Sierra Vista Rotary Club Charities, Inc

Sunrise Rotary Youth Programs Benefit at Doc's

1959 Frontage Rd

Sierra Vista, AZ 85635, USA

Early Bird Tickets
$20
Available until Mar 29

Enjoy an evening of music and dancing featuring THE BAND WANTED in support of local Rotary youth programs, including Project Graduation. Doc's will be offering up their amazing EATS and DRINKS for purchase.. Raffles, door prizes, and fun will fill out the evening.

General Admission
$25

