Sunset Jazz Soiree - A Concert Fundraiser Where Music Meets Purpose.

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Low Table Seating - Designed for groups of 4 - 6, purchase together to stay with your party, or opt for a shared table and meet new friends.
High-Top Seating - Designed for groups of 4 or 8—purchase together to stay with your party, or opt for a shared table and meet new friends.
Group Low Table Seating - Table for 6
Gather your circle and settle in—perfect for sharing great music, good conversation, and an unforgettable afternoon together.
Group Table - High Top Seating for 8
Designed for groups of 8—Gather your circle and settle in—perfect for sharing great music, good conversation, and an unforgettable afternoon together.
Bar Seating is first-come, first-served—great for a more relaxed experience, with cocktails flowing and the room buzzing. High top seats
VIP Low Table Seating — Table for 8
Front-row comfort meets live music magic—settle in, get close, and enjoy every note as it was meant to be heard.
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