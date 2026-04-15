Sunrise Community Church--Youth Clarity Camp Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Three – 45 Minute private lessons, 1 group class, A dance social / party
Starting bid
2 Cinemark movie tickets, $30 Gift Certificate Tequila Town, Popcorn & Movie Candy
Starting bid
3 Month Membership for Indoor Pickleball, Free Open Play and 50% off other times
Starting bid
Trader Joe’s Reusable grocery bag filled with Arabica bag of coffee, cucumber & citris face & body wipes, Italian Farfalle, Grapefruit-scented candle, Lavender Camomoile, Pita bite crackers, Chocolate coconut almonds, Chomps original turkey stick, Chocolate covered sea salt butterscotch caramels, garlic butter nut mix, Organic Tomato Basil Marinara, Meyer Lemon Cake mix w/lemon icing
Starting bid
$25 GC, Bird Seed Bell, Bird Feeding Guide
One Dozen bagels from Jeff's Bagel Run
Two tubs of homemade cream cheese spread
Starting bid
Handmade basket, Loofah, exfoliating mesh sponge, Dry Body Brush, 32oz Hydro flask, Exfoliating soap & soap dish, White tea lotion, Verbena Body scrub and hand lotion.
Starting bid
Lemon print tea towels, napkins, candle, bamboo fiber dish cloth, lemon pattern salad utensils.
Starting bid
Pound of Martin Coffee, Mug, Island Style Sauce, Caribbean Pepper Sauce & $20 GC
Starting bid
1 hour bowling for up to 6
4 $20 Arcade Gift Cards
4 Pelican Snowballs Cones
Starting bid
ABBQ T-shirt, Hat & Koozie, Bottle of Wine, $25.00 GC
Starting bid
3 day Paddle Board rental $70 value, $25 GC Lunch at Angie’s Subs & 1 Large Papa Johns Pizza & Bread side
Starting bid
$75 Sprouts Gift Certificate, Angie’s Peruvian Sauce & Hot Peruvian Sauce
Starting bid
5 gallon Car Wash Bucket, brush, Purple Power car wash concentrate, sponge, tire cleaner, shine applicator & 8 microfiber car wash towels.
Starting bid
Free membership for 1 year, enjoy up to 2 hours of jump every day, bring a friend for free on Mondays.
2 Free sandwiches at Jimmy John's
Starting bid
Starting bid
A fun collection of restaurants for lunch after church.
• $25 Beach Diner GC
• $30 GC for Penman Dinner
• 2 $5 Grumpy’s Cash Cards
& 2 free sandwiches at Jimmy John's
Starting bid
In store or online $50 Gift Certificate
One dozen bagels from Jeff's Bagel Run
Two tubs of creme cheese spread
Starting bid
• $33 GC to Mindbenders
• $25 Angie’s Gift Card Peruvian & Hot Sauce
Starting bid
Florida Travel Cup
1 Lb. Blonde Espresso Roast Coffee
Starting bid
• 14 oz Signature Starbucks Mug
• 1 lb. Pike Place Roast
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!