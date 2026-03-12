Hosted by

Community Farm Alliance Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Sunday Supper for Family Farms

Pick-up location

427 Chestnut St ste 4, Berea, KY 40403, USA

Dinner for 2 at The Wrigley item
Dinner for 2 at The Wrigley
$45

Starting bid

The Wrigley is a locally owned and operated restaurant in Corbin, Kentucky. Owner & Chef, Kristin M Smith, sources the freshest, local ingredients daily to a rotating selection of craft beer, 60+ Kentucky bourbons, and our craft cocktail menu – you’ll have a different dining experience every visit. The Wrigley has been featured in multiple publications, most notably, Time Magazine, Food & Wine, and Forbes.

2 Tickets to the Paris Story Fest item
2 Tickets to the Paris Story Fest
$50

Starting bid

On May 9, 2026 enjoy a spectacular evening of dinner and storytelling from all six storytellers under a tent in the backyard of the historic Wallis House. Dinner is at 6:00pm EST and the event ends at 9:00pm EST.

KY Literary Basket item
KY Literary Basket
$55

Starting bid

Enjoy a cozy night in reading a book written by a Kentucky Author!

From CoffeeTree Books and The Fuzzy Duck in Morehead, KY:

  • The Darks and the Lights poems by Sarah Stoltzfus Allen (West Liberty, KY)
  • Inertia: A Study poetry by Melissa Helton (Hindman, KY)
  • 2 Small Bags of Fuzzy Duck Coffee
  • Fuzzy Duck Coffee Shop Sticker

Basket Also Includes:

  • Hand Painted Bookmark by CFA Staff, Kimmie Ishmael
  • Handmade Mug from Bark Camp Pottery
  • Cookies from Root-A-Bakers in Morehead
Cabin in Red River Gorge item
Cabin in Red River Gorge
$350

Starting bid

Unplug for a weekend and enjoy a cozy cabin stay with a $500 gift certificate from Red River Gorgeous Cabin Rentals!

Milkmaid Session from Slak Market Farm item
Milkmaid Session from Slak Market Farm
$150

Starting bid

Get hands-on with this one-of-a-kind experience from Slak Market Farm in Lexington, KY! Here, you are welcomed into the quiet rhythms of the farm—where, as the milkmaid, you step into the milking house ready to both give and receive, hands steady and heart attentive, honoring the animals, the process, and the simple grace of nourishment drawn directly from the land.

Goody Basket from Mt. Folly Farms item
Goody Basket from Mt. Folly Farms
$50

Starting bid

This assorted basket from Mt. Folly Farm includes Laura's Hemp Chocolate Wafers, Mt. Folly Dog Treats (Full Sprectrum CBD), Mt. Folly Dark Chocolate (Full Spectrum CBD), Laura's Hemp Chocolates, and a "Whiskey, Beef, Hemp" t-shirt.

KY Tea Basket item
KY Tea Basket
$30

Starting bid

At CFA, we all enjoy a good cup of relaxing tea. A set of some of our favorite herbal teas for rest and relaxation, from Among the Oaks! It is packaged in a cute gift box with info card & cotton reusable tea bag. Contains one of each of the following teas: Queen of Peace, Flower Power, Dream Tender

INGREDIENTS

Queen of Peace: lemonbalm, chamomile flowers, peppermint

Flower Power: holy basil, lemonbalm, rose petals, hibiscus, calendula blooms

Dream Tender: skullcap, chamomile flowers, cornflowers, lavender

AtO teas are blended with majority herbs lovingly grown on their farm in the hills of eastern Kentucky.

Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub Basket item
Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub Basket
$40

Starting bid

Great "Local" gift basket from Local's Food Hub and Pizza Pub! It includes a pizza crust mix, Oyster Mushrooms from Sylvatice Forest Farm, Garlic Seasoning from Among the Oaks, Chocolate bars, Weisenberg Flour Pizza crust mix, Salsa, and locally-made caramels!

Handmade broom and dustpan set item
Handmade broom and dustpan set
$50

Starting bid

From Sunhouse Craft! organic linen and cotton Tampico turkey wing brush and leather dustpan as a set!


Dimensions:


tampico wing: 11’’ x 5.5’’ x 1.5’’


leather dustpan: 7.5’’ x 7.75’’

The Berry Center Farm & Forest Institute Workshop item
The Berry Center Farm & Forest Institute Workshop
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to redeem for a workshop at the The Berry Center Farm & Forest Institute! FFI offers farmers an education in agrarian thought and practice. They provide affordable workshops, short-courses, and field days that accommodate busy lives. Workshop dates are listed seasonally on www.berrycenterfarmandforest.org. This offer expires in May 2027. Workshops available:

  • Livestock on Grass Production Series
  • Low-impact Forestry Series
  • Cooperative Economics, Thought, and Rural Leadership Series
  • Draft Horse Series
Good Foods Co-Op Grocery Basket item
Good Foods Co-Op Grocery Basket
$15

Starting bid

Gift basket from our local grocery co-op! It includes Tony's Chocolonely Assorted Chocolates, Organic Dried Mangoes, Drizzilicious Cinnamon Swirl Bites, KIND Specialty Nuts, Organic Garlic Stuffed Olives, Gopal's Pumpkin Seeds and Sunflower Seeds, Hosey's Kentucky Honey

CFA Swag Basket item
CFA Swag Basket
$10

Starting bid

Community Farm Alliance swag basket includes: T-shirt, Trucker Hat, Two Pint Glasses, Cute Stickers, and other goodies!

Holly Hill Inn Basket item
Holly Hill Inn Basket
$75

Starting bid

Take a piece of the Inn with you when you leave! Inside this basket you'll find Just A Few Miles South: Treasured Recipes from our Favorite Places by Ouita Michel, Bouqet Garni from the Anchal Project, Handmade wooden spoons from Mountain Laurel Woodworks, a box of Bourbon Caramels from Ruth Hunt Candies, Wallace Station Bourbon Mustard, and a jar of Tomango Ketchup!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!