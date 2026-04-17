Hickory Day School Inc
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Hickory Day School Inc

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Hickory Day School Inc

About this event

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Sunset 2026- Silent Auction (Teacher Experiences)

Coffee & Terrariums with Mrs. Tompkins
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Mrs. Alison Tompkins


Experience:

Treat your child (and a friend or 2!) to a special outing

at Java Dirt & Pearl with Ms. Tompkins. Students will

design their own terrarium, enjoy a sweet treat, and

spend relaxed, quality time together outside the

classroom.


Details:

Participants: 2–3 students

Timing: Weekday, after school

Location: Java Dirt & Pearl


Why You’ll Love It:

A creative outing filled with hands-on fun.

Dungeons & Dragons Session with Mr. Blake
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Mr. David Blake


Experience:

Embark on an exciting adventure! Winning student

along with up to 4 friends will join Mr. Blake for a fun

and immersive Dungeons & Dragons session filled

with creativity, teamwork, and storytelling.


Details:

Participants: Up to 5 students

Timing: Weekday, after school

Location: Hickory Day School


Why You’ll Love It:

Perfect for imaginative students who love adventure and strategy.

Front Row Parking Spot, 2026-27 School Year
$250

Starting bid

Hosted By: Hickory Day School



Experience:

Enjoy the ultimate carpool upgrade! Skip the line and

claim a reserved front-row parking spot for the entire

school year.



Details:

Valid: 2026-2027 School Year

2 Spots Available

Location: Hickory Day School



Why You’ll Love It:

A daily convenience that makes mornings and afternoons so much easier.

Front Row Parking Spot, 2026-27 School Year
$250

Starting bid

Hosted By: Hickory Day School



Experience:

Enjoy the ultimate carpool upgrade! Skip the line and

claim a reserved front-row parking spot for the entire

school year.



Details:

Valid: 2026-2027 School Year

2 Spots Available

Location: Hickory Day School



Why You’ll Love It:

A daily convenience that makes mornings and afternoons so much easier.

Head of School for the Day- Fall 2026
$100

Starting bid

Hosted By: Hickory Day School


Experience:

Step into the spotlight! Your child will serve as Head

of School for the Day- helping with announcements,

visiting classrooms, and experiencing a behind-the-

scenes look at school leadership.


Details:

Participant: 1 Student

Timing: Fall 2026 School Day

Location: Hickory Day School


Why You’ll Love It:

A one-of-a-kind leadership experience your child will never forget.

Head of School for the Day- Spring 2027
$100

Starting bid

Hosted By: Hickory Day School


Experience:

Another chance to lead! Your child will enjoy a full VIP

experience—assisting with announcements, visiting

classrooms, and seeing what it’s like to lead the

school.


Details:

Participant: 1 Student

Timing: Spring 2027 School Day

Location: Hickory Day School


Why You’ll Love It:

An unforgettable, behind-the-scenes school experience.

Tennis Clinic with Sr. Harte
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Sr. Geoff Harte


Experience:

Grab a racket and hit the court! This engaging tennis

clinic is perfect for players of all levels looking to

learn, improve, and have fun.


Details:

Participants: 2 Students

Timing: Spring 2026

Location: TBD


Why You’ll Love It:

A great mix of skill-building and fun.

Family Tennis Match with Sr. Harte
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Sr. Geoff Harte


Experience:

Game on! Enjoy a friendly family tennis match or

lesson with Mr. Harte. Whether you're beginners or

seasoned players, this is a fun way to get active

together.


Details:

Participants: Family Experience

Timing: Spring 2026

Location: TBD


Why You’ll Love It:

A unique way to spend quality time as a family.

Bowling Bash with Mrs. Beach
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Mrs. Heather Beach


Experience:

Strike up some fun! Your child and 2 friends will

enjoy an afternoon of bowling with Ms. Beach—full of

laughter, friendly competition, and great memories.


Details:

Participants: 3 Students, Grades K-5

Timing: Weekday, after school

Location: Pin Station


Why You’ll Love It:

A guaranteed crowd-pleaser!

Bowling Bash with Mrs. Beach
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Mrs. Heather Beach


Experience:

Middle schoolers- this one’s for you! Grab two friends

and hit the lanes with Ms. Beach for a fun-filled

afternoon.


