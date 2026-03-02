Hosted by

Sunset Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Sunset Gala 2026 - Sunchella

Pick-up location

410 Vineyard Ave Pleasanton CA 94566

Golden State Fitness & Performance item
Golden State Fitness & Performance
$100

Starting bid

This basket includes a fitness package and personal training at Golden State Fitness Performance plus $725 in gift cards!

 

List of items in the basket:

3-Month Small Group Personal Training 2x/week
1-Month Guest Small Group Personal Training 2x/week

Body Composition Scan
Fitness Evaluation
30 Days Free Macrostax App (nutrition)
GSFP T-shirt
GSFP Water Bottle
GSFP Tumbler
GSFP Other Swag
$250 ALO Gift Card
$525 Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Card
Basket Value: $2,973


Mrs. Hopman- 3rd Grade

Mrs. Anderson- 5th Grade

Trinity River Retreat item
Trinity River Retreat
$100

Starting bid

List of items in the basket:

2-night stay at an AirBnb on the Trinity River (cleaning fees included)


4 tickets to Turtle Bay Exploration Park in Redding


Picnic basket


Waterproof picnic blanket


Bottle of Local Cabernet


Sunset themed wine tumblers (2)


Charcuterie Board


Family card games


$25 to Bass Pro Shop


$50 Visa Gift Card


Head north for a laid-back river getaway at the Trinity River Farmhouse! This package

includes a two-night stay (cleaning fees included) approximately four hours north of the Bay Area near Redding. The 3bed/2bath home sits right on the beautiful Trinity River —

perfect for fishing, lounging by the water, or spending the day rafting and floating with

family and friends. Head into Redding for a day at Turtle Bay Exploration Park, a

family-friendly science and nature center featuring interactive exhibits, wildlife

experiences, botanical gardens, and access to the iconic Sundial Bridge.


We’ve included everything you need to make a weekend of it: a picnic basket and

waterproof blanket for easy riverside meals, a bottle of local Cabernet with two sunset

themed wine tumblers, a charcuterie board for snacking in style, and family card games

for a little friendly competition. It’s the perfect mix of relaxation, fresh air, and fun — just

show up and enjoy!

*Holiday restrictions may apply. Capacity of 6 guests*


Basket Value: $1,600

Mrs Montgomery’s 2nd Grade class

Glow & Flow Wellness Kit item
Glow & Flow Wellness Kit
$100

Starting bid

Everything you need to glow, sweat, and recover in style. This ultimate wellness bundle features:


Therabody Red Light Therapy Mask


Therabody Mini Massage Gun


Stakt Foldable Fitness Mat


Nomadix Fitness Towel


Calpak Gym Bag

Hydrojug 40oz Water Bottle


Keep the flow going with a 10-Class Pack to Orange Theory Fitness and unwind afterward with a $50 gift card to The NOW Massage, a local Livermore business. 


Total Value: $1,200

Self Care Made Easy - Just Add You item
Self Care Made Easy - Just Add You item
Self Care Made Easy - Just Add You
$75

Starting bid

List of Items in Basket:

Joya Yoga: 3-month unlimited membership

The Now Massage Livermore: $100 gift card

The Lightwave Sauna Studio: $50 gift certificate

Hot Yoga Towel

Yoga Mat

Yoga Mat Strap

Resistance Bands

TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller


Give yourself (or someone you love) permission to slow down, breathe deeply, and recharge. This curated self‑care basket brings together everything needed to unwind the body, calm the mind, and restore balance. Enjoy a 3-month unlimited membership to JOYA Yoga to build strength and serenity, a premium yoga mat for grounding your practice, and a foam roller to release tension after long days. Melt stress away with a massage gift certificate to The Now Massage Livermore, then sink into bliss with a heated sauna session at The Lightwave Sauna Studio that soothes muscles and quiets the senses. It’s a complete reset in one thoughtful package.


