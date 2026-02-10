Missions of Honor / Old Glory Honor Flight

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Missions of Honor / Old Glory Honor Flight

About this event

Sunrise Through The Darkness: An evening with Will Jimeno

875 Heritage Rd

De Pere, WI 54115, USA

Individual Ticket
$50

-Event admission

-Dinner: broasted chicken, beef tips, mashed potatoes and vegetable (served family style)

-Keynote speaker presentation

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

-Naming rights to the event
-Name/logo on individual event signage and all marketing materials
-2 x reserved table of 8

-Complimentary wine & cheese

-Signed copy of Will Jimeno’s book, “Sunrise through the Darkness”, for each table guest
-Includes event admission, dinner, and keynote speaker presentation

First Responder Table Sponsor
$3,000

-Provide a table of 8 for members of our local law enforcement, fire service and emergency medical teams to attend the event
*If you have a specific first responder district you’d like to sponsor this table for, you can identify this with your sponsorship, otherwise the Missions of Honor team will delegate

-Name/logo on individual table
-Name/logo on event banner and all marketing materials
-Complimentary wine & cheese

-Signed copy of Will Jimeno’s book, “Sunrise through the Darkness”, for each table guest
-Includes event admission, dinner, and keynote speaker presentation

Table Sponsor
$1,500

-Reserved table of 8
-Name/logo on individual table
-Includes event admission, dinner, and keynote speaker presentation

Never Forget Sponsor
$750

-2 event tickets
-Name/logo on event banner and all marketing materials
-Includes event admission, dinner, and keynote speaker presentation

Add a donation for Missions of Honor / Old Glory Honor Flight

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