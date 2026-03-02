Sunset Gala 2026 - Sunchella

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410 Vineyard Ave Pleasanton CA 94566
Starting bid
This basket includes a fitness package and personal training at Golden State Fitness Performance plus $725 in gift cards!
List of items in the basket:
3-Month Small Group Personal Training 2x/week
1-Month Guest Small Group Personal Training 2x/week
Body Composition Scan
Fitness Evaluation
30 Days Free Macrostax App (nutrition)
GSFP T-shirt
GSFP Water Bottle
GSFP Tumbler
GSFP Other Swag
$250 ALO Gift Card
$525 Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Card
Basket Value: $2,973
Mrs. Hopman- 3rd Grade
Mrs. Anderson- 5th Grade
Starting bid
List of items in the basket:
2-night stay at an AirBnb on the Trinity River (cleaning fees included)
4 tickets to Turtle Bay Exploration Park in Redding
Picnic basket
Waterproof picnic blanket
Bottle of Local Cabernet
Sunset themed wine tumblers (2)
Charcuterie Board
Family card games
$25 to Bass Pro Shop
$50 Visa Gift Card
Head north for a laid-back river getaway at the Trinity River Farmhouse! This package
includes a two-night stay (cleaning fees included) approximately four hours north of the Bay Area near Redding. The 3bed/2bath home sits right on the beautiful Trinity River —
perfect for fishing, lounging by the water, or spending the day rafting and floating with
family and friends. Head into Redding for a day at Turtle Bay Exploration Park, a
family-friendly science and nature center featuring interactive exhibits, wildlife
experiences, botanical gardens, and access to the iconic Sundial Bridge.
We’ve included everything you need to make a weekend of it: a picnic basket and
waterproof blanket for easy riverside meals, a bottle of local Cabernet with two sunset
themed wine tumblers, a charcuterie board for snacking in style, and family card games
for a little friendly competition. It’s the perfect mix of relaxation, fresh air, and fun — just
show up and enjoy!
*Holiday restrictions may apply. Capacity of 6 guests*
Basket Value: $1,600
Mrs Montgomery’s 2nd Grade class
Starting bid
Everything you need to glow, sweat, and recover in style. This ultimate wellness bundle features:
Therabody Red Light Therapy Mask
Therabody Mini Massage Gun
Stakt Foldable Fitness Mat
Nomadix Fitness Towel
Calpak Gym Bag
Hydrojug 40oz Water Bottle
Keep the flow going with a 10-Class Pack to Orange Theory Fitness and unwind afterward with a $50 gift card to The NOW Massage, a local Livermore business.
Total Value: $1,200
Starting bid
List of Items in Basket:
Joya Yoga: 3-month unlimited membership
The Now Massage Livermore: $100 gift card
The Lightwave Sauna Studio: $50 gift certificate
Hot Yoga Towel
Yoga Mat
Yoga Mat Strap
Resistance Bands
TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller
Give yourself (or someone you love) permission to slow down, breathe deeply, and recharge. This curated self‑care basket brings together everything needed to unwind the body, calm the mind, and restore balance. Enjoy a 3-month unlimited membership to JOYA Yoga to build strength and serenity, a premium yoga mat for grounding your practice, and a foam roller to release tension after long days. Melt stress away with a massage gift certificate to The Now Massage Livermore, then sink into bliss with a heated sauna session at The Lightwave Sauna Studio that soothes muscles and quiets the senses. It’s a complete reset in one thoughtful package.
Basket Total = $800
Mrs. O'Rourke - Kinder
Starting bid
3-night stay at Cabin in Tahoe City
4 bottles of Wine
$150 Gift Card to Sunnyside
Yeti Daytrip Bag
Yeti rambler
BART Bridge Lake Tahoe Hat
Keep Tahoe Blue Pint Glasses
Cheese Knives
Lake Days Bag
Escape to the breathtaking beauty of Lake Tahoe with our exclusive auction basket. Nestled amidst the majestic Sierra Nevada mountains, Lake Tahoe offers the perfect blend of natural splendor and outdoor adventure. Whether you're craving relaxation by the lake (1/5 mile to the private beach) or seeking adrenaline-pumping activities on the slopes, this getaway promises an unforgettable experience. Enjoy three nights of unparalleled comfort at the Riggi Chalet cabin in the prestigious Tahoe Park neighborhood of Tahoe City. A newly renovated cozy and stylish mountain retreat tucked between majestic pines in and Lake Tahoe. It features a 3bd, 2 bath, with a mezzanine loft for the kids, a bright, spacious living/dining area, high ceilings, a real wood fireplace, and a large backyard- all conveniently close to Tahoe City. A quick walk to Sunnyside and Shadyside for drinks by the lake! Private beach access at Tahoe Park Beach.
