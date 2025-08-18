Sunflower Jubilee Online Auction

Buzz into a new hobby that’s sweet as honey!

Get ready to make your own backyard buzz with this 4-layer beehive starter kit, perfect for both new-bees and seasoned beekeepers alike. This hive is built to keep your colony thriving with features like a solid bottom board, widened entrance reducer, plastic queen excluder, and inner cover—all designed for easy use and happy bees.

All you need to add? The bees themselves! 🐝

Whether you’ve always dreamed of harvesting your own honey or gifting this to someone who’s bee-yond obsessed with nature, this bee-autiful kit is sure to create a real buzz.

Bid now and let your garden bee the sweetest spot in town! 🍯🌼