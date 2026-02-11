Sundresses & Brims Spring Soirée

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including light Horsd'oeuvres
Two tickets for couples. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including light Horsd'oeuvres
Four person reserved table. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including light Horsd'oeuvres
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including light Horsd'oeuvres
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!