Winner to confirm dates with owner subject to current bookings and holiday schedule. Date restrictions apply. Please contact Drea Gordon at [email protected] to book.
Ms. Costello
Basket Value - $2000
Starting bid
List of items in the basket:
SINGER Heavy Duty Sewing Machine 4432
$50 gift card - Espresso Rossetti
$50 gift card - Michael’s
$50 gift card - Target
$25 gift card - In Between Stitches
SINGER Large Sewing Basket Foiled Floral
8" Heavy Duty Sewing Scissor for Fabric Cutting
600PCS Sewing Pins Straight Pin for Fabric
Honoson Mini Craft Iron Mini Heat Press
Hedgehog Shape Pin Cushion
THIMTEC - The Original Thimble Tape for Hand Sewing
Sewing Seam Ripper Tool
Coquimbo Sewing Kit Travel
Triangle Tailors Chalk 10Pcs
Embroidery Kit for Beginners
Crochet Kit for Beginners
Knitting Kit for Beginners - All-in-One Hat, Scarf & Glove Set
Topapfo Large 17 Inch Memory Bear Sewing Patterns
First Street Wine Co Bottle of Wine
Unleash your creativity with this incredible sewing and crafting collection. Featuring a Singer sewing machine, this basket is packed with tools and essentials perfect for a seasoned maker or someone just getting started. While you are working on your latest masterpiece, enjoy a bottle of wine from First St Wine Company and coffee from Espresso Rossetti. There are even gift cards to Target, Michael’s and In Between Stitches so you can stock up on even more sewing and crafting supplies.
This basket is truly sew much fun!
Basket Value: $600
Mrs. C - 1st Grade
Starting bid
List of items in the basket:
$100 gift card to Range Life
2 bottles of wine + a 2 for 1 tasting from Murietta’s Well
2 tickets to any show at Bankhead Theater
$50 gift card to First Street Alehouse
Del Cielo brewery growler, glasses and a $10 gift certificate for food
2 Stanley wine tumblers
$25 gift card, mug and bag of Story Coffee
$25 gift card from Dust Bowl
Brewery + $25 gift card to Rosetta Roasting
Olive oil from The Olive Oil Pantry
California shaped cutting/charcuterie board
Livermore branded trucker cap
Livermore branded tote bag + notebook and “L is for Livermore” book
2 Livermore coasters
“Straight Out of Livermore” mug
Ms. Thompson - 1st grade, Room 35
Celebrate the heart of our city with this thoughtfully curated collection of goods made in, inspired by, or proudly representing Livermore. Featuring locally made products and Livermore-inspired treasures, this basket highlights the artisans, makers and businesses that give our community its unique character and make our city such a special place to raise a family.
Bid high, shop local, and share the love - because when we support Livermore, we support our kids.
Est. Value = $700
Starting bid
Starting bid
List of items in the basket:
Get ready to soar! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the thrill of flight. The winning bidder will receive a private aerial scenic tour for 2 over the Bay Area, seeing sights like the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and the city skyline from the best seat in the house—the cockpit! In addition to the tour, you will also receive a “Discovery Flight" flight lesson. Under the guidance of a certified instructor, you will handle the controls of a small aircraft & learn basic flight maneuvers.
Basket Value: $1,600
Mrs. Dehl - 2nd Grade
Starting bid
• 1 YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler in Rescue Red
• 2 YETI Travel Mugs
• 6 Bottles of Patriot Cabernet
• 10 Tickets to the Livermore Rodeo
• Rodeo shirts for the mom, dad, and kid
• Cowboy photo booth props
• Western bandanas
• Mints
• Bubbles
Get ready to saddle up for the ultimate Livermore Rodeo experience.
