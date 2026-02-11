Little Bitty Animal Sanctuary Inc

Hosted by

Little Bitty Animal Sanctuary Inc

About this event

Sunset Gentle Flow + Sound Healing Fundraiser

37825 Montezuma Valley Rd

Ranchita, CA 92066, USA

General Admission
$55

Your ticket covers the full experience: yoga, sound, a tour, and a light meal, all while helping us to continue providing food, medical care, and safe shelter. Thank you for supporting this work.

Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

If $55 isn’t accessible right now, please choose the “Pay What You Can” option and contribute an amount that feels manageable. Most of all, we’re grateful you’re here, your presence matters. Your ticket covers the full experience: yoga, sound, a tour, and a light meal, all while helping us to continue providing food, medical care, and safe shelter. Thank you for supporting this work.

Add a donation for Little Bitty Animal Sanctuary Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!