Basket Total = $800

Mrs. O'Rourke - Kinder

Mountain Bliss: Three-Night Tahoe Getaway item
Mountain Bliss: Three-Night Tahoe Getaway item
Mountain Bliss: Three-Night Tahoe Getaway
$200

Starting bid

3-night stay at Cabin in Tahoe City

4 bottles of Wine

$150 Gift Card to Sunnyside

Yeti Daytrip Bag

Yeti rambler

BART Bridge Lake Tahoe Hat

Keep Tahoe Blue Pint Glasses

Cheese Knives

Lake Days Bag


Escape to the breathtaking beauty of Lake Tahoe with our exclusive auction basket. Nestled amidst the majestic Sierra Nevada mountains, Lake Tahoe offers the perfect blend of natural splendor and outdoor adventure. Whether you're craving relaxation by the lake (1/5 mile to the private beach) or seeking adrenaline-pumping activities on the slopes, this getaway promises an unforgettable experience. Enjoy three nights of unparalleled comfort at the Riggi Chalet cabin in the prestigious Tahoe Park neighborhood of Tahoe City. A newly renovated cozy and stylish mountain retreat tucked between majestic pines in and Lake Tahoe. It features a 3bd, 2 bath, with a mezzanine loft for the kids, a bright, spacious living/dining area, high ceilings, a real wood fireplace, and a large backyard- all conveniently close to Tahoe City. A quick walk to Sunnyside and Shadyside for drinks by the lake! Private beach access at Tahoe Park Beach.


Winner to confirm dates with owner subject to current bookings and holiday schedule. Date restrictions apply. Please contact Drea Gordon at [email protected] to book.


Ms. Costello

Basket Value - $2000

Sew Much Fun item
Sew Much Fun
$75

Starting bid

List of items in the basket:

 

SINGER Heavy Duty Sewing Machine 4432

$50 gift card - Espresso Rossetti

$50 gift card - Michael’s

$50 gift card - Target

$25 gift card - In Between Stitches

SINGER Large Sewing Basket Foiled Floral

8" Heavy Duty Sewing Scissor for Fabric Cutting

600PCS Sewing Pins Straight Pin for Fabric

Honoson Mini Craft Iron Mini Heat Press

Hedgehog Shape Pin Cushion

THIMTEC - The Original Thimble Tape for Hand Sewing

Sewing Seam Ripper Tool

Coquimbo Sewing Kit Travel

Triangle Tailors Chalk 10Pcs

Embroidery Kit for Beginners

Crochet Kit for Beginners

Knitting Kit for Beginners - All-in-One Hat, Scarf & Glove Set

Topapfo Large 17 Inch Memory Bear Sewing Patterns

First Street Wine Co Bottle of Wine


Unleash your creativity with this incredible sewing and crafting collection. Featuring a Singer sewing machine, this basket is packed with tools and essentials perfect for a seasoned maker or someone just getting started. While you are working on your latest masterpiece, enjoy a bottle of wine from First St Wine Company and coffee from Espresso Rossetti. There are even gift cards to Target, Michael’s and In Between Stitches so you can stock up on even more sewing and crafting supplies.

 

This basket is truly sew much fun!

  

Basket Value: $600

Mrs. C - 1st Grade

 

Livermore Love item
Livermore Love
$75

Starting bid

List of items in the basket:

$100 gift card to Range Life

 

2 bottles of wine + a 2 for 1 tasting from Murietta’s Well


2 tickets to any show at Bankhead Theater 


$50 gift card to First Street Alehouse


Del Cielo brewery growler, glasses and a $10 gift certificate for food

 

2 Stanley wine tumblers 


$25 gift card, mug and bag of Story Coffee 


$25 gift card from Dust Bowl

Brewery + $25 gift card to Rosetta Roasting


Olive oil from The Olive Oil Pantry

California shaped cutting/charcuterie board

Livermore branded trucker cap

Livermore branded tote bag + notebook and “L is for Livermore” book

2 Livermore coasters 

“Straight Out of Livermore” mug


Ms. Thompson - 1st grade, Room 35
Celebrate the heart of our city with this thoughtfully curated collection of goods made in, inspired by, or proudly representing Livermore. Featuring locally made products and Livermore-inspired treasures, this basket highlights the artisans, makers and businesses that give our community its unique character and make our city such a special place to raise a family. 


Bid high, shop local, and share the love - because when we support Livermore, we support our kids.


