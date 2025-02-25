Sunny Adventures

-Toy walk named after [sponsor name], logo on event signage and website, recognition on social media and opportunity for booth at event
-Toy walk named after [sponsor name], logo on event signage and website, recognition on social media and opportunity for booth at event
Creative Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on event signage and website, recognition on social media, opportunity for a booth at the event, sponsorship of tickets for blind/visually impaired children, flyer with logo provided to parents of sponsored children
Logo on event signage and website, recognition on social media, opportunity for a booth at the event, sponsorship of tickets for blind/visually impaired children, flyer with logo provided to parents of sponsored children
Inspiration Sponsor
$750
- Logo on event signage, Recognition on social media and opportunity for booth at event
- Logo on event signage, Recognition on social media and opportunity for booth at event
Activity Sponsor
$500
-Recognition on social media and opportunity for booth at event
-Recognition on social media and opportunity for booth at event