The Neighborhood Church

Hosted by

The Neighborhood Church

About this event

Sunflower Festival on Stafford Road 2026

21065 SW Stafford Rd

Tualatin, OR 97062, USA

General Admission
$5

Includes free paved parking. Arrive during your 1 hour slot, stay as long as you'd like.


Enjoy the flower fields, walking paths, farm animals & photo opportunities during your visit.

Admission for Child 5 and Under
Free
Bounce House Pass
$5

Valid for one child. Must purchase additional passes for each child bouncing. Unlimited bounce.

Empty Bucket
$5

Need a way to safely transport your blooms? Purchase a 4 to 5 gallon bucket to take home! All flowers sold separately.

"Farmer's Dozen" Boquet
$15

Choose any 18 flowers from the field.

Bulk Bucket
$50

Fill ONE, 4 to 5-gallon bucket with as many blooms as you want.


Bucket not included (bring your own bucket (5 gallon max) or purchase one above).


3 Bulk Buckets
$135

Fill THREE, 4 to 5-gallon buckets with as many blooms as you want.


Buckets not included (bring your own buckets (5 gallon max) or purchase one above).

DIY Wedding Package
$225

Fill FIVE, 4 to 5-gallon buckets with seasonal flowers. Perfect for: Weddings, Bridal Showers, Rehearsal Dinners, Reception Tables, DIY Floral Design & more!


Bucket not included (bring your own bucket (5 gallon max) or purchase one above).


Need more buckets of flowers for your event? Inquire at [email protected]

Add a donation for The Neighborhood Church

$

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