Est. Value = $700


Beauty in a Basket item
Beauty in a Basket
$100

Starting bid

  • One SofTap Permanent Makeup Procedure + touchup for eyebrows, eyeliner or lips
  • $135 Gift Card to The NOW Massage Livermore
  • gloTECH LED Compact Mirror
  • ETUDE moistfull collagen Cream
  • d’Alba UV Essence Waterfull+ sun cream
  • Genabelle PDRN Enriched Recovery Balm
  • Korean Birch Moisture Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++
  • VT Cosmetics CICA x HYALON PDRN Reedle Shot
  • Hair Ampules (qty: 5)
  • stella Energizing/Illuminating/Hydrating Eye Masks (qty: 6)
  • Colour Pop Eyeshadow Palette (qty: 4)
  • Colour Pop Plumping Glossy Lip Oil (qty: 8)
  • Bottle Lichen Anderson Valley Pinot Noir
  • Bottle Toulouse Weir Vineyards Pinot Noir
  • Mrs. Eaton 


Cleared for Takeoff: Scenic Flight & Flight Lesson item
Cleared for Takeoff: Scenic Flight & Flight Lesson
$200

Starting bid

List of items in the basket:

  • 1-hour Private Aerial Bay Tour with Acceler8 Aviation, Livermore Airport
  • 1-hour “Discover Flight” Flight lesson with a certified instructor from Acceler8 Aviation, Livermore Airport
  • Herschel Weekender Duffel Bag
  • Beats Headphones
  • Digital Camera
  • 2 Travel Neck Pillows (Donated)
  • $50 Massage Gift Certificate from Affinity Day Spa (Donated)
  • Freshly grounded coffee & sipping bottle from Grounded Coffee

Get ready to soar! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the thrill of flight. The winning bidder will receive a private aerial scenic tour for 2 over the Bay Area, seeing sights like the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and the city skyline from the best seat in the house—the cockpit! In addition to the tour, you will also receive a “Discovery Flight" flight lesson.  Under the guidance of a certified instructor, you will handle the controls of a small aircraft & learn basic flight maneuvers. 

Basket Value: $1,600

Mrs. Dehl - 2nd Grade

Livermore Rodeo Round Up Experience item
Livermore Rodeo Round Up Experience item
Livermore Rodeo Round Up Experience
$150

Starting bid

What’s Included

• 1 YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler in Rescue Red
 • 2 YETI Travel Mugs
 • 6 Bottles of Patriot Cabernet
 • 10 Tickets to the Livermore Rodeo
 • Rodeo shirts for the mom, dad, and kid
 • Cowboy photo booth props
 • Western bandanas
 • Mints
 • Bubbles

Get ready to saddle up for the ultimate Livermore Rodeo experience.


This all-American Rodeo Round Up package has everything you need for a fun, festive weekend with family and friends — and it all comes packed inside a bold Rescue Red YETI Roadie 32 wheeled cooler that will keep the good times rolling long after the rodeo ends.

Start by loading up your YETI travel mugs, throw on your rodeo shirts and bandanas, and head out with ten tickets to the Livermore Rodeo (5 for Saturday and 5 for Sunday). Whether you’re cheering from the stands, snapping photos with the cowboy props, or handing out sheriff badges to the kids, this basket brings the full Western spirit.

And for the adults? Six bottles of McGrail Vineyards Patriot Cabernet are ready to toast a night under the arena lights.

This is more than a basket — it’s a full Livermore tradition wrapped up in red, white, and rodeo.

Perfect for families, friend groups, or anyone who loves hometown fun with a little cowboy flair.

Basket Value: $1,500+

4th Grade - Mrs Summers Class

🌿 The Wild & Wonderful Picnic Package 🦁 item
🌿 The Wild & Wonderful Picnic Package 🦁
$100

Starting bid

🌿 The Wild & Wonderful Picnic Package Includes:

