Sunrise Through The Darkness: An evening with Will Jimeno

About this event
-Event admission
-Dinner: broasted chicken, beef tips, mashed potatoes and vegetable (served family style)
-Keynote speaker presentation
-Naming rights to the event
-Name/logo on individual event signage and all marketing materials
-2 x reserved table of 8
-Complimentary wine & cheese
-Signed copy of Will Jimeno’s book, “Sunrise through the Darkness”, for each table guest
-Includes event admission, dinner, and keynote speaker presentation
-Provide a table of 8 for members of our local law enforcement, fire service and emergency medical teams to attend the event
*If you have a specific first responder district you’d like to sponsor this table for, you can identify this with your sponsorship, otherwise the Missions of Honor team will delegate
-Name/logo on individual table
-Name/logo on event banner and all marketing materials
-Complimentary wine & cheese
-Signed copy of Will Jimeno’s book, “Sunrise through the Darkness”, for each table guest
-Includes event admission, dinner, and keynote speaker presentation
-Reserved table of 8
-Name/logo on individual table
-Includes event admission, dinner, and keynote speaker presentation
-2 event tickets
-Name/logo on event banner and all marketing materials
-Includes event admission, dinner, and keynote speaker presentation
$
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