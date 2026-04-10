With Love For The Animals Inc

Offered by

With Love For The Animals Inc

About this shop

Sunflower Haven Farm Store

Regular Happy Herd treat cup
$5

Enjoy feeding our rescued farm animals a cup of fresh fruits & veggies. Every cup helps support their care at the sanctuary. **Animals may only be fed with Happy Herd Treat Cups**


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Mini Happy Herd treat cup
$3

Perfect for the little farmers **Animals may only be fed with Happy Herd Treat Cups**


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Souvenir bucket item
Souvenir bucket
$30

Lots of Extra fruits & veggies Special goat treats Enough to feed multiple animals 1/2 price refills Bring it back on your next visit for more half price refills!


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Souvenir bucket REFILL item
Souvenir bucket REFILL
$15

You brought your bucket back nice and clean! Enjoy your REFILL for 50% off

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Dozen Eggs item
Dozen Eggs
$6
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Premium chicken sand 50lb bag item
Premium chicken sand 50lb bag
$20

Used in chicken coops for oder control. Sold on Amazon for 40$ buy it at half price from us.

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Add a donation for With Love For The Animals Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!