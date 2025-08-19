Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch September 2025 Program Registration

How to Fill Out a Maintenance Request with Tina
free

September 2, 2025 4pm to 5pm PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Fashion Show and Tell with Adama
free

September 3, 2025, 5:30 - 6:30 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Town Hall Meeting with SAHA and HCEB
free

September 4, 2025, 3:30 - 4:30 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Glow-In-The-Dark Bracelet Making with Tina
free

September 8, 2025, 4 - 5 PM PDT

Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Cooking Class:Spaghetti
$10

September 9, 2025, 4 - 5 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Art with Adama
free

September 10, 2025, 5:30 - 6:30 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Fall Themed Bingo Night
free

September 11, 2025, 4 - 5 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Irby Ranch Farmers Market
free

September 12, 2025, 3:30-4:30 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Makersspace, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Learning with Olivia: Exercise for Everyone
$5

September 15, 4 - 5 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Family Trees and Autumn Leaves with Adama
free

September 16, 2025, 4-5 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Ready, Set, Roll! Board Games and Chat with Tina
free

September 17, 2025, 11 AM-12 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Irby Ranch Mad Hatter's Potluck and Gala with Adama
free

September 22, 2025, 4 - 6 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Cooking Class: Baked Quesadillas
$10

September 23 2025, 4 - 5 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Bring-Your Own Food and Afternoon Disney Movie with Tina
free

September 25, 2025, 3 - 5 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Pet Therapy and Coloring Hour
free

September 29, 2025 4 - 5 PM

Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Quick and Easy Cleaning Tips with Tina
free

September 30, 2025 3:30 -4:30 PM

Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

