76ers vs Suns - Auction #2

Hosted by
About this event
Delivery Via Email
Starting bid
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐔𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐅𝐀𝐍𝐒!
𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐢𝐦 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐬 𝐯𝐬 𝟕𝟔𝐞𝐫𝐬!
Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 7pm - Mortgage Matchup Center - Phoenix
𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐃𝐄𝐒: Two Tickets to the Jim Beam Barrel Bar Suite including Buffet Meals and Snacks Pregame and at Half-Time, 𝐏𝐋𝐔𝐒 Beer & Wine and all non-alcohol beverages!
Check out The Jim Beam Barrel Bar Suite Here! https://tinyurl.com/Suite-Deal
𝐀 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐢𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐛 𝐚𝐭 San Tan Ford!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!