Sunnyvale Raider Band Spring Silent Auction

4 tickets to a weekend Dallas Stars game during the 2025-2026 regular season. Package includes 4 seats (section 116, row K, seats 10, 11, 12 and 13 (aisle seat)) and reserved parking in Lot A, players lot, spot 85.
Retail value: $700.
Winner will coordinate with Kreg Gardner to select game at beginning of preseason (mid/late September 2025).
Indoor Curling Game by HearthSong
$40
Starting bid
HearthSong Curling Zone – Indoor Battery Operated Hovering Curling Set – Fun Family Game for Kids and Adults – 6 Curling Stones and Floor Mat – Olympic Sport Party Game Equipment – Age 3+. As seen on Amazon. Retail price: $125
Steak Dinner for 2 at Chez Novak prepared especially by Chef
$400
Starting bid
*Adult bidders only*
Our very own Rex Novak is renowned for his culinary abilities. Have a gourmet steak dinner with Rex and Dr. Hsu!
To be redeemed by June 20, 2025, some blackout dates apply. Must be coordinated with Mr. Rex Novak directly.
Sunnyvale Band Logo Dangle Earrings
$10
Starting bid
Custom made Sunnyvale Band Logo dangle earrings made of resin. Retail value $20
Chick-Fil-A Gift Basket
$10
Starting bid
Adorable and ultimately yummy! Get your own Chick-Fil-A gift basket including plush and gift card!
Retail value: $40
Hope Coffee Gift Basket
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy the satisfaction of supporting the band with coffee or tea at home, or a delicious breakfast taco and drink at the coffee shop. Continue the enjoyment using your new hand crafted pottery mug.
Retail price: $80
Treat Your Feet for Summer!
$40
Starting bid
This basket includes $50 in gift cards to Peace Nails and two types of relaxing foot masks. Show off your pampered feet with self-tanned legs by Nu Skin Insta Glow Tanning Gel.
Retail value: $100
Michael Jordan Cincoro Tequila Anejo and Reposado
$90
Starting bid
Bidding on this Cincoro Tequila by Michael Jordan and 4 other NBA owners is a slam dunk! This set includes Anejo and Reposado (retail $125 and $90).
Men's Day Basket
$50
Starting bid
Men -- enjoy some time smelling FINE and eating whatever you like thanks to this basket donated by Wing Stop, Subway, Tom Thumb, Buckee's and Aspen Barbershop.
Includes:
- Aspen eau de parfum (retail $40)
- Wing Stop $10 gift card
- Subway $25 gift card
- Tom Thumb $25 gift card
- Buc-ee's Beef Jerky (retail $5)
Water FIGHT!
$40
Starting bid
Have an epic water fight with more than 2000 water balloons, including 16 refillable water balloons!
Family Fun! Dinner, Swig and Popcorn for Movie Night!
$20
Starting bid
Enjoy dinner at Dos Charros, then swing by Swig for sodas and head home to pop some popcorn for a movie night!
Retail value: $40
THE QUICK HELLO PHOTO SESSION
$250
Starting bid
THE QUICK HELLO PHOTO SESSION ($500 VALUE)
- 45-60 minute Family, Senior, or Milestone photo session
- Outdoor location (studio upgrade if desired)
- Personalized styling assistance, if desired
- Online proof gallery for image selection
- 10 high-resolution digital images as selected by client (upgradesavailable) & 1 - 8x10 print
A Mesquite-based Family and Couples Photographer, excited to serve the Sunnyvale HS band and your family! Session must take place by August 31st
Photo Session with Stephanie Reagan Photography
$150
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for One Hour Photo Session On Location with 15 Edited High Resolution Image Downloads, Online Gallery, Photo Print Release
Retail: $250
Pool Side Summer
$30
Starting bid
Enjoy time in the pool with this gift basket including 1 beach bag, 2 turkish towels, 2 floats, and a floating color changing light ball!
Retail value: $50
Pink Drink and Toes? Swig Says So!
$70
Starting bid
Grab your Swig Tumbler to get a drink before heading over to Peace Nails with this basket including a Swig Pink Tumbler with straw, $30 Swig gift cards, and $50 Peace Nails gift cards.
Retail value: $120
Gaming with Mr. Pipak!
$40
Starting bid
Mr. Pipak loves gaming! The winner of this item will get a minimum of 2 hours of gaming. Date/time to be determined.
Gideon Tutoring Services Plus a Treat
$150
Starting bid
Help your student get ahead during summer or stay on track next fall with ONE MONTH of tutoring at Gideon Tutoring on Beltline Rd. Then take them for a refreshing treat at Bahama Bucks with $40 gift card!
Retail price: $220
Pampered Chef Bakers Set
$60
Starting bid
Enjoy baking with these Pampered Chef specials: brownie pan, mini loaf pan, HEART shaped cooking stone, 4 QT mixing bowl, beer bread mix, and brownie mix.
Retail value: $125
Dallas Winds and Dinner
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy dinner at Tino's ($45) before an evening listening to the Dallas Winds (retail $250)
After Dinner Drinks
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy a special sip after dinner and a long day? Enjoy Casa Del Sol espresso martini, a Pinaq pina colada cordial, irish cream from Black Irish, Courvoisie Cognac, or Luxardo Cherry Liqueur.
*Adult bidders only*
Retail value: $100
Bartenders Basics
$50
Starting bid
Love hosting parties? Restock with this selection of bar basics. Includes mezcal, vodka, white wine, red wine, compare, gin and tequila. Basic includes the plastic bin and a shaker set.
*Adult bidders only*
Retail value: more than $120