Details:

Participants: 3 Students, Grades 6-8

Timing: Weekday, after school

Location: Pin Station


Why You’ll Love It:

A fun, small-group outing with friends.

Meet a Snake with Ms. Gould
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Ms. Heidi Gould


Experience:

For the brave and curious! Your child and a friend will

have the exciting opportunity to meet a snake and

learn more about these fascinating creatures.


Details:

Participants: 2 students

Timing: Weekday, after school

Location: TBD


Why You’ll Love It:

A unique and unforgettable hands-on experience.

Get Ready with Ms. Gould
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Ms. Heidi Gould


Experience:

Start the day in the most fun way possible! Winning

student along with 2 friends will help Ms. Gould

choose a themed outfit (80s, sporty, fancy,

mismatched.... you decide!). Style her hair, and apply

makeup- then watch her rock the look all day at

school.


Details:

Participants: Up to 3 students

Timing: Weekday, before school

Location: Hickory Day School


Why You’ll Love It:

Creative, silly, and guaranteed to be unforgettable.

Donuts & Pajamas with Mrs. Beach
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Mrs. Heather Beach


Experience:

Start the day in the sweetest way! Winning student

plus 3 friends will enjoy donuts and a cozy morning in

pajamas with Ms. Beach before school.


Details:

Participants: Up to 4 students

Timing: Weekday, before school

Location: Hickory Day School


Why You’ll Love It:

A yummy, cozy favorite kids will love.

Movie, Popcorn, & Game Party with Mrs. Beach
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Mrs. Heather Beach


Experience:

Enjoy an afternoon of fun with a movie, popcorn, and

board games! Your child and 3 friends get a relaxed

and laughter-filled hangout with Mrs. Beach.


Details:

Participants: Up to 4 students

Timing: Weekday, after school

Location: Hickory Day School


Why You’ll Love It:

The perfect mix of cozy and fun.

“Inside the Classroom” Parent Experience with Ms. Gould
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Ms. Heidi Gould


Experience:

Step into your child’s world! Parents will join Ms.

Gould for a fun and interactive mini-lesson, offering a

special glimpse into the classroom experience.


Details:

Participants: Up to 2 Parents

Timing: Weekday, during school

Location: Hickory Day School


Why You’ll Love It:

A meaningful way to connect with your child’s school day.

Putt-Putt & Ice Cream Adventure with Mrs. Ivy
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Mrs. Ivy Thompson


Experience:

Enjoy an “udderly” fun outing with putt-putt and ice

cream! A perfect mix of play and sweet treats for your

child and a friend or 2.


Details:

Participants: 2-3 students

Timing: Weekday, after school

Location: Udderly Delicious


Why You’ll Love It:

A classic combo kids can’t resist.

Knitting or Crochet Summer Series with Ms. Jess
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Ms. Jess Brown


Experience:

Learn a new skill this summer! Winning student plus a

friend or 2 will enjoy four personalized sessions

learning knitting or crochet.


Details:

Participants: 2-3 students, Grades 4-8

Timing: 4 one-hour summer sessions

Location: TBD


Why You’ll Love It:

A creative skill that lasts beyond the experience.

Lunch Outing with Ms. Jess
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Ms. Jess Brown


Experience:

Your child plus 3 friends will get to enjoy a casual

lunch outing from Firehouse Subs with Ms. Brown-

filled with conversation, connection, and fun.


Details:

Participants: up to 4 students

Timing: Weekday, during school

Location: Hickory Day School


Why You’ll Love It:

Simple, personal, and always a hit.

Bead & Bracelet Party with Ms. Jess
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Ms. Jess Brown


Experience:

Get creative designing your own jewelry! Winning

student, plus 3 friends can follow techniques or

freestyle to create something uniquely theirs.


Details:

Participants: up to 4 students, Grades 3-8

Timing: Weekday, after school

Location: Hickory Day School


Why You’ll Love It:

A colorful, hands-on creative experience.

Movie Day in Math with Mrs. Bartee
$50

Starting bid

Hosted By: Mrs. Jessica Bartee


Experience:

The ultimate classroom reward for the winning

student’s class- the entire class gets to enjoy a movie,

of the winner’s choice, during math class and skip

homework for the day!


Details:

Participants: Winning student’s class

Timing: Weekday, during school

Location: Hickory Day School


Why You’ll Love It:

A student favorite, guaranteed.

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