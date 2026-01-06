Eta Nu Education Foundation, Inc.

Sundresses & Linen 9

1801 NE 6th St

Pompano Beach, FL 33060, USA

General Admission
$50

General Admission to the Sundresses & Linen Day Party only

Table Reservation for 10
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes 10 tickets + a table for 10 (guaranteed seating)


PLEASE PRINT A COPY OF YOUR RECIEPT TO PRESENT UPON ARRIVAL AT THE EVENT.

VIP - High-Top Table
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes a single VIP high-top table (near stage, standing only, no chairs), 4 tickets + 1 bottle of choice


Bottle choices: Hennessy, Johnny Walker, Crown Royal, Patron, Titos, Malibu & Belaire Black Label Champagne


VIP - Sofa Package
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes a single VIP sofa (near stage), 4 tickets with seating for 4 + 1 cocktail table + 1 bottle of choice


Bottle choices: Hennessy, Johnny Walker, Crown Royal, Patron, Titos, Malibu & Belaire Black Label Champagne


VIP - Cabana Experience
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes a single VIP Cabana + 4 tickets with seating for 4 + 1 cocktail table + 1 bottle of choice


Bottle choices: Hennessy, Johnny Walker, Crown Royal, Patron, Titos, Malibu & Belaire Black Label Champagne


VIP - Owt Cabana Experience
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes a single VIP Cabana + 4 tickets with seating for 4 + 1 cocktail table + 2 bottles of choice + 1 bottle of champagne


Bottle choices: Hennessy, Johnny Walker, Crown Royal, Patron, Titos, Malibu & Belaire Black Label Champagne


VENDOR: Food Truck
$300

Includes 1 food truck or tent space. An additional fee is required for double space. Vendor must provide their own power and any tent setups. Vendor load-in time is 2:00pm. Must be onsite by 3:00pm. No cars or vehicles will be allowed to remain inside the event space.

VENDOR: Merchandise
$150

Includes 1 tent space. An additional fee is required for double space. Vendor must provide their own power and any tent setups. Vendor load-in time is 2:00pm. Must be onsite by 3:00pm. No cars or vehicles will be allowed to remain inside the event space.