This all-American Rodeo Round Up package has everything you need for a fun, festive weekend with family and friends — and it all comes packed inside a bold Rescue Red YETI Roadie 32 wheeled cooler that will keep the good times rolling long after the rodeo ends.
Start by loading up your YETI travel mugs, throw on your rodeo shirts and bandanas, and head out with ten tickets to the Livermore Rodeo (5 for Saturday and 5 for Sunday). Whether you’re cheering from the stands, snapping photos with the cowboy props, or handing out sheriff badges to the kids, this basket brings the full Western spirit.
And for the adults? Six bottles of McGrail Vineyards Patriot Cabernet are ready to toast a night under the arena lights.
This is more than a basket — it’s a full Livermore tradition wrapped up in red, white, and rodeo.
Perfect for families, friend groups, or anyone who loves hometown fun with a little cowboy flair.
4th Grade - Mrs Summers Class
Starting bid
🌿 The Wild & Wonderful Picnic Package Includes:
So who’s ready for zoo days, sunset picnics, wine under the stars, and a wagon full of fun? This isn’t just a basket — it’s a season of memories.
Enjoy 4 tickets to the Oakland Zoo plus parking, then roll straight into elevated outdoor entertaining with a fully curated picnic experience designed to impress. Create a picture-perfect setup with a portable picnic table layered over a generous oversized picnic blanket, styled with a matching table runner and coordinating pillowcases for comfort and charm. Serve wine and chocolates on a beautiful wooden wine and cheese board for that extra touch of sophistication.
Set the mood with two Bluetooth tiki light speakers, a color-changing citronella candle, and a convenient table fly fan to keep the evening comfortable. And bring the fun with a large travel checkers set and travel cornhole game, then indulge in sweet treats from the s’mores cooker. Everything you need — including tableware — is packed inside the stylish picnic backpack basket. And the best part? It all loads effortlessly into the durable Timber Ridge wagon with tailgate, ready to roll wherever the celebration takes you. Adventure. Style. Celebration.
Starting bid
What’s Included:
Solo Stove – The centerpiece of your backyard gatherings
Portable Camping Loveseat – Cozy seating for two
Outdoor Blanket – Perfect for stargazing or snuggling fireside
2 YETI Cups – Keep drinks hot or cold all night long
Marshmallow Roasting Sticks + Jumbo Marshmallows – S’mores made easy
Magic Fire Packets (6) – Add vibrant colors to your flames
Hot Chocolate Variety Pack – Warm up on chilly nights
Ice Cream Maker – Cool treats for warm evenings
Karaoke Speaker – Turn up the fun and sing your heart out
Glow-in-the-Dark Lawn Darts – Classic backyard fun after sunset
Movie Projector & Projector Screen – Host your own outdoor movie night
Make-Your-Own Popcorn Variety Pack – The ultimate movie night snack
$50 Gift Card to The Butcher Shop – cook up something tasty
Large Jug of Margaritas – to keep that party going
Party Tub
Bring the magic of summer nights (and crisp fall evenings!) home with this fully loaded bonfire
experience. From family movie nights to s’mores under the stars and neighborhood karaoke
parties, this bundle sets the stage for unforgettable gatherings.
At the center is a Solo Stove, paired with a cozy Camping Loveseat and outdoor blanket for
the perfect fireside setup. Enjoy a full outdoor cinema experience with a projector and screen,
complete with a make-your-own popcorn variety pack and hot chocolate assortment. Add
sweet treats from the ice cream maker, colorful flames with Magic Fire packets, marshmallow
roasting sticks with jumbo marshmallows, glow-in-the-dark lawn darts for after-dark fun, and a karaoke speaker to keep the party going. Two premium YETI cups ensure your drinks stay just
right all evening long. Crack the Margaritas and put some steaks on the grill to kick off a night
to remember.
This Backyard Bonfire Bash isn’t just a collection of items — it’s a season of cozy nights,
laughter, and memory-making moments waiting to happen.
