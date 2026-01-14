Sunrise Rotary Youth Programs Benefit at Doc's

Hosted by
Enjoy an evening of music and dancing featuring THE BAND WANTED in support of local Rotary youth programs, including Project Graduation. Doc's will be offering up their amazing EATS and DRINKS for purchase.. Raffles, door prizes, and fun will fill out the evening.
Enjoy an evening of music and dancing featuring THE BAND WANTED in support of local Rotary youth programs, including Project Graduation. Doc's will be offering up their amazing EATS and DRINKS for purchase.. Raffles, door prizes, and fun will fill out the evening.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!