  • 4 Tickets to the Oakland Zoo with Parking
  • Timber Ridge Wagon with Tailgate
  • Picnic Backpack Basket (includes tableware)
  • Portable Picnic Table with Travel Bag
  • Large Picnic Blanket with Matching Table Runner 
  • Coordinating Pillowcases for Picnic Pillows
  • 2 Bluetooth Tiki Light Speakers with Ground Stakes
  • Wooden Wine & Cheese Board with Travel Bag
  • $50 Gift Card to The Cheese Parlor
  • 2 Bottles of Harry & David Wine
  • Elegant Giraffe Wine Stopper and Elephant Wine Pourer
  • Assorted Chocolates & Treats from Harry & David
  • S’mores Maker & Jumbo Marshmallows
  • Large Travel Checkers Set
  • Travel Cornhole Game 
  • Color-Changing Citronella Candle & Table Fly Fan – to keep pests away
  • Ozark Thermos
  • Mrs Frerich’s 1st Grade Gala Basket


So who’s ready for zoo days, sunset picnics, wine under the stars, and a wagon full of fun? This isn’t just a basket — it’s a season of memories.


Enjoy 4 tickets to the Oakland Zoo plus parking, then roll straight into elevated outdoor entertaining with a fully curated picnic experience designed to impress.  Create a picture-perfect setup with a portable picnic table layered over a generous oversized picnic blanket, styled with a matching table runner and coordinating pillowcases for comfort and charm. Serve wine and chocolates on a beautiful wooden wine and cheese board for that extra touch of sophistication.


Set the mood with two Bluetooth tiki light speakers, a color-changing citronella candle, and a convenient table fly fan to keep the evening comfortable. And bring the fun with a large travel checkers set and travel cornhole game, then indulge in sweet treats from the s’mores cooker. Everything you need — including tableware — is packed inside the stylish picnic backpack basket.  And the best part? It all loads effortlessly into the durable Timber Ridge wagon with tailgate, ready to roll wherever the celebration takes you. Adventure. Style. Celebration.


🔥 Backyard Bonfire Bash 🔥 item
🔥 Backyard Bonfire Bash 🔥
$150

Starting bid

What’s Included:

 Solo Stove – The centerpiece of your backyard gatherings

 Portable Camping Loveseat – Cozy seating for two

 Outdoor Blanket – Perfect for stargazing or snuggling fireside

 2 YETI Cups – Keep drinks hot or cold all night long

 Marshmallow Roasting Sticks + Jumbo Marshmallows – S’mores made easy

 Magic Fire Packets (6) – Add vibrant colors to your flames

 Hot Chocolate Variety Pack – Warm up on chilly nights

 Ice Cream Maker – Cool treats for warm evenings

 Karaoke Speaker – Turn up the fun and sing your heart out

 Glow-in-the-Dark Lawn Darts – Classic backyard fun after sunset

 Movie Projector &amp; Projector Screen – Host your own outdoor movie night

 Make-Your-Own Popcorn Variety Pack – The ultimate movie night snack

 $50 Gift Card to The Butcher Shop – cook up something tasty

 Large Jug of Margaritas – to keep that party going

 Party Tub


Bring the magic of summer nights (and crisp fall evenings!) home with this fully loaded bonfire

experience. From family movie nights to s’mores under the stars and neighborhood karaoke

parties, this bundle sets the stage for unforgettable gatherings.


At the center is a Solo Stove, paired with a cozy Camping Loveseat and outdoor blanket for

the perfect fireside setup. Enjoy a full outdoor cinema experience with a projector and screen,

complete with a make-your-own popcorn variety pack and hot chocolate assortment. Add

sweet treats from the ice cream maker, colorful flames with Magic Fire packets, marshmallow

roasting sticks with jumbo marshmallows, glow-in-the-dark lawn darts for after-dark fun, and a karaoke speaker to keep the party going. Two premium YETI cups ensure your drinks stay just

right all evening long. Crack the Margaritas and put some steaks on the grill to kick off a night

to remember.


This Backyard Bonfire Bash isn’t just a collection of items — it’s a season of cozy nights,

laughter, and memory-making moments waiting to happen.