Mrs. Daugherty’s 4th Grade Gala Basket
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
• Wagon
• Camping chairs
• $300 KOA gift card for a two-night stay
• Hydro Flask 40 oz mug
• Hydro Flask ice chest bag
• Iced coffee maker
• S’mores roasting kit
• Soft, cozy blanket
• Mosquito repellent candle
• Electric hand warmers
• Color-changing fire packets
• Walkie talkies
• Camping game
• Would You Rather? Camp Edition game
• Kids scavenger hunt activity
• Bottle of Jack Daniel’s
• Bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon
• Plastic wine glasses
• Coffee tumblers
Celebrate the spirit of the Happy Camper with this thoughtfully curated camping-themed basket, perfect for families, outdoor lovers, and adventure seekers alike. Whether you’re planning a weekend escape or a cozy evening under the stars, this collection combines comfort, fun, and practical essentials for the ultimate getaway.
From roasting s’mores by the fire to sipping fresh iced coffee in the morning, every item has been selected to elevate your experience. Cozy comforts, entertaining games, and outdoor favorites pair perfectly with the included wagon and KOA gift card — everything you need to create memorable moments on your next adventure.
Approximate Value: $1,000
Teacher / Class: Mrs. Sussman’s Classroom
Starting bid
Imagine a month where everyone in the family gets something they love.
This package includes a One-Month Family Membership to The Club at Livermore, giving your household full access to premier amenities designed for fitness, relaxation, and connection. Enjoy tennis courts, resort-style pools, state-of-the-art weight and cardio equipment, energizing workout classes, soothing saunas and steam rooms — plus a nursery and game room so every member of the family feels included.
And because wellness should include self-care, this package also features a luxurious HydraFacial at The Club’s on-site Le Vie Med Spa — the perfect way to refresh, glow, and recharge.
This is more than a membership.
It’s a month of movement, relaxation, family time, and personal renewal.
The Ultimate Wellness & Family Reset Includes:
Starting bid
List of items in the basket:
Small Tuff Tray & Stand Set
Sensory Play Fillers Kits (12 – one for each month)
LittleSense Makers
Sensory Play Starter Set LittleSense Makers
Play Dough On-the-Go Jars (4) LittleSense Makers
Tuff Tray 3D Habitat Insert
Tuff Tray Roadway Vinyl Insert
$50 Gift Certificate to Five Little Monkeys
Gift Certificate to Lakeshore Learning
The Tuff Tray Playbook (Activity Guide)
Calming Kit
Calm Down Tool Kit
All About Me Feelings Activity Set
Helping Hands Sensory Tools
Helping Hands Sensory Scoops
Helping Hands Tactile Tools
Insects TOOB
Wild Animal Toys TOOB
Flowers TOOB
Arctic TOOB
Ocean TOOB
Mini Cutters
This basket is packed with everything needed to create an engaging sensory play center and calming corner for children. From hands-on tuff tray setups and themed sensory kits to social-emotional learning tools and fine motor manipulatives, this collection supports creativity, exploration, and emotional regulation all year long. This incredible package also includes generous donated gift certificates to extend the fun even further!
Basket Value: $1,100
Mrs. O’Neill, Wyosnick, and Head - TK
Starting bid
• $100 — Locanda Wine Bar
• $100 — Sauced BBQ & Spirits
• 4 Meals, 4 Kids Meals, 2 Salads, 4 Desserts — Chick‑fil‑A ($110 value)
• $50 — Demitri’s Taverna
• $50 — Nick the Greek
• $50 — Sons of Liberty
• 4 Appetizers — Zephyr Grill & Bar
• $40 — Zachary’s Pizza
• $20 — Altamont Beer Works
• $20 — Livermore Butcher Shop
• $20 — Safeway
• $20 — Wingen Bakery
• $20 — Tous Les Jours
Basket Items
• Masterclass 11'' Casserole
• Masterclass 12'' Wok
• Masterclass 9.5'' Casserole
• Masterclass 9.5'' Skillet
• Masterclass 6.5'' Sauce Pan
• Bombay 3‑Set Cutting Boards
• ExcelSteel Silicone 6‑Piece Utensil Set
• McGrail Vineyards Bottle of 2021 AJ Jorlet
• The Good Life Cabernet
• Tommy Bahama Premium Basket
