster Mushrooms from Sylvatice Forest Farm, Garlic Seasoning from Among the Oaks, Chocolate bars, Weisenberg Flour Pizza crust mix, Salsa, and locally-made caramels!
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From Sunhouse Craft! organic linen and cotton Tampico turkey wing brush and leather dustpan as a set!
Dimensions:
tampico wing: 11’’ x 5.5’’ x 1.5’’
leather dustpan: 7.5’’ x 7.75’’
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Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to redeem for a workshop at the The Berry Center Farm & Forest Institute! FFI offers farmers an education in agrarian thought and practice. They provide affordable workshops, short-courses, and field days that accommodate busy lives. Workshop dates are listed seasonally on www.berrycenterfarmandforest.org. This offer expires in May 2027. Workshops available:
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Gift basket from our local grocery co-op! It includes Tony's Chocolonely Assorted Chocolates, Organic Dried Mangoes, Drizzilicious Cinnamon Swirl Bites, KIND Specialty Nuts, Organic Garlic Stuffed Olives, Gopal's Pumpkin Seeds and Sunflower Seeds, Hosey's Kentucky Honey
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Community Farm Alliance swag basket includes: T-shirt, Trucker Hat, Two Pint Glasses, Cute Stickers, and other goodies!
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Take a piece of the Inn with you when you leave! Inside this basket you'll find Just A Few Miles South: Treasured Recipes from our Favorite Places by Ouita Michel, Bouqet Garni from the Anchal Project, Handmade wooden spoons from Mountain Laurel Woodworks, a box of Bourbon Caramels from Ruth Hunt Candies, Wallace Station Bourbon Mustard, and a jar of Tomango Ketchup!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!