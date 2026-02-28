Kimberly Seger Charity Foundation Inc

Kimberly Seger Charity Foundation Inc

SUNSET COCKTAIL CRUISE ON THE HUDSON

1 John Walsh Blvd

Peekskill, NY 10566, USA

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL
$75
Available until Apr 12

Boarding Passes: AFTER EARLY BIRD - $85 per person, children under 3 free.
Handicap accessible, limited capacity Passes include:

    • Hors d’eouvres
    • Cash bar
    • 50/50 raffle
    • DJ
    • Casino Tables
    • Relaxation
  • Healthcare workers & First Responders are offered a 50% discount. Use the following codes: HEALTHCARE2026 OR FIRSTRESPONDERs2026. Must show idea at check in. Senior Discount code 65+ - Seniordiscount2026
