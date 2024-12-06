Contact information will be sent to the email of the winner. The certificate can be mailed.
Certificate for Sunset Flight
$100
Starting bid
Donors Aaron and Becca Krebs (proud parents of dancer Ella Hubbs), along with Dr. Larry Sears have donated a 30 minute sunset flight. This airplane can accommodate, along with the pilot, two adults and two small children. Complimentary champagne is available if desired.
Donors Aaron and Becca Krebs (proud parents of dancer Ella Hubbs), along with Dr. Larry Sears have donated a 30 minute sunset flight. This airplane can accommodate, along with the pilot, two adults and two small children. Complimentary champagne is available if desired.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!