Mrs. Daugherty’s 4th Grade Gala Basket


Happy Camper: A Cozy Camping Getaway item
Happy Camper: A Cozy Camping Getaway
$100

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

• Wagon

• Camping chairs

• $300 KOA gift card for a two-night stay

• Hydro Flask 40 oz mug

• Hydro Flask ice chest bag

• Iced coffee maker

• S’mores roasting kit

• Soft, cozy blanket

• Mosquito repellent candle

• Electric hand warmers

• Color-changing fire packets

• Walkie talkies

• Camping game

• Would You Rather? Camp Edition game

• Kids scavenger hunt activity

• Bottle of Jack Daniel’s

• Bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon

• Plastic wine glasses

• Coffee tumblers


Celebrate the spirit of the Happy Camper with this thoughtfully curated camping-themed basket, perfect for families, outdoor lovers, and adventure seekers alike. Whether you’re planning a weekend escape or a cozy evening under the stars, this collection combines comfort, fun, and practical essentials for the ultimate getaway.


From roasting s’mores by the fire to sipping fresh iced coffee in the morning, every item has been selected to elevate your experience. Cozy comforts, entertaining games, and outdoor favorites pair perfectly with the included wagon and KOA gift card — everything you need to create memorable moments on your next adventure.


Approximate Value: $1,000


Teacher / Class: Mrs. Sussman’s Classroom

💪✨ The Ultimate Wellness & Family Reset ✨💆‍♀️ item
💪✨ The Ultimate Wellness & Family Reset ✨💆‍♀️
$100

Starting bid

Imagine a month where everyone in the family gets something they love.

This package includes a One-Month Family Membership to The Club at Livermore, giving your household full access to premier amenities designed for fitness, relaxation, and connection. Enjoy tennis courts, resort-style pools, state-of-the-art weight and cardio equipment, energizing workout classes, soothing saunas and steam rooms — plus a nursery and game room so every member of the family feels included.

And because wellness should include self-care, this package also features a luxurious HydraFacial at The Club’s on-site Le Vie Med Spa — the perfect way to refresh, glow, and recharge.

This is more than a membership.
It’s a month of movement, relaxation, family time, and personal renewal.

The Ultimate Wellness & Family Reset Includes:

  • One-Month Family Membership to The Club at Livermore
    • Access to Tennis Courts
    • Resort-Style Pools
    • Full Weight & Cardio Fitness Center
    • Group Workout Classes
    • Saunas
    • Steam Rooms
    • Nursery
    • Game Room
  • HydraFacial Treatment at Le Vie Med Spa (located at The Club at Livermore)

 

 

LittleChella: A Sensory Play Festival item
LittleChella: A Sensory Play Festival
$100

Starting bid

List of items in the basket:

Small Tuff Tray & Stand Set
Sensory Play Fillers Kits (12 – one for each month)

LittleSense Makers
Sensory Play Starter Set LittleSense Makers
Play Dough On-the-Go Jars (4) LittleSense Makers
Tuff Tray 3D Habitat Insert
Tuff Tray Roadway Vinyl Insert
$50 Gift Certificate to Five Little Monkeys
Gift Certificate to Lakeshore Learning

The Tuff Tray Playbook (Activity Guide)
Calming Kit
Calm Down Tool Kit
All About Me Feelings Activity Set
Helping Hands Sensory Tools
Helping Hands Sensory Scoops
Helping Hands Tactile Tools
Insects TOOB
Wild Animal Toys TOOB
Flowers TOOB
Arctic TOOB
Ocean TOOB
Mini Cutters


This basket is packed with everything needed to create an engaging sensory play center and calming corner for children. From hands-on tuff tray setups and themed sensory kits to social-emotional learning tools and fine motor manipulatives, this collection supports creativity, exploration, and emotional regulation all year long. This incredible package also includes generous donated gift certificates to extend the fun even further!


Basket Value: $1,100

Mrs. O’Neill, Wyosnick, and Head - TK

Dinner on Me item
Dinner on Me
$200

Starting bid

Gift Cards

• $100 — Locanda Wine Bar

• $100 — Sauced BBQ & Spirits

• 4 Meals, 4 Kids Meals, 2 Salads, 4 Desserts — Chick‑fil‑A ($110 value)

