Sunday Supper on Market Street

Market St

Mt Airy, NC 27030, USA

Private Dinner with Chef T
$3,500

Scott Coble

General Admission
$150

Grants entry to the full event with access to dinner, one signature drink, cash bar, and live music

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
(1 available)

Includes:

8 VIP tickets

Premier logo placement on all signage, invitations, & press

Dedicated social media feature

Recognition from the stage

Opportunity to speak at event

Entertainment Sponsor
$2,500
(1 available)

Includes:

6 VIP tickets

Logo displayed on stage & in event program

Social media mention

Recognition from the stage

Beverage Sponsor
$2,000
(1 available)

Includes:

4 VIP tickets

Logo printed on drink menu

Signage at the bar

Recognition in event program

Social media mention

Decor Sponsor
$1,500
(1 available)

Includes:

2 VIP tickets

Logo/name on table signage

Recognition in event program

Social media mention

Island Vibes Sponsor
$750
Includes:

2 tickets

Name on event signage

Listed in event program

Group social media thank-you

One Love Sponsor
$500
Includes:

2 tickets

Listed in event program

Group social media thank-you