• Acacia Wood Serving Board
• Olivina Fig Vinegar
• Olivina 3‑Oil Set
• Sauced House Rub
• Sauced Pig Candy BBQ Sauce
• Sauced Tin Roof BBQ Sauce
• Chick‑fil‑A Coffee Mug
• Chick‑fil‑A Stuffie
• Chick‑fil‑A Watch
4th Grade – Mrs. Borjon
Total Estimated Value: $1,320
Starting bid
List of Items in the Basket
Dianfan Telescope 90mm Aperture 800mm
Admission to USS Hornet Sea Air and Space Museum (2 adults 2 Kids)
California State Railroad Museum (4 Vouchers)
Niles Canyon Railway (4 Vouchers)
SF MOMA (2 Vouchers)
Blackhawk Museum (4 Vouchers)
3 Month Family Membership to CuriOdyssey
Lego Technic Space Loader
Gravity Maze Game
Stem Racecar kit
Rock Tumbler
Rock and Mineral Collection/Game
Make That Magnificent Inventors Game
Artist Set
Brick Like This Game
Apple Wireless Keyboard & Mouse
Blast off into discovery with this fun-filled, hands-on experience basket perfect for curious kids and adventure-loving families! Enjoy unforgettable outings to the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum, California State Railroad Museum, Niles Canyon Railway, Gilroy Gardens, and the mysterious Winchester Mystery House. Spark imagination year-round with a 3-month family membership to CuriOdyssey. At home, keep the excitement going with STEM-packed fun like a Telescope, activity kits, games and more— the perfect way to inspire curiosity and family fun all year long!
Mrs. Samonek- 3rd Grade
Starting bid
Solar Panel Cleaning
An electric solar panel cleaning designed to improve your system’s energy efficiency and overall production. Most homeowners see an average increase of 25% or more in solar output after service.
OR
Pool Filter Cleaning + Professional Evaluation
A comprehensive pool filter cleaning using Elite Pools’ advanced Blueray XL treatment, paired with a detailed pool evaluation report. The report includes equipment health insights and water quality analysis using a Lamont Water Analyzer for precise, professional-grade readings.
Bonus Added Value
All winning bidders will also receive a FREE pool solar heating evaluation and personalized quote, giving you expert insight into whether solar heating is a smart, energy-efficient upgrade for your pool.
Starting bid
Enjoy a month of Meadowlark with 30 ice cream tokens and 9 boxes of Girl Scout cookies - all varieties!
Starting bid
Get your kicks with Fusion!
Total value $550
Starting bid
Exclusive use of the "BOARS Nest" private saloon at Stampede in Downtown Livermore on a Friday night! $100 worth of appetizers included, no cover charge for up to 25 guests and free bull rides for up to 25 guests!
$1,100 Value
Expires 11/30/26
Starting bid
Bring up to 15 of your adult friends for a special time at Towne Center Books!
Book Party includes:
Starting bid
One month of dance classes at Livermore School of Dance! Valid March 1, 2026 - May 30, 2027.
Starting bid
1 free month of unlimited classes at Anywhere Warrior in Livermore! Included are a pair of Beats Headphones too!
Starting bid
Time for a trip to the South Bay
Starting bid
Enjoy one free hour of bowling, including shoes, at Granada Bowl! Up to six bowlers, Sunday through Thursday.
$30 gift card to Bubb's Bagels
Starting bid
Put your student(s) or family name front and center on the valet line! Sign will be printed with name of your choice. This auction is for the sign closest to the TK classrooms.
Starting bid
Put your student or family name front and center on the valet line! Sign will be printed with name of your choice. This auction is for the sign closest to the office.
Starting bid
Put your student or family name front and center on the valet line! Sign will be printed with name of your choice. This auction is for the sign closest to the vehicle entrance off of Frankfurt.
Starting bid
The winner of this auction will get to have their kid(s) lead the front of the Halloween Parade with Mr. Fletcher.
Starting bid
The winner of this auction will get to choose a day to have a birthday message announced over the loudspeaker during the morning announcement.
