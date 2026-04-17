Sunset 2026- Silent Auction (Teacher Experiences)

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About this event
Starting bid
Hosted By: Mrs. Alison Tompkins
Experience:
Treat your child (and a friend or 2!) to a special outing
at Java Dirt & Pearl with Ms. Tompkins. Students will
design their own terrarium, enjoy a sweet treat, and
spend relaxed, quality time together outside the
classroom.
Details:
Participants: 2–3 students
Timing: Weekday, after school
Location: Java Dirt & Pearl
Why You’ll Love It:
A creative outing filled with hands-on fun.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Mr. David Blake
Experience:
Embark on an exciting adventure! Winning student
along with up to 4 friends will join Mr. Blake for a fun
and immersive Dungeons & Dragons session filled
with creativity, teamwork, and storytelling.
Details:
Participants: Up to 5 students
Timing: Weekday, after school
Location: Hickory Day School
Why You’ll Love It:
Perfect for imaginative students who love adventure and strategy.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Hickory Day School
Experience:
Enjoy the ultimate carpool upgrade! Skip the line and
claim a reserved front-row parking spot for the entire
school year.
Details:
Valid: 2026-2027 School Year
2 Spots Available
Location: Hickory Day School
Why You’ll Love It:
A daily convenience that makes mornings and afternoons so much easier.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Hickory Day School
Experience:
Enjoy the ultimate carpool upgrade! Skip the line and
claim a reserved front-row parking spot for the entire
school year.
Details:
Valid: 2026-2027 School Year
2 Spots Available
Location: Hickory Day School
Why You’ll Love It:
A daily convenience that makes mornings and afternoons so much easier.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Hickory Day School
Experience:
Step into the spotlight! Your child will serve as Head
of School for the Day- helping with announcements,
visiting classrooms, and experiencing a behind-the-
scenes look at school leadership.
Details:
Participant: 1 Student
Timing: Fall 2026 School Day
Location: Hickory Day School
Why You’ll Love It:
A one-of-a-kind leadership experience your child will never forget.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Hickory Day School
Experience:
Another chance to lead! Your child will enjoy a full VIP
experience—assisting with announcements, visiting
classrooms, and seeing what it’s like to lead the
school.
Details:
Participant: 1 Student
Timing: Spring 2027 School Day
Location: Hickory Day School
Why You’ll Love It:
An unforgettable, behind-the-scenes school experience.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Sr. Geoff Harte
Experience:
Grab a racket and hit the court! This engaging tennis
clinic is perfect for players of all levels looking to
learn, improve, and have fun.
Details:
Participants: 2 Students
Timing: Spring 2026
Location: TBD
Why You’ll Love It:
A great mix of skill-building and fun.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Sr. Geoff Harte
Experience:
Game on! Enjoy a friendly family tennis match or
lesson with Mr. Harte. Whether you're beginners or
seasoned players, this is a fun way to get active
together.
Details:
Participants: Family Experience
Timing: Spring 2026
Location: TBD
Why You’ll Love It:
A unique way to spend quality time as a family.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Mrs. Heather Beach
Experience:
Strike up some fun! Your child and 2 friends will
enjoy an afternoon of bowling with Ms. Beach—full of
laughter, friendly competition, and great memories.
Details:
Participants: 3 Students, Grades K-5
Timing: Weekday, after school
Location: Pin Station
Why You’ll Love It:
A guaranteed crowd-pleaser!
Starting bid
Hosted By: Mrs. Heather Beach
Experience:
Middle schoolers- this one’s for you! Grab two friends
and hit the lanes with Ms. Beach for a fun-filled
afternoon.
Details:
Participants: 3 Students, Grades 6-8
Timing: Weekday, after school
Location: Pin Station
Why You’ll Love It:
A fun, small-group outing with friends.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Ms. Heidi Gould
Experience:
For the brave and curious! Your child and a friend will
have the exciting opportunity to meet a snake and
learn more about these fascinating creatures.
Details:
Participants: 2 students
Timing: Weekday, after school
Location: TBD
Why You’ll Love It:
A unique and unforgettable hands-on experience.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Ms. Heidi Gould
Experience:
Start the day in the most fun way possible! Winning
student along with 2 friends will help Ms. Gould
choose a themed outfit (80s, sporty, fancy,
mismatched.... you decide!). Style her hair, and apply
makeup- then watch her rock the look all day at
school.
Details:
Participants: Up to 3 students
Timing: Weekday, before school
Location: Hickory Day School
Why You’ll Love It:
Creative, silly, and guaranteed to be unforgettable.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Mrs. Heather Beach
Experience:
Start the day in the sweetest way! Winning student
plus 3 friends will enjoy donuts and a cozy morning in
pajamas with Ms. Beach before school.
Details:
Participants: Up to 4 students
Timing: Weekday, before school
Location: Hickory Day School
Why You’ll Love It:
A yummy, cozy favorite kids will love.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Mrs. Heather Beach
Experience:
Enjoy an afternoon of fun with a movie, popcorn, and
board games! Your child and 3 friends get a relaxed
and laughter-filled hangout with Mrs. Beach.
Details:
Participants: Up to 4 students
Timing: Weekday, after school
Location: Hickory Day School
Why You’ll Love It:
The perfect mix of cozy and fun.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Ms. Heidi Gould
Experience:
Step into your child’s world! Parents will join Ms.
Gould for a fun and interactive mini-lesson, offering a
special glimpse into the classroom experience.
Details:
Participants: Up to 2 Parents
Timing: Weekday, during school
Location: Hickory Day School
Why You’ll Love It:
A meaningful way to connect with your child’s school day.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Mrs. Ivy Thompson
Experience:
Enjoy an “udderly” fun outing with putt-putt and ice
cream! A perfect mix of play and sweet treats for your
child and a friend or 2.
Details:
Participants: 2-3 students
Timing: Weekday, after school
Location: Udderly Delicious
Why You’ll Love It:
A classic combo kids can’t resist.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Ms. Jess Brown
Experience:
Learn a new skill this summer! Winning student plus a
friend or 2 will enjoy four personalized sessions
learning knitting or crochet.
Details:
Participants: 2-3 students, Grades 4-8
Timing: 4 one-hour summer sessions
Location: TBD
Why You’ll Love It:
A creative skill that lasts beyond the experience.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Ms. Jess Brown
Experience:
Your child plus 3 friends will get to enjoy a casual
lunch outing from Firehouse Subs with Ms. Brown-
filled with conversation, connection, and fun.
Details:
Participants: up to 4 students
Timing: Weekday, during school
Location: Hickory Day School
Why You’ll Love It:
Simple, personal, and always a hit.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Ms. Jess Brown
Experience:
Get creative designing your own jewelry! Winning
student, plus 3 friends can follow techniques or
freestyle to create something uniquely theirs.
Details:
Participants: up to 4 students, Grades 3-8
Timing: Weekday, after school
Location: Hickory Day School
Why You’ll Love It:
A colorful, hands-on creative experience.
Starting bid
Hosted By: Mrs. Jessica Bartee
Experience:
The ultimate classroom reward for the winning
student’s class- the entire class gets to enjoy a movie,
of the winner’s choice, during math class and skip
homework for the day!
Details:
Participants: Winning student’s class
Timing: Weekday, during school
Location: Hickory Day School
Why You’ll Love It:
A student favorite, guaranteed.
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