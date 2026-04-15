Sunrise Community Church
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Sunrise Community Church

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Sunrise Community Church--Youth Clarity Camp Silent Auction

Ballroom Dance Academy Value $270 item
Ballroom Dance Academy Value $270
$75

Starting bid

Three – 45 Minute private lessons, 1 group class, A dance social / party

Movie Date Night Value $70 item
Movie Date Night Value $70
$25

Starting bid

2 Cinemark movie tickets, $30 Gift Certificate Tequila Town, Popcorn & Movie Candy

Chipshot Pickleball Membership Value $255 item
Chipshot Pickleball Membership Value $255
$75

Starting bid

3 Month Membership for Indoor Pickleball, Free Open Play and 50% off other times

Trader Joe’s Favorites (Value $57) item
Trader Joe’s Favorites (Value $57)
$20

Starting bid

Trader Joe’s Reusable grocery bag filled with Arabica bag of coffee, cucumber & citris face & body wipes, Italian Farfalle, Grapefruit-scented candle, Lavender Camomoile, Pita bite crackers, Chocolate coconut almonds, Chomps original turkey stick, Chocolate covered sea salt butterscotch caramels, garlic butter nut mix, Organic Tomato Basil Marinara, Meyer Lemon Cake mix w/lemon icing

Wild Birds Unlimited (Value $32) item
Wild Birds Unlimited (Value $32)
$10

Starting bid

$25 GC, Bird Seed Bell, Bird Feeding Guide

One Dozen bagels from Jeff's Bagel Run

Two tubs of homemade cream cheese spread

Whole Foods Bath Gift Basket (Value $200) item
Whole Foods Bath Gift Basket (Value $200)
$60

Starting bid

Handmade basket, Loofah, exfoliating mesh sponge, Dry Body Brush, 32oz Hydro flask, Exfoliating soap & soap dish, White tea lotion, Verbena Body scrub and hand lotion.

Fresh Market Lemon Lovers Basket (Value $73) item
Fresh Market Lemon Lovers Basket (Value $73)
$20

Starting bid

Lemon print tea towels, napkins, candle, bamboo fiber dish cloth, lemon pattern salad utensils.

Ellen’s Gift Basket (Value $50) item
Ellen’s Gift Basket (Value $50)
$15

Starting bid

Pound of Martin Coffee, Mug, Island Style Sauce, Caribbean Pepper Sauce & $20 GC

Beach Bowl Family Outing (Value $140.00) item
Beach Bowl Family Outing (Value $140.00)
$50

Starting bid

1 hour bowling for up to 6

4 $20 Arcade Gift Cards

 4 Pelican Snowballs Cones

ABBQ Basket (Value $75.00) item
ABBQ Basket (Value $75.00)
$25

Starting bid

ABBQ T-shirt, Hat & Koozie, Bottle of Wine, $25.00 GC

Aqua East Surf Shop (Value $110) item
Aqua East Surf Shop (Value $110)
$35

Starting bid

3 day Paddle Board rental $70 value, $25 GC Lunch at Angie’s Subs & 1 Large Papa Johns Pizza & Bread side

Sprouts Farmers Market Gift Card (Value $88) item
Sprouts Farmers Market Gift Card (Value $88)
$20

Starting bid

$75 Sprouts Gift Certificate, Angie’s Peruvian Sauce & Hot Peruvian Sauce

NAPA Auto Parts - Car Wash Bucket (Value $90) item
NAPA Auto Parts - Car Wash Bucket (Value $90)
$25

Starting bid

5 gallon Car Wash Bucket, brush, Purple Power car wash concentrate, sponge, tire cleaner, shine applicator & 8 microfiber car wash towels.

Altitude Annual Endless Jump Pass (Value $142) item
Altitude Annual Endless Jump Pass (Value $142)
$50

Starting bid

Free membership for 1 year, enjoy up to 2 hours of jump every day, bring a friend for free on Mondays.

2 Free sandwiches at Jimmy John's


Lunch Bunch Gift Basket #1 (Value $60 Value) item
Lunch Bunch Gift Basket #1 (Value $60 Value)
$20

Starting bid

  • 2 $5 Grumpy’s Cash Cards
  • 2 $13 Metro Diner GCS
  • $25 Sierra Grille GC 
  • 2 free sandwiches at Jimmy John's



Lunch Bunch Gift Basket #2 (Value $85) item
Lunch Bunch Gift Basket #2 (Value $85)
$25

Starting bid

A fun collection of restaurants for lunch after church.

• $25 Beach Diner GC

• $30 GC for Penman Dinner

• 2 $5 Grumpy’s Cash Cards

& 2 free sandwiches at Jimmy John's

Edwin Watts GC & Jeff's Bagel Run (Value $100) item
Edwin Watts GC & Jeff's Bagel Run (Value $100)
$25

Starting bid

In store or online $50 Gift Certificate

One dozen bagels from Jeff's Bagel Run

Two tubs of creme cheese spread

Mind Benders Escape Room & Dinner (Value $70) item
Mind Benders Escape Room & Dinner (Value $70)
$25

Starting bid

• $33 GC to Mindbenders

• $25 Angie’s Gift Card Peruvian & Hot Sauce

Starbucks Coffee Basket – Florida (Value $50) item
Starbucks Coffee Basket – Florida (Value $50)
$20

Starting bid

Florida Travel Cup

1 Lb. Blonde Espresso Roast Coffee

Starbucks Coffee Basket – Green (Value $55) item
Starbucks Coffee Basket – Green (Value $55)
$20

Starting bid

• 14 oz Signature Starbucks Mug

• 1 lb. Pike Place Roast

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