Sunset Music and Education Foundation

Hosted by

Sunset Music and Education Foundation

About this event

Sunset Jazz Soiree - A Concert Fundraiser Where Music Meets Purpose.

45-100 Club Dr

Indian Wells, CA 92210, USA

General Admission - Low Table Seating
$105

Low Table Seating - Designed for groups of 4 - 6, purchase together to stay with your party, or opt for a shared table and meet new friends.

General Admission - High Top Seating
$95

High-Top Seating - Designed for groups of 4 or 8—purchase together to stay with your party, or opt for a shared table and meet new friends.

Group Table for 6
$630
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Group Low Table Seating - Table for 6

Gather your circle and settle in—perfect for sharing great music, good conversation, and an unforgettable afternoon together.

Group Table of 8 - High Top Seating
$760
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Group Table - High Top Seating for 8

Designed for groups of 8—Gather your circle and settle in—perfect for sharing great music, good conversation, and an unforgettable afternoon together.

Bar Seating
$75

Bar Seating is first-come, first-served—great for a more relaxed experience, with cocktails flowing and the room buzzing. High top seats

VIP Admission Group Table for 8
$840
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP Low Table Seating — Table for 8
Front-row comfort meets live music magic—settle in, get close, and enjoy every note as it was meant to be heard.

Add a donation for Sunset Music and Education Foundation

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