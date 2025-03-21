Sundi's Gift Bull and Shrimp Roast

Admission for 1 - Don't forget to invite a friend or 10.
Table for 8 Guests
$400
Grab a group of friends for a fun evening. Includes 8 seats
Silver (Fedha) Sponsor
$1,000
• Two tickets to the Bull & Shrimp Roast
• Recognition on Flyers, Program, Banner and Emails
• Name and Logo on Website and Social Media
Gold (Dhahabu) Sponsor
$2,500
• Four tickets to the Bull & Shrimp Roast
• Name & Logo on all promotional materials (flyers, program, banner, emails, website and social media)
• Special shoutouts on Social Media and promotional emails
• Raffle Sponsor for the event
• Special signage at the event itself.
Platinum (Platini) Sponsor
$5,000
• Table of eight people at the event
• Name and Logo on all promotional materials (flyers, program, emails, website and social media)
• Special shout outs on Social Media and promotional emails
• Special and prominent signage at the event
• Silent Auction Sponsor for the event
Title (Kichwa) Sponsor
$10,000
• Two tables of eight for the event
• Name and Logo on all promotional materials (flyers, program, emails, website and social media)
• Special shoutouts on Social Media and promotional emails
• Special and prominent signage at the event
• Introduction & opportunity to speak at the Bull Roast.
• Opportunity to provide promotional materials to guests at the event.
