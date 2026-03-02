Sunset Gala 2026 - Sunchella

List of items in the basket:

2-night stay at an AirBnb on the Trinity River (cleaning fees included)





4 tickets to Turtle Bay Exploration Park in Redding





Picnic basket





Waterproof picnic blanket





Bottle of Local Cabernet





Sunset themed wine tumblers (2)





Charcuterie Board





Family card games





$25 to Bass Pro Shop





$50 Visa Gift Card





Head north for a laid-back river getaway at the Trinity River Farmhouse! This package

includes a two-night stay (cleaning fees included) approximately four hours north of the Bay Area near Redding. The 3bed/2bath home sits right on the beautiful Trinity River —

perfect for fishing, lounging by the water, or spending the day rafting and floating with

family and friends. Head into Redding for a day at Turtle Bay Exploration Park, a

family-friendly science and nature center featuring interactive exhibits, wildlife

experiences, botanical gardens, and access to the iconic Sundial Bridge.





We’ve included everything you need to make a weekend of it: a picnic basket and

waterproof blanket for easy riverside meals, a bottle of local Cabernet with two sunset

themed wine tumblers, a charcuterie board for snacking in style, and family card games

for a little friendly competition. It’s the perfect mix of relaxation, fresh air, and fun — just

show up and enjoy!

*Holiday restrictions may apply. Capacity of 6 guests*





Basket Value: $1,600

Mrs Montgomery’s 2nd Grade class