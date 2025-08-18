Sunflower Jubilee Online Auction

Hosted by
Get ready to make your own backyard buzz with this 4-layer beehive starter kit, perfect for both new-bees and seasoned beekeepers alike. This hive is built to keep your colony thriving with features like a solid bottom board, widened entrance reducer, plastic queen excluder, and inner cover—all designed for easy use and happy bees.
All you need to add? The bees themselves! 🐝
Whether you’ve always dreamed of harvesting your own honey or gifting this to someone who’s bee-yond obsessed with nature, this bee-autiful kit is sure to create a real buzz.
Bid now and let your garden bee the sweetest spot in town! 🍯🌼
Treat yourself and up to seven of your closest friends to a pgrace- filled getaway in the beautiful Mission House at Fields of Grace Flower Farm. This stay offers the perfect blend of rest and restoration, surrounded by blooming fields, fresh country air, and the quiet beauty of nature.
Spend your time relaxing on the porch, exploring the flower fields, or simply enjoying meaningful time together in a space designed for peace, healing, and connection.
This unforgettable experience is ideal for small groups, women’s ministries, or friends who just need a soul-refreshing escape.
Please note: Retreat stays are limited to adult females only.
Bid high for the gift of rest—because every woman deserves a weekend of grace. 🌿💗
Take your vehicle to the next level with this gift card from PTAP, your one-stop shop for all things automotive customization. Whether you’re looking to detail, tint, or totally transform your ride, PTAP’s expert team has you covered.
From premium detailing and ceramic coatings to custom window tinting, accessories, and upgrades, they specialize in making your car look and feel brand new — inside and out.
Perfect for car enthusiasts, weekend cruisers, or anyone who loves to roll in style, this package is your ticket to a smoother, sleeker drive.
Bid now and give your ride the glow-up it deserves! ✨
Because every good dog deserves their moment in the spotlight!
This paw-some package celebrates your favorite furry friend with a custom watercolor “paw-trait” (up to two 5.5" x 7.5" paintings) hand-painted by the talented Baylie Kyle, capturing every bit of their charm and wag-worthy personality.
Then treat your pup to some tail-wagging indulgence with a gift card to Three Dog Bakery, featuring their famous Barker’s Dozen treats.
No pup? No problem! This makes a paw-fect Christmas gift for the dog lover in your life.
Bid high, fetch happiness, and make tails wag for a great cause! 🐶💛
Unleash your creative side with this gift certificate for a custom tattoo from the talented Melissa Posey at Little Bee Studio, along with a buzz-worthy bundle of exclusive studio swag items to show off your style.
Whether you’re adding to your collection or getting your very first piece, Little Bee Studio is known for its artistry, care, and one-of-a-kind designs that make every tattoo a work of heart.
Perfect for the art lover, the bold dreamer, or anyone ready to wear their story proudly.
Bid now and let your next masterpiece bee something unforgettable! 🖋️🐝
Add a burst of color and grace to your home with this stunning floral-themed 18" x 18" art print, “Limelight Bundle,” by acclaimed Southern artist Teil Duncan. Known for her vibrant use of color and modern impressionist style, Teil captures the delicate beauty of hydrangeas in full bloom in this exquisite still-life piece.
Perfect for any art lover, flower enthusiast, or collector of Teil Duncan’s celebrated works, this print adds warmth, joy, and a touch of serenity to any space.
Bid now and let this piece bring the calm of the garden into your home. 🌿💐
Bring fresh energy and vibrant charm into your space with this 24x30 art print by celebrated artist Lulie Wallace. Known for her whimsical use of color, bold florals, and joyful brushwork, Lulie’s pieces capture the essence of beauty in bloom.
This stunning print makes a statement in any room — perfect for art lovers, flower enthusiasts, or anyone who believes in surrounding themselves with inspiration.
Bid now and let your walls bloom with creativity and color! 🎨🌸
Get ready for a day of fun with this Uptown Adventure Package, featuring two bike rentals from our friends at Ride On Bikes — the perfect way to cruise through downtown and soak in the sights! After your ride, cool off with a delicious sweet treat from Freeze Frame, and then take the excitement up a notch with a river adventure from Whitewater Express!
Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or just looking for a weekend full of laughter and adventure, this package has everything you need for an unforgettable day on the town.
Bid now and make your next outing a wheel-y good time! 🚴♂️🌊🍦
Indulge in an unforgettable Chef’s Table Experience for Four at Epic, Columbus’s premier fine dining destination. This exclusive evening places you right at the heart of the kitchen, where you’ll enjoy a multi-course, chef-curated menu prepared before your eyes by Epic’s award-winning culinary team.
