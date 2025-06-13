Sunny Bear Rescue Memberships

🐾 Sunny Side Supporter
$10.31

Helps cover the daily care of one pup, from food to vaccines and everything in between. Includes monthly newsletter.
🐶 Pack Protector
$25

Supports behavioral training, medical costs, and enrichment for pups with special needs or tough pasts. Includes everything above + early adoption previews + social media shout-outs.
🧡 Heart of the Rescue
$50

Your gift powers emergency rescues, spay/neuter efforts, and our community outreach programs like food and microchip clinics. Includes all perks above + an exclusive Sunny Bear Rescue T-shirt of your choice and size (shirt is ordered on 2nd month of membership).