• $50 — Demitri’s Taverna

• $50 — Nick the Greek

• $50 — Sons of Liberty

• 4 Appetizers — Zephyr Grill & Bar

• $40 — Zachary’s Pizza

• $20 — Altamont Beer Works

• $20 — Livermore Butcher Shop

• $20 — Safeway

• $20 — Wingen Bakery

• $20 — Tous Les Jours


Basket Items

• Masterclass 11'' Casserole

• Masterclass 12'' Wok

• Masterclass 9.5'' Casserole

• Masterclass 9.5'' Skillet

• Masterclass 6.5'' Sauce Pan

• Bombay 3‑Set Cutting Boards

• ExcelSteel Silicone 6‑Piece Utensil Set

• McGrail Vineyards Bottle of 2021 AJ Jorlet

• The Good Life Cabernet

• Tommy Bahama Premium Basket

• Acacia Wood Serving Board

• Olivina Fig Vinegar

• Olivina 3‑Oil Set

• Sauced House Rub

• Sauced Pig Candy BBQ Sauce

• Sauced Tin Roof BBQ Sauce

• Chick‑fil‑A Coffee Mug

• Chick‑fil‑A Stuffie

• Chick‑fil‑A Watch


4th Grade – Mrs. Borjon

Total Estimated Value: $1,320

Adventure Awaits: The Ultimate Family STEM/Science Explorati item
Adventure Awaits: The Ultimate Family STEM/Science Explorati
$100

Starting bid

List of Items in the Basket

Dianfan Telescope 90mm Aperture 800mm

Admission to USS Hornet Sea Air and Space Museum (2 adults 2 Kids)

California State Railroad Museum (4 Vouchers)

Niles Canyon Railway (4 Vouchers)

SF MOMA (2 Vouchers)

Blackhawk Museum (4 Vouchers)

3 Month Family Membership to CuriOdyssey

Lego Technic Space Loader

Gravity Maze Game

Stem Racecar kit

Rock Tumbler

Rock and Mineral Collection/Game

Make That Magnificent Inventors Game

Artist Set

Brick Like This Game

Apple Wireless Keyboard & Mouse


Blast off into discovery with this fun-filled, hands-on experience basket perfect for curious kids and adventure-loving families! Enjoy unforgettable outings to the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum, California State Railroad Museum, Niles Canyon Railway, Gilroy Gardens, and the mysterious Winchester Mystery House. Spark imagination year-round with a 3-month family membership to CuriOdyssey. At home, keep the excitement going with STEM-packed fun like a Telescope, activity kits, games and more— the perfect way to inspire curiosity and family fun all year long!


Mrs. Samonek- 3rd Grade

 

Elite Pool Service - So Fresh & So Clean item
Elite Pool Service - So Fresh & So Clean item
Elite Pool Service - So Fresh & So Clean
$150

Starting bid

Solar Panel Cleaning

An electric solar panel cleaning designed to improve your system’s energy efficiency and overall production. Most homeowners see an average increase of 25% or more in solar output after service.

OR

Pool Filter Cleaning + Professional Evaluation
A comprehensive pool filter cleaning using Elite Pools’ advanced Blueray XL treatment, paired with a detailed pool evaluation report. The report includes equipment health insights and water quality analysis using a Lamont Water Analyzer for precise, professional-grade readings.


Bonus Added Value
All winning bidders will also receive a FREE pool solar heating evaluation and personalized quote, giving you expert insight into whether solar heating is a smart, energy-efficient upgrade for your pool.

Cookies & Milk item
Cookies & Milk
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a month of Meadowlark with 30 ice cream tokens and 9 boxes of Girl Scout cookies - all varieties!

Fusion Soccer Frenzy item
Fusion Soccer Frenzy
$50

Starting bid

Get your kicks with Fusion!

  • Free Rec Registration
  • EDGE Training Certificate
  • Adult Long Sleeve Shirt
  • Youth Tee
  • Beenie
  • Fusion Soccer Ball
  • Decals & Magnets

Total value $550

Stampede Private Saloon item
Stampede Private Saloon item
Stampede Private Saloon item
Stampede Private Saloon
$150

Starting bid

Exclusive use of the "BOARS Nest" private saloon at Stampede in Downtown Livermore on a Friday night! $100 worth of appetizers included, no cover charge for up to 25 guests and free bull rides for up to 25 guests!

