Sunset Gentle Flow + Sound Healing Fundraiser

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About this event
Your ticket covers the full experience: yoga, sound, a tour, and a light meal, all while helping us to continue providing food, medical care, and safe shelter. Thank you for supporting this work.
If $55 isn’t accessible right now, please choose the “Pay What You Can” option and contribute an amount that feels manageable. Most of all, we’re grateful you’re here, your presence matters. Your ticket covers the full experience: yoga, sound, a tour, and a light meal, all while helping us to continue providing food, medical care, and safe shelter. Thank you for supporting this work.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!