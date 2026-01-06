Sundresses & Linen 9

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission to the Sundresses & Linen Day Party only
Includes 10 tickets + a table for 10 (guaranteed seating)
PLEASE PRINT A COPY OF YOUR RECIEPT TO PRESENT UPON ARRIVAL AT THE EVENT.
Includes a single VIP high-top table (near stage, standing only, no chairs), 4 tickets + 1 bottle of choice
Bottle choices: Hennessy, Johnny Walker, Crown Royal, Patron, Titos, Malibu & Belaire Black Label Champagne
PLEASE PRINT A COPY OF YOUR RECIEPT TO PRESENT UPON ARRIVAL AT THE EVENT.
Includes a single VIP sofa (near stage), 4 tickets with seating for 4 + 1 cocktail table + 1 bottle of choice
Bottle choices: Hennessy, Johnny Walker, Crown Royal, Patron, Titos, Malibu & Belaire Black Label Champagne
PLEASE PRINT A COPY OF YOUR RECIEPT TO PRESENT UPON ARRIVAL AT THE EVENT.
Includes a single VIP Cabana + 4 tickets with seating for 4 + 1 cocktail table + 1 bottle of choice
Bottle choices: Hennessy, Johnny Walker, Crown Royal, Patron, Titos, Malibu & Belaire Black Label Champagne
PLEASE PRINT A COPY OF YOUR RECIEPT TO PRESENT UPON ARRIVAL AT THE EVENT.
Includes a single VIP Cabana + 4 tickets with seating for 4 + 1 cocktail table + 2 bottles of choice + 1 bottle of champagne
Bottle choices: Hennessy, Johnny Walker, Crown Royal, Patron, Titos, Malibu & Belaire Black Label Champagne
PLEASE PRINT A COPY OF YOUR RECIEPT TO PRESENT UPON ARRIVAL AT THE EVENT.
Includes 1 food truck or tent space. An additional fee is required for double space. Vendor must provide their own power and any tent setups. Vendor load-in time is 2:00pm. Must be onsite by 3:00pm. No cars or vehicles will be allowed to remain inside the event space.
Includes 1 tent space. An additional fee is required for double space. Vendor must provide their own power and any tent setups. Vendor load-in time is 2:00pm. Must be onsite by 3:00pm. No cars or vehicles will be allowed to remain inside the event space.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!