  • Friday night Private Saloon Use
  • Entrance for 25 guests
  • Bull rides 25 guests
  • Bottle of Redneck Riviera Whiskey

$1,100 Value

Expires 11/30/26

Private Book Club - Towne Center Books item
Private Book Club - Towne Center Books
$75

Starting bid

Bring up to 15 of your adult friends for a special time at Towne Center Books!


Book Party includes:

  • Food & refreshments
  • 15% discount for purchases made at the party
  • FREE review copies of forthcoming books
  • Book talk about new bestselling books


Livermore School of Dance item
Livermore School of Dance
$50

Starting bid

One month of dance classes at Livermore School of Dance! Valid March 1, 2026 - May 30, 2027.

Anywhere Warrior & Beats Headphones item
Anywhere Warrior & Beats Headphones
$50

Starting bid

1 free month of unlimited classes at Anywhere Warrior in Livermore! Included are a pair of Beats Headphones too!

South Bay Fun - SJ Giants, Gilroy Gardens & Mystery House item
South Bay Fun - SJ Giants, Gilroy Gardens & Mystery House
$100

Starting bid

Time for a trip to the South Bay

  • San Jose Giants 8 bowl reserved tickets to a 2026 regular season home game
  • Gilroy Gardens 4 single day admission tickets
  • Winchester Mystery House Mansion Tour for 2 Adults
Bagels & Bowling item
Bagels & Bowling
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy one free hour of bowling, including shoes, at Granada Bowl! Up to six bowlers, Sunday through Thursday.


$30 gift card to Bubb's Bagels

Name the Valet Line - Near TK item
Name the Valet Line - Near TK
$50

Starting bid

Put your student(s) or family name front and center on the valet line! Sign will be printed with name of your choice. This auction is for the sign closest to the TK classrooms.

Name the Valet Line - Near Office item
Name the Valet Line - Near Office
$50

Starting bid

Put your student or family name front and center on the valet line! Sign will be printed with name of your choice. This auction is for the sign closest to the office.

Name the Valet Line - Near Frankfurt Entrance item
Name the Valet Line - Near Frankfurt Entrance
$50

Starting bid

Put your student or family name front and center on the valet line! Sign will be printed with name of your choice. This auction is for the sign closest to the vehicle entrance off of Frankfurt.

Leader of Halloween Parade item
Leader of Halloween Parade
$50

Starting bid

The winner of this auction will get to have their kid(s) lead the front of the Halloween Parade with Mr. Fletcher.

Sunset Morning Birthday Announcement item
Sunset Morning Birthday Announcement
$50

Starting bid

The winner of this auction will get to choose a day to have a birthday message announced over the loudspeaker during the morning announcement.

Golf + Movies = Your Perfect Double Feature item
Golf + Movies = Your Perfect Double Feature
$100

Starting bid

List of Items in Basket:

Golf foursome to The Course at Wente Vinyards

2 bottles of Wente Wine

4 movie tickets to The Vine Cinema & Alehouse

Olivina Estate: Olive oil tasting and 2 bottles of olive oil

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (1 dzn)

Basket Total = $1,400


This basket pairs two classic pleasures—a day on the green and a night at the movies—into one unforgettable experience. Tee off with a golf foursome at The Course at Wente Vineyards, where extraordinary visual panoramas and a diversity of play unmatched in the Bay Area set the stage for an exceptional round. Keep the good times going with four movie tickets to The Vine Cinema & Alehouse, perfect for a fun outing with friends. To elevate the experience even further, enjoy bottles of Wente wine that bring the vineyard home, plus an Olivina Estate olive oil tasting experience that showcases the region’s rich, artisanal flavors. Finish it off with premium bottles of olive oil to savor long after the credits roll. It’s a double feature of relaxation, flavor, and fun—no previews required.


Mrs. O’Rourke - Kinder




White Gold Diamond Bracelet item
White Gold Diamond Bracelet
$100

Starting bid

7" 14k white gold diamond bracelet. Six bezel set natural round diamonds @.25 TCT.


Retail Value - $1,200

Lance Cavalieri Jewelers

Image shown not actual bracelet.

Glow Getter - 12 Months of Tan & HydraFacial item
Glow Getter - 12 Months of Tan & HydraFacial item
Glow Getter - 12 Months of Tan & HydraFacial item
Glow Getter - 12 Months of Tan & HydraFacial
$100

Starting bid

Get your glow on across Livermore!

