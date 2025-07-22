Sunset & Sound - Epic End of Summer Event

Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something truly extraordinary at the Krewe of Antheia’s upcoming fundraising event! As a sisterhood of world changers, we blend celebration, service, and sisterhood—and this event will bring all of that to life. Every registration makes a difference. Your support helps fund our philanthropic efforts throughout St. Tammany Parish, from community initiatives to empowering women and fostering meaningful connections. Together, we honor Antheia—the goddess of flowers, swamps, bayous, and friendship—by uplifting the people and places around us. BYOB (set-ups provided) and bring food for your table Make it your own! Bring your favorite drinks and dishes to enjoy with your group—we’ll provide the set-ups. Your presence matters. Whether you're a longtime member or a new friend, your participation brings us one step closer to a more compassionate, vibrant, and joyful world. Thank you for supporting our mission. With your help, the Krewe of Antheia continues to blossom—cultivating beauty, kindness, and unity wherever we go. We can’t wait to see you there! Please note: You will be asked to tip during the registration process. Tipping is completely optional! All tips go directly to Zeffy, the platform that allows the Krewe of Antheia to keep 100% of its proceeds from your generous support.

Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something truly extraordinary at the Krewe of Antheia’s upcoming fundraising event! As a sisterhood of world changers, we blend celebration, service, and sisterhood—and this event will bring all of that to life. Every registration makes a difference. Your support helps fund our philanthropic efforts throughout St. Tammany Parish, from community initiatives to empowering women and fostering meaningful connections. Together, we honor Antheia—the goddess of flowers, swamps, bayous, and friendship—by uplifting the people and places around us. BYOB (set-ups provided) and bring food for your table Make it your own! Bring your favorite drinks and dishes to enjoy with your group—we’ll provide the set-ups. Your presence matters. Whether you're a longtime member or a new friend, your participation brings us one step closer to a more compassionate, vibrant, and joyful world. Thank you for supporting our mission. With your help, the Krewe of Antheia continues to blossom—cultivating beauty, kindness, and unity wherever we go. We can’t wait to see you there! Please note: You will be asked to tip during the registration process. Tipping is completely optional! All tips go directly to Zeffy, the platform that allows the Krewe of Antheia to keep 100% of its proceeds from your generous support.

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