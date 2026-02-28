SUNSET COCKTAIL CRUISE ON THE HUDSON

Boarding Passes: AFTER EARLY BIRD - $85 per person, children under 3 free. Handicap accessible, limited capacity Passes include:
Hors d’eouvres
Cash bar
50/50 raffle
DJ
Casino Tables
Relaxation
Healthcare workers & First Responders are offered a 50% discount. Use the following codes: HEALTHCARE2026 OR FIRSTRESPONDERs2026. Must show idea at check in. Senior Discount code 65+ - Seniordiscount2026
Boarding Passes: AFTER EARLY BIRD - $85 per person, children under 3 free. Handicap accessible, limited capacity Passes include:
Hors d’eouvres
Cash bar
50/50 raffle
DJ
Casino Tables
Relaxation
Healthcare workers & First Responders are offered a 50% discount. Use the following codes: HEALTHCARE2026 OR FIRSTRESPONDERs2026. Must show idea at check in. Senior Discount code 65+ - Seniordiscount2026
Add a donation for Kimberly Seger Charity Foundation Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!