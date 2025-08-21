Sunflower Hill

Offered by

Sunflower Hill

About this shop

Sunflower Hill September Program Registration: Non-Residents

Fashion Show and Tell with Adama
$5

September 3, 2025, 5:30 - 6:30 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Glow-In-The-Dark Bracelet Making with Tina
Free

September 8, 2025, 4 - 5 PM PDT

Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Cooking Class:Spaghetti
$10

September 9, 2025, 4 - 5 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Art with Adama
$5

September 10, 2025, 5:30 - 6:30 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Fall Themed Bingo Night
$5

September 11, 2025, 4 - 5 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Irby Ranch Farmers Market
Free

September 12, 2025, 3:30-4:30 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Makersspace, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Learning with Olivia: Exercise for Everyone
$5

September 15, 4 - 5 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Family Trees and Autumn Leaves with Adama
$5

September 16, 2025, 4-5 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Ready, Set, Roll! Board Games and Chat with Tina
Free

September 17, 2025, 11 AM-12 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Dance-A-Thon with Paola and Shannon from VIP
Free

September 18, 2025, 3 - 4 PM PDT

Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Irby Ranch Mad Hatter's Potluck and Gala with Adama
$5

September 22, 2025, 4 - 6 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Cooking Class: Baked Quesadillas
$10

September 23 2025, 4 - 5 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Bring-Your Own Food and Afternoon Disney Movie with Tina
Free

September 25, 2025, 3 - 5 PM PDT
Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Pet Therapy and Coloring Hour
Free

September 29, 2025 4 - 5 PM

Sunflower Hill Irby Ranch Community Room, 3701 Nevada St, Pleasanton, CA, 94566, United States

Add a donation for Sunflower Hill

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!