Starting bid
List of Items in Basket:
Golf foursome to The Course at Wente Vinyards
2 bottles of Wente Wine
4 movie tickets to The Vine Cinema & Alehouse
Olivina Estate: Olive oil tasting and 2 bottles of olive oil
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (1 dzn)
Basket Total = $1,400
This basket pairs two classic pleasures—a day on the green and a night at the movies—into one unforgettable experience. Tee off with a golf foursome at The Course at Wente Vineyards, where extraordinary visual panoramas and a diversity of play unmatched in the Bay Area set the stage for an exceptional round. Keep the good times going with four movie tickets to The Vine Cinema & Alehouse, perfect for a fun outing with friends. To elevate the experience even further, enjoy bottles of Wente wine that bring the vineyard home, plus an Olivina Estate olive oil tasting experience that showcases the region’s rich, artisanal flavors. Finish it off with premium bottles of olive oil to savor long after the credits roll. It’s a double feature of relaxation, flavor, and fun—no previews required.
Mrs. O’Rourke - Kinder
Starting bid
7" 14k white gold diamond bracelet. Six bezel set natural round diamonds @.25 TCT.
Retail Value - $1,200
Lance Cavalieri Jewelers
Image shown not actual bracelet.
Starting bid
Get your glow on across Livermore!
Starting bid
Includes:
Starting bid
Winners' choice of a 3-day Summer or 5-Day Off-Season Campervan Rental through “Wandervans” (See flier for blackout dates, what’s included and restrictions)
Portable Cell Phone Power Bank
California’s Insider Bucket List Adventure Guide
Air Sofa Inflatable Hammock Lounger
Portable Blue Tooth Speaker
3-Pack of Portable Camping Lights
Would You Rather - Campfire Edition
Mad Libs on the Road Book
Fire Color Changing Packets
Travel Ease Junior Roll-on
Two (2) bottles of Page Mill Wine and Tasting Certificate
Love & Leashes By Christine - Two 30-minute Dog Walks or Visits
$50 Gas Gift Card (Chevron)
$25 Gift Card to Starbucks
$25 Gift Card to In n Out Burger
Stanley Travel Cooler
Embark on an unforgettable family adventure with our "Wanderlust Weekend Getaway" gala auction basket! This package is your ticket to your choice of a 3-day summer or 5-day off season road trip extravaganza, featuring a top-notch campervan rental complete with cozy accommodations and all the essential amenities from local family owned “Wandervans”. Navigate the open road using all of the road trip essentials included to keep the family entertained with travel games, activities, gift cards, and your own Stanley travel cooler! When you get home, you’ll also have a certificate for two 30 minute walks or visits to help keep your pooch happy while you relax! Get ready to hit the road and make memories that will last a lifetime!!
Teacher Names and Grade: Ms. Auser, 5th Grade
Starting bid
Four (4) Night Stay at The Fairway Villas, Waikoloa, Hawaii (The Big Island) – Please see flier for blackout dates. ($1500 Value)
$100 Gift card to Lava Lava Beach Club, Waikoloa Beach, HI
The Ranch Pet Resort & Spa Accommodations for 3 nights & 3 Days of Platinum Play Package ($300 Value)
Samsonite Large Suitcase
Wente Winery Wines & Tasting Certificate
Travel Size Kerastase Hair Care (Hand Selected by Piazza For Hair)
Big Island of Hawaii Travel Guide 2026
SoundCore Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (2)
Aloha Trucker Hat
Inflatable Ballast Beach Pillows (2)
Swimsuit Wet Dry Bag (Hawaiian Style, of course!)
Family Size Beach Blanket Towel
Escape to the beautiful Island of Hawaii with this exclusive Passport to Paradise basket, featuring a luxurious four-night stay in a beautiful condo in Waikoloa, on the Big Island. This thoughtful collection includes everything you need to feel prepared for your incredible trip away! From luxurious travel size hair care essentials, plush local lodging for your pets, a restaurant experience along the beach with the most beautiful sunsets, to travel essentials, this basket is designed to pamper even the busiest of parents and guardians. Whether you’re preparing for your getaway or easing back into everyday life, this basket will ensure you feel rejuvenated and refreshed every step of the way - enjoy this slice of paradise!
Teacher Names and Grade: Ms. Carroll, 5th Grade
Starting bid
$150 giftcard to Range Life
$30 to Grounded Coffee and a TShirt
Two - 2 for 1 tastings at Cuda Ridge and three bottles of wine
4 free tastings at Dante Robre and 2 bottles of wine
AND MORE!
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