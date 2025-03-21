Sundi's Gift Bull and Shrimp Roast

1010 Oldham St

Baltimore, MD 21224, USA

General Admission- Individual
$55
Admission for 1 - Don't forget to invite a friend or 10.
Table for 8 Guests
$400
Grab a group of friends for a fun evening. Includes 8 seats
Silver (Fedha) Sponsor
$1,000
• Two tickets to the Bull & Shrimp Roast • Recognition on Flyers, Program, Banner and Emails • Name and Logo on Website and Social Media
Gold (Dhahabu) Sponsor
$2,500
• Four tickets to the Bull & Shrimp Roast • Name & Logo on all promotional materials (flyers, program, banner, emails, website and social media) • Special shoutouts on Social Media and promotional emails • Raffle Sponsor for the event • Special signage at the event itself.
Platinum (Platini) Sponsor
$5,000
• Table of eight people at the event • Name and Logo on all promotional materials (flyers, program, emails, website and social media) • Special shout outs on Social Media and promotional emails • Special and prominent signage at the event • Silent Auction Sponsor for the event
Title (Kichwa) Sponsor
$10,000
• Two tables of eight for the event • Name and Logo on all promotional materials (flyers, program, emails, website and social media) • Special shoutouts on Social Media and promotional emails • Special and prominent signage at the event • Introduction & opportunity to speak at the Bull Roast. • Opportunity to provide promotional materials to guests at the event.
