Sunset on the Green: A Seersucker & Sundresses Affair

This table includes 8 tickets for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ per person.
This table includes 8 tickets for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ per person.
Table for 8 on the covered Terrace
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
This table includes 8 tickets for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ per person.
This table includes 8 tickets for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ per person.
Table for 4 on covered terrace
$500
groupTicketCaption
This table includes 4 tickets for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ per person.
This table includes 4 tickets for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ per person.
High top table for 6 on covered terrace
$750
groupTicketCaption
This table includes 6 tickets for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ per person.
This table includes 6 tickets for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ per person.
Low top table for 6 on covered terrace
$750
groupTicketCaption
This table includes 6 tickets for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ per person.
This table includes 6 tickets for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ per person.
Trophy bar table for 6
$750
groupTicketCaption
This table includes 6 tickets for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ per person.
This table includes 6 tickets for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ per person.
Trophy bar table for 4
$500
groupTicketCaption
This table includes 4 tickets for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ per person.
This table includes 4 tickets for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ per person.
Individual Tickets
$125
This ticket includes 1 ticket for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ.
This ticket includes 1 ticket for dinner, two drink coupons, live music, cigar bar, and a DJ.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
Your logo on the media backdrop/step and repeat, acknowledgment on the visual show playing throughout the event, your company name and logo on a component of the event, and 4 tickets to the VIP sponsorship table.
Your logo on the media backdrop/step and repeat, acknowledgment on the visual show playing throughout the event, your company name and logo on a component of the event, and 4 tickets to the VIP sponsorship table.
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
Acknowledgment on the visual show playing throughout the event and 3 tickets to the VIP sponsorship table.
Acknowledgment on the visual show playing throughout the event and 3 tickets to the VIP sponsorship table.
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Acknowledgment on the visual show playing throughout the event and 2 tickets to the VIP sponsorship table.
Acknowledgment on the visual show playing throughout the event and 2 tickets to the VIP sponsorship table.
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Acknowledgment on the visual show playing throughout the event.
Acknowledgment on the visual show playing throughout the event.