Each course is a work of art—beautifully plated, expertly paired, and designed to awaken every sense. Expect seasonal ingredients, creative flavor combinations, and thoughtful storytelling from one of the region’s most celebrated restaurants.
Perfect for food lovers, special celebrations, or anyone who appreciates the art of dining, this experience promises an evening of flavor, sophistication, and unforgettable memories.
Bid now and savor every Epic moment. 🍷✨
Take your DIY game to the next level with this 3-piece cordless tool set from Makita, built for power, precision, and performance. This incredible package includes:
Each tool is powered by Makita’s reliable LXT Lithium-Ion battery system, giving you long-lasting runtime and quick recharges so you can keep working without interruption.
Perfect for homeowners, hobbyists, or anyone who loves to get hands-on, this versatile set will have you ready for any project, big or small.
Bid now and bring home the tools that mean business — because every great project starts with the right gear! ⚙️🔋
Get ready for the ultimate girls’ night or birthday bash with a Slumber Party Setup Package from Happy Glamper! This dreamy experience includes everything you need to transform your space into a magical sleepover scene — complete with themed décor, cozy tents, soft bedding, and all the glam touches that make it picture-perfect.
Whether it’s a birthday celebration, mother-daughter night, or just a cozy get-together with friends, Happy Glamper brings the fun (and the sparkle) straight to you — setup and takedown included!
Bid now and make their next sleepover one they’ll never forget — because every dream deserves a little glam! 💕🌙🛏️
Bring a touch of whimsy and warmth to your walls with “Flutter,” a stunning fox and butterfly art print by Landon Fraker. This enchanting piece captures the quiet magic of nature — a curious fox and a delicate butterfly in a moment of still beauty and gentle connection.
Perfect for animal lovers, art enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates thoughtful, nature-inspired design, this piece adds a touch of calm and charm to any space.
Bid now and let a little woodland wonder flutter into your home. 🦋🌿
Preserve your favorite blooms in timeless style with this handcrafted, laser-engraved wooden flower press created by our very own Thomas Thornhill, a talented local woodworker known for his precision and artistry.
Each piece is thoughtfully designed and beautifully finished, combining function and craftsmanship in a way that’s both rustic and refined. Perfect for flower lovers, gardeners, or anyone who treasures the beauty of nature, this press makes it easy to capture and keep your floral memories for years to come.
Bid now and take home a one-of-a-kind creation made with heart, skill, and a love of the land. 🌼🪵
Treat yourself to a little local love with this bundle of goodies from The Peach Shop in Columbus, GA! This hand-picked collection includes a chic, stylish hat and a few other delightful surprises that show off that signature Peach Shop flair — fun, fashionable, and full of personality.
Perfect for anyone who loves local finds, boutique treasures, and a touch of Southern style, this bundle is sure to make you feel peachy indeed.
Bid now and bring home a taste of Columbus charm — sweet, simple, and oh-so-stylish! 💕🛍️🍑
Bring tranquility and beauty into your space with "Garden Child” a captivating 10x10 acrylic painting by Jade Tamaski. This piece captures a moment of peaceful reflection as a woman stands surrounded by blooms, bathed in soft light and natural color.
With its gentle tones and timeless composition, this artwork evokes calm, connection, and the quiet joy of being still in nature’s beauty. Perfect for bedrooms, studios, or any place that could use a touch of serenity and grace.
Bid now and let your walls bloom with art that speaks to the soul. 🌼🎨"
Bring home a piece of Fields of Grace with this original painting by local artist Katie Sermons, beautifully capturing the farm’s flower fields and iconic barn in full bloom. Every brushstroke reflects the heart of this sacred space — a place of beauty, hope, and restoration.
Katie’s warm color palette and expressive style bring the landscape to life, making this piece a meaningful keepsake for anyone who loves the mission and ministry of Fields of Grace.
Perfect for collectors, supporters, or anyone who wants to hold a little piece of the farm close to home.
Bid now and own an original reminder of where grace grows. 🎨🌾💛!
Wake up to luxury with this Nespresso coffee machine and selection of premium coffee pods, offering café-quality flavor right in your own kitchen. Whether you love bold espresso or smooth, creamy lattes, this bundle has everything you need to start your mornings in style.
Designed for convenience and consistency, Nespresso’s one-touch system delivers rich, aromatic coffee with effortless ease — every single time.
Perfect for busy mornings, coffee enthusiasts, or anyone who believes life’s too short for bad coffee.
Bid now and make every day a brew-tiful one! ☕✨
Treat yourself (or someone special) to this Bundle of Joy, featuring an assortment of handmade soaps and luxurious body care products crafted with love and natural ingredients. Each item is designed to soothe, soften, and uplift — the perfect way to bring the spa experience home.