  • Status Salon - 1 classic spray tan per month for 12 months - a $700 value alone!
  • All-natural sugar scrub
  • Hydrating face tan water
  • Tan extender lotion
  • $265 gift card to Liv Beauty for a HydraFacial


Saddle Up at Horizons East! item
Saddle Up at Horizons East!
$50

Starting bid

Includes:

  • Two Free Intro Riding Lessons ($180 value)
  • $50 voucher towards an Event or Birthday Party
Wanderlust Weekend Getaway! item
Wanderlust Weekend Getaway!
$150

Starting bid

 Winners' choice of a 3-day Summer or 5-Day Off-Season Campervan Rental through “Wandervans” (See flier for blackout dates, what’s included and restrictions)

 

Portable Cell Phone Power Bank

 

California’s Insider Bucket List Adventure Guide

 

Air Sofa Inflatable Hammock Lounger

 

Portable Blue Tooth Speaker

 

3-Pack of Portable Camping Lights

 

Would You Rather - Campfire Edition

 

Mad Libs on the Road Book

 

Fire Color Changing Packets

 

Travel Ease Junior Roll-on

 

Two (2) bottles of Page Mill Wine and Tasting Certificate

 

Love & Leashes By Christine - Two 30-minute Dog Walks or Visits

 

$50 Gas Gift Card (Chevron)

 

$25 Gift Card to Starbucks

 

$25 Gift Card to In n Out Burger

 

Stanley Travel Cooler

 

Embark on an unforgettable family adventure with our "Wanderlust Weekend Getaway" gala auction basket! This package is your ticket to your choice of a 3-day summer or 5-day off season road trip extravaganza, featuring a top-notch campervan rental complete with cozy accommodations and all the essential amenities from local family owned “Wandervans”. Navigate the open road using all of the road trip essentials included to keep the family entertained with travel games, activities, gift cards, and your own Stanley travel cooler!  When you get home, you’ll also have a certificate for two 30 minute walks or visits to help keep your pooch happy while you relax!  Get ready to hit the road and make memories that will last a lifetime!!

 

Teacher Names and Grade: Ms. Auser, 5th Grade

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passport to Paradise! item
Passport to Paradise!
$200

Starting bid

Four (4) Night Stay at The Fairway Villas, Waikoloa, Hawaii (The Big Island) – Please see flier for blackout dates. ($1500 Value)

 

$100 Gift card to Lava Lava Beach Club, Waikoloa Beach, HI

 

The Ranch Pet Resort & Spa Accommodations for 3 nights & 3 Days of Platinum Play Package ($300 Value)


Samsonite Large Suitcase

 

Wente Winery Wines & Tasting Certificate

 

Travel Size Kerastase Hair Care (Hand Selected by Piazza For Hair)

 

Big Island of Hawaii Travel Guide 2026

 

SoundCore Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (2)

 

Aloha Trucker Hat

 

Inflatable Ballast Beach Pillows (2)

 

Swimsuit Wet Dry Bag (Hawaiian Style, of course!)

 

Family Size Beach Blanket Towel

 

Escape to the beautiful Island of Hawaii with this exclusive Passport to Paradise basket, featuring a luxurious four-night stay in a beautiful condo in Waikoloa, on the Big Island.  This thoughtful collection includes everything you need to feel prepared for your incredible trip away!  From luxurious travel size hair care essentials, plush local lodging for your pets, a restaurant experience along the beach with the most beautiful sunsets, to travel essentials, this basket is designed to pamper even the busiest of parents and guardians. Whether you’re preparing for your getaway or easing back into everyday life, this basket will ensure you feel rejuvenated and refreshed every step of the way - enjoy this slice of paradise!

 

Teacher Names and Grade: Ms. Carroll, 5th Grade

 

Wine, Dine & Unwind Package item
Wine, Dine & Unwind Package
$75

Starting bid

$150 giftcard to Range Life

       

$30 to Grounded Coffee and a TShirt 


Two - 2 for 1 tastings at Cuda Ridge and three bottles of wine

 

4 free tastings at Dante Robre and 2 bottles of wine 


AND MORE! 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!