Sundis Gift Inc

Hosted by

Sundis Gift Inc

About this event

Sundi's Gift Basket Donation Drive

$5 Basket Donation item
$5 Basket Donation
$5
It costs about $15 USD to assemble a basket for our widow friends. Our goal is to sponsor 100 more baskets than we did last year. Every dollar helps. You donate $5 and ask two friends to also donate $5 each and voila, we have a whole basket.
$10 Basket Donation item
$10 Basket Donation
$10
It costs about $15 USD to assemble a basket for our widow friends. Our goal is to sponsor 100 more baskets than we did last year. Every dollar helps. You donate $10 and ask two friends to also donate $10 each and voila, we have two whole baskets.
$15 Basket Donation item
$15 Basket Donation
$15
This will cover an entire basket for one widow this Christmas season. Each basket, which is really a bag, includes tea, matches, soap, flour, cooking oil, salt, rice and sugar. Feel free to ask two friends to match your donation and help to directly support three widows.
Add a donation for Sundis Gift Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!