Beautifully packaged and filled with heavenly scents, this bundle makes a wonderful gift for a friend, caregiver, or anyone who deserves a little extra joy and self-care.
Bid now and unwrap a little bundle of bliss! 🌿🧼💛
Treat your sweetheart to a romantic night out with this Date Night Getaway Package! Enjoy a relaxing stay at the Marriott, where comfort and elegance set the tone for a perfect evening.
Then head out to dine at two beloved Columbus favorites with gift cards to Cannon Brew Pub and Houlihan’s, offering everything from craft brews and burgers to gourmet entrées and cocktails.
Whether it’s a celebration, a surprise, or simply a night to reconnect, this package has everything you need to make memories that last.
Bid now and make your next date night one to remember! 🌹🍽️✨
Elevate your next meal with this charming vintage Italian tableware set, featuring two large serving bowls, six small bowls, and a beautifully handcrafted pitcher. Each piece captures the timeless artistry and warmth of traditional Italian ceramics — vibrant, detailed, and made to gather people around the table.
Whether you’re hosting Sunday dinner, displaying them as décor, or gifting to someone who adores European charm, this set brings a little la dolce vita to any home.
Bid now and savor the beauty of Italy — one bowl at a time. 🇮🇹🍷🍋
Brighten up any space with this Floral Home Décor Set, featuring a beautiful flower décor piece, a sunflower art print, and a Farm Charm vintage-style sign — the perfect trio to add warmth, joy, and a touch of rustic elegance to your home.
Whether you’re decorating your kitchen, entryway, or cozy nook, this set brings that cheerful, country-inspired charm that makes every day feel a little sunnier.
Bid now and let your home bloom with farmhouse flair! 🌼🏡✨
Join us at the farm for hands-on creativity and connection with this 3-Workshop Bundle, which includes entry to three of our beloved Fall Workshops:
Bid now and join us at Fields of Grace where hearts are restored & creativity blooms! 🌿💐✨
Stay chill on every adventure with this durable, high-performance Laka Adventure Cooler — designed to keep your drinks icy and your snacks fresh all day long. With its rugged build, easy-carry handles, and sleek coastal blue design, this cooler is perfect for picnics, beach days, tailgates, and farm adventures alike.
Built to last and made to impress, it combines function and style for those who like their gear as dependable as it is good-looking.
Bid now and take home the coolest companion for all your outdoor plans! 🧊🌞🌻
This original 5x7 acrylic on canvas landscape by Melissa Fish evokes the peaceful stillness of the countryside, with soft light spilling over rolling hills and fields touched by golden hues. Melissa’s brushwork and use of natural tones create a sense of calm and timeless beauty that draws the viewer in.
Elegantly presented in a classic gold frame, this one-of-a-kind piece adds warmth and refinement to any space — perfect for art lovers who appreciate understated beauty and craftsmanship.
Bid now and bring home a tranquil work of art that reflects the serenity of nature. 🌿✨
A powerful image of faith, healing, and hope.
This stunning worship print, “Jesus Healer – Just One Touch,” by artist Vanessa Horabuena, beautifully captures the life-changing moment when faith meets the miraculous. With expressive brushstrokes and warm, luminous color, this piece portrays the gentle yet powerful compassion of Jesus as He reaches to heal with just one touch.
Vanessa’s artwork is known for stirring the heart and drawing viewers into a moment of stillness and reverence. This piece serves as both a visual prayer and a reminder of the peace, power, and presence found in the Healer.
Bid now and let this piece be a daily reminder of the power, peace, and presence of the Healer. 💛
Discover a more intentional path to health and healing.
Experience a New Patient Appointment with Intentional Terrain, a personalized wellness consult designed to help you understand and support your body’s unique landscape. This holistic approach focuses on root-cause healing, balancing body systems, and creating a plan that empowers long-term wellness.
Led by caring professionals who take the time to listen, this consult offers insight, education, and practical steps to help you feel your best — mind, body, and spirit.
Perfect for anyone ready to take an intentional step toward better health and lasting vitality.
Bid now and invest in your wellness journey — one intentional step at a time. 🌱💛
Enjoy three $50 gift certificates to Phyxx Salon, where beauty meets confidence and every visit feels like a fresh start. Use them together or separately toward any salon service — from hair color, cuts, and styling to spray tans, makeup applications, and more.
Whether it’s a total transformation or just a well-deserved refresh, the talented team at Phyxx Salon will have you glowing inside and out.
Bid now and treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate Phyxx! ✨💇♀️
