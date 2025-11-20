76ers vs Suns - Auction #2

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐔𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐅𝐀𝐍𝐒!





𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐢𝐦 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐬 𝐯𝐬 𝟕𝟔𝐞𝐫𝐬!





Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 7pm - Mortgage Matchup Center - Phoenix





𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐃𝐄𝐒: Two Tickets to the Jim Beam Barrel Bar Suite including Buffet Meals and Snacks Pregame and at Half-Time, 𝐏𝐋𝐔𝐒 Beer & Wine and all non-alcohol beverages!





Check out The Jim Beam Barrel Bar Suite Here! https://tinyurl.com/Suite-Deal





𝐀 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐢𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐛 𝐚𝐭